The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, March 25

Whether you know Diamanté Anthony Blackmon as Gordo or El Diablo, everyone perhaps knows him best as DJ Carnage. The Guatemalan-American DJ surged in popularity as EDM peaked in the early 2010s, leaning into the trap sounds coming out of the South. Carnage is no stranger to getting South Florida moving, having spun everywhere from Story to E11even. On Thursday, you can catch him behind the decks at Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach as part of his Gordo KTM tour. Noon Thursday, March 25, at Hyde Beach; 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2990; sbe.com. Table reservations cost $1,500 to $15,000 via tixr.com. Jose D. Duran

On March 18, 1990, two art thieves disguised themselves as policemen and entered the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. By the end of the night, 13 works of art valued at $500 million had disappeared. To this day, neither the thieves nor the artwork have been found. You can take a crack at solving the art world's most famous mystery yourself with the Art Heist Experience at the Adrienne Arsht Center, an immersive true-crime theater piece. At the outdoor and socially distanced show, you'll gather clues at five locations and interact with a host of zany characters, from con men to art-recovery specialists to a possible inside man. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $43. Suzannah Friscia

Friday, March 26

Miami-born photographer Josh Aronson takes viewers on a journey through the sunny, colorful Florida of his imagination with "Tropicana," his exhibit in the Miami Design District. Aronson pairs brightly colored, large-scale portraits of Florida youths with items from his personal collection of vintage furniture, lighting, and other home goods he's gathered from the 1960s through the early 2000s. The result aims to place the Florida lifestyle into a larger conversation about art, pleasure, and design and show a side of Florida not often highlighted. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, at 151 NE 41st St., Ste. 119 (inthe Paradise Plaza building); 305-608-1176; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free. Suzannah Friscia

Fresh off the release of its new EP, As Sweet as I Was, Jaialai will rock the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Friday. The performance is part of the Live From the Plaza series, which showcases local and touring musicians for socially distanced shows at the Parker and Vann Thomson Plaza for the Arts. To attend the show, guests must buy a table, which can seat one to four guests. 6 p.m. Friday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $15 to $60. Olivia McAuley

Since the start of the pandemic, outdoor movie screenings have exploded across the city, and it's looking like the trend is here to stay. Thanks to the Miami Design District, audiences can now enjoy the experience for free with District Flicks, a weekly open-air movie screening curated by the Miami Film Festival. On Friday, catch the 2018 Oscar-nominated biographical drama about Vincent van Gogh, At Eternity's Gate, for free. As a bonus, the showing will be followed by short films by the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free with RVSP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Saturday, March 27

Start off your weekend with a morning flow with the return of Community Yoga at Legion Park, one of the city's most popular outdoor community yoga classes. Teacher Anamargret Sanchez will guide you through the hour-long class as you take in the scenic view of Biscayne Bay from the park. After the class, visit the Upper Eastside Farmers' Market and shop for fresh produce and other local offerings. 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at Legion Park; 675 NE 64th Ter., Miami; instagram.com/legionparkyoga. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

What makes good barbecue? Find out when former Top Chef contestant Howie Kleinberg brings his low-and-slow skills to the Anderson this weekend with a menu that includes beef brisket, pulled pork shoulder, chicken wings, and, for the vegans, portobello mushroom. Don't forget to save room for the sides like mac 'n' cheese, baked beans, and grilled corn. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Jose D. Duran

Acclaimed flamenco dancer, choreographer, and artistic director Siudy Garrido, known for her singular approach to the art form, teams up with composer and guitarist Jose Luis de la Paz for Siudy Flamenco: Intimo, an outdoor performance at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. It's been over a year since Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company had to put its national tour on hold. So the event will be a celebration of the company's return to live performance and an intimate look at the movement and music of flamenco. 4 p.m. Saturday, at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211st St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5316; smdcac.org Tickets cost $50 to $100. Suzannah Friscia

Villain Theater hosts the fourth-annual Stronger Than Yesterday: A Women's EmpowerHERment Festival on Saturday, featuring two shows packed full of entertainment. The festival kicks off with Miami Lounge Machine, an improvised musical talk show helmed by hosts Jannelys Santos and Priscilla Blanco. The show's special guests are Monica Rossell of Moonamie Productions, comedian and tarot expert Brittany Brave, and Washington Post contributing columnist Lizette Alvarez. Following the show, stick around to catch an all-female stand-up lineup hosted by Anastasia Pavlinskaya. The festival is a benefit for Leap for Ladies, an organization dedicated to empowering incarcerated women. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Villain Theater 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-391-2241; villaintheater.com. Tickets cost $28.16 to $33.46. Olivia McAuley

Sunday, March 28

Welsh DJ/producer Jamie Jones and the Detroit-born "one-woman funk machine" DJ Holographic will team up for a six-hour set at Space Park to close out your weekend. You may know Jones as the head of the Hot Creations record label and curator of the global Paradise party series and DJ Holographic for her signature blend of house beats, R&B, and nu-disco. A group reservation to the fully outdoor event provides you with your own dancing area so that you can move to the beat with your own pod. 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday, at Space Park, 300 NE 61st St., Miami; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $40 to $3,500 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

The Museum of Graffiti continues its monthly film series this Sunday with Martha: A Picture Story, a documentary about the life and work of Martha Cooper, a graffiti legend known for her ground-breaking book Subway Art, exploring how she navigates the new world driven by social media. Tickets are $25 and include admission to the museum along with complimentary spirits courtesy of sponsor Jim Beam. 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, at the Museum of Graffiti, 299 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-580-4678; museumofgraffiti.com. Tickets cost $25; $10 for members via showclix.com. Olivia McAuley

Monday, March 29

In many cultures and traditions, the full moon is associated with a time of culmination and fruition. On Monday, 1 Beach Club invites the public to use this current lunar phase as an opportunity to reflect and focus during Full Moon: Sound & Social. Tickets to the outdoor event include group breathwork exercises, a silent meditation with noise-canceling headphones that allow guests to tune into a full moon ritual, and a Casamigos elixir. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, at the 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 833-625-3111; 1hotels.com. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, March 30

If you've always wanted to try your hand at comedy, but don't know where to start, head to the Mighty's Comedy Writing Workshop on Tuesday to hone your skills. Veteran stand-up comedian and teacher Aaron the Speaker hosts the free event at the Coral Way watering hole, guiding the two-hour workshop, which aims to give participants the tools they need to feel more confident on stage, as well as practicing writing material and improving public-speaking skills. 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mighty, 2224 SW 22nd St., Miami; 305-748-0388; themightymiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP at eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, March 31

To close out Women's History Month, University of Miami's Digital Skills Bootcamp is hosting Wonder Women: Celebrating Women in Tech, a free virtual panel. Moderated by Lisa Franklin of HackerU, the panelists include Jamielyn Co of Tissue Tech Inc., Instacart's Darrah Joy Clay, and Laurie Swanson of InspiHER Tech. They'll discuss their own career paths and experiences, and cover topics like how to manage impostor syndrome, and the future of women in the field. "If I could tell my younger self one thing before pursuing a tech career is the variety," Clay says. At the end, viewers can participate in a Q&A with the panelists. 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday; digitalskills.miami.edu. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia