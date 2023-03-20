The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, March 20

Tuesday, March 21

click to enlarge Skream at Hard Miiiami: See Wednesday Photo by Shotaway

Wednesday, March 22

click to enlarge John Green at Chapman Conference Center: See Thursday Photo by Marina Waters

Thursday, March 23

click to enlarge Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park: See Friday Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Friday, March 24

click to enlarge Pink Floyd – The Wall at Coral Gables Art Cinema: See Saturday MGM/UA Entertainment photo

Saturday, March 25

click to enlarge Malaa at Hard 2 Leave: See Sunday Photo by Charly Chivteam

Sunday, March 26

Before things heat up on the court, they'll be serving it up ata culinary event showcasing bites from Miami's top chefs. Enjoy delicious dishes prepared by chefs like La Mar's Diego Oka, Chef Adrianne's Adrianne Calvo, and Sugarcane Raw Bar's Rodney Ignacio. There'll also be libations, live entertainment, and appearances from top tennis stars, including four-time Grand Slam champion Arantxa Sánchez Vicario.Thehas been taking place all month long in venues as far-flung as Tokyo and Taichung, Taiwan. Miami's LoanDepot Park has been hosting the Pool D team, which includes the Dominican Republic, Israel, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela. Better still, the Magic City hosts the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship games. It all comes to a head on Tuesday when the two remaining teams battle for the championship trophy. Team USA is the defending champ — dating back to 2017, the last time the tournament was held. Japan and the Dominican Republic have also worn the crown in the past.Theis more than just tennis. Fans from all over the world come together to cheer on their favorite players. But there's also world-class food and drink, activations, and live music. Indulge in dishes from Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, Kiki on the River, Omakai Sushi, Casa Tua, Fuku, Ella Cafe, Novecento, Sushi Maki, SuViche, and more. Still, you came for the on-court action, right? While qualifiers start earlier, the first round of women's and men's singles and doubles begins on Wednesday. Who will take home the top prize? Keep your eye on the ball to find out.Miami Music Week is underway, and a sure-fire bet on the party front isat the Ground on Wednesday night. Presented by III Points and Los Angeles-based promoter Hard, the party's bill includes BB Lux, Jommy From Space, Mall Grab, Sel. 6, Skream, and INVT. The event is a perfect mixture of out-of-town talents and local acts that are turning heads across the globe.Carnival season may be ending, but over at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, you can enjoy the festive season one last time during. There, you'll be whisked away to Rio de Janeiro with drinks, music, and lush surroundings. Live performers will deliver authentic sounds of samba while you sip on strawberry caipirinhas and play lawn games throughout the evening.Pop-punk iconsstop at the Miami Beach Bandshell Thursday as part of the band's Make the Most of It Acoustic Tour. The South Florida-bred band first gained mainstream attention in the early aughts thanks to singles like "My Friends Over You" and "Hit or Miss." New Found Glory's 12th album,, was released earlier this year, inspired by guitarist Chad Gilbert's battle with cancer. Opening Thursday's show is Nashville-based singer-songwriter Leanna Firestone.Books & Books and Miami Book Fair will host bestselling authorat the Chapman Conference Center at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. Green is best known for his young-adult novels, and. Thursday's discussion with Green will focus on his latest collection of essays,. Paid admission includes a pre-signed copy of the book.Canadian producer Deadmau5 is bringing together his record labels, mau5trap and hau5trap, for, a Miami Music Week bash at Toejam Backlot. The lineup includes Kream, Lupa, OddKidOut, Speaker Honey, DJ Susan, Truth x Lies, Volaris, and Wenzday. Joel Zimmerman himself isn't officially on the lineup, but there's the promise of a "5pecial gue5t," which it's safe to assume might be a mouse-shaped-helmet-wearing DJ.If you feel the ground shaking on Friday, no, it's not an earthquake.returns at Bayfront Park with a three-day bash featuring every style of dance music imaginable. David Guetta, Hardwell, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Marshmello, Armin Van Buuren, and Swedish House Mafia are just some of the big names on the bill this year. For underground techno and house fans, the Resistance stages will see acts like Carl Cox, Nicole Moudaber, Claude VonStroke, CamelPhat, Dubfire, and Eric Prydz spin for the crowds.Earlier this month, AfriKin Art debuted the "Women Walk on Water" art exhibition at the Scott Galvin Community Center in collaboration with the North Miami CRA. If you haven't had a chance to check it out — it closes on March 31 — on Friday, AfriKin Art will hostalongside the show. The evening will feature a performance by Melissa "Moonchild" Stokes, who will be paying tribute to the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Nancy Wilson, Nina Simone, and Esperanza Spalding.Ashley-Anna AboredenOn Saturday morning, join BabyMommaFit and Nikki Ogaard as they lead a glute-building workout inside the eclectic Showfields.promises to get your booty pulsing, twerking, shaking, and vibing out for 50 minutes. The women-only event is about inspiring you to be your best self and connecting with other women in a supportive environment. Plus, you'll get a free pair of Lululemon shorts.Crosstown Rebel's 24-hour Miami Music Week shindigreturns to Factory Town on Saturday with a lineup that rivals whatever is happening at Bayfront Park. The event will once again deliver a circus-themed wonderland filled with stages, DJs, acrobats, and more. The lineup features music producers such as A-Trak, Carlita, Danny Daze, DJ Harvey, Damian Lazarus, Pete Tong, Doc Martin, Lee Reynolds, LP Giobbi, and Skream.In recognition of Women's History Month, the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater and On the B Side invite you to the 14th annualon Saturday. The spoken-soul experience features poet and performer Sunni Patterson and R&B and soul singer Teedra Moses. Expect a mixture of music, poetry, and spoken word that celebrates the Black woman experience.Many musical artists have done the film treatment of their music — think Daft Punk, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift. But one of the first acts to pioneer the format and take it to new heights was British prog-rock act Pink Floyd. On Saturday, Coral Gables Art Cinema will screen the 1982 classicas part of its After Hours series in commemoration of the 50th anniversary ofBring on the cocktails — shrimp cocktail, that is! On Sunday, the Deering Estate will host the 17th annual, welcoming you to sample some of the freshest seafood in the area. Participating vendors include Golden Rule Seafood, Antigua Barbuda, Popos Seafood, Mr. Cobbs BBQ, Rodbenders Raw Bar and Grill, and Pubbelly Sushi. Plus, you can tour the estate and enjoy activities such as chef demos, live entertainment, and games.On Sunday, shop and drink beer whenpops up at Union Beer. Focusing on vintage threads, streetwear, and collectibles, the event lets you browse five vendors as you enjoy Union's craft beer and wine offerings. If all that shopping makes you hungry, fret not — the kitchen opens at 5 p.m., offering everything from a steak sandwich to pork ribs.DJ: Turn up the volume and pass the mimosas. Groove Cruise and Scotty Boy will hostat Bottled Blonde on Sunday. Gather around the DJ booth with a champagne flute in hand as the groovy sounds of deep house fill the space. The brunch event will feature sets by Angelo Ferreri, Gettoblaster, Hatiras, Scotty Boy, and Vincent Caira.Every year, nightlife collective Overthrow reemerges from its slumber to bid farewell to Miami Music Week with itsparty. Celebrating its tenth year, this year's bash features DJ/producer Malaa as the headliner while the, ehm, adult entertainment happens all around you. The best part of Hard 2 Leave is that many DJs show up at the last minute to spin, so you never really know who you'll catch live. The only thing you need to make sure of is that you bring a lot of singles.