The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, March 20Before things heat up on the court, they'll be serving it up at Citi Taste of Tennis, a culinary event showcasing bites from Miami's top chefs. Enjoy delicious dishes prepared by chefs like La Mar's Diego Oka, Chef Adrianne's Adrianne Calvo, and Sugarcane Raw Bar's Rodney Ignacio. There'll also be libations, live entertainment, and appearances from top tennis stars, including four-time Grand Slam champion Arantxa Sánchez Vicario. 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, at the JW Marriott Miami, 1109 Brickell Ave., Miami; tasteoftennis.com. Tickets cost $250 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Tuesday, March 21The World Baseball Classic has been taking place all month long in venues as far-flung as Tokyo and Taichung, Taiwan. Miami's LoanDepot Park has been hosting the Pool D team, which includes the Dominican Republic, Israel, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela. Better still, the Magic City hosts the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship games. It all comes to a head on Tuesday when the two remaining teams battle for the championship trophy. Team USA is the defending champ — dating back to 2017, the last time the tournament was held. Japan and the Dominican Republic have also worn the crown in the past. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at LoanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; mlb.com. Sold out. Jose D. Duran
Wednesday, March 22The Miami Open is more than just tennis. Fans from all over the world come together to cheer on their favorite players. But there's also world-class food and drink, activations, and live music. Indulge in dishes from Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, Kiki on the River, Omakai Sushi, Casa Tua, Fuku, Ella Cafe, Novecento, Sushi Maki, SuViche, and more. Still, you came for the on-court action, right? While qualifiers start earlier, the first round of women's and men's singles and doubles begins on Wednesday. Who will take home the top prize? Keep your eye on the ball to find out. 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday through April 2, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; miamiopen.com. Tickets cost $18 to $575 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Miami Music Week is underway, and a sure-fire bet on the party front is Hard Miiiami at the Ground on Wednesday night. Presented by III Points and Los Angeles-based promoter Hard, the party's bill includes BB Lux, Jommy From Space, Mall Grab, Sel. 6, Skream, and INVT. The event is a perfect mixture of out-of-town talents and local acts that are turning heads across the globe. 11 p.m. Wednesday, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $26.45 to $48.49 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
Thursday, March 23Carnival season may be ending, but over at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, you can enjoy the festive season one last time during Sip & Stroll: Brazilian Carnival. There, you'll be whisked away to Rio de Janeiro with drinks, music, and lush surroundings. Live performers will deliver authentic sounds of samba while you sip on strawberry caipirinhas and play lawn games throughout the evening. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $9.95 to $65. Sophia Medina
Pop-punk icons New Found Glory stop at the Miami Beach Bandshell Thursday as part of the band's Make the Most of It Acoustic Tour. The South Florida-bred band first gained mainstream attention in the early aughts thanks to singles like "My Friends Over You" and "Hit or Miss." New Found Glory's 12th album, Make the Most of It, was released earlier this year, inspired by guitarist Chad Gilbert's battle with cancer. Opening Thursday's show is Nashville-based singer-songwriter Leanna Firestone. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $52.45 to $102.72 via dice.fm. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Books & Books and Miami Book Fair will host bestselling author John Green at the Chapman Conference Center at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. Green is best known for his young-adult novels The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns, and Turtles All the Way Down. Thursday's discussion with Green will focus on his latest collection of essays, The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet. Paid admission includes a pre-signed copy of the book. 7 p.m. Thursday, Chapman Conference Center at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 254 NE 54th St., Building 3, Second Floor, Miami; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $18 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Canadian producer Deadmau5 is bringing together his record labels, mau5trap and hau5trap, for We Are Friends, a Miami Music Week bash at Toejam Backlot. The lineup includes Kream, Lupa, OddKidOut, Speaker Honey, DJ Susan, Truth x Lies, Volaris, and Wenzday. Joel Zimmerman himself isn't officially on the lineup, but there's the promise of a "5pecial gue5t," which it's safe to assume might be a mouse-shaped-helmet-wearing DJ. 8 p.m. Thursday, at Toejam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Miami; 305-759-9954; toejambacklot.com. Tickets cost $54.56 to $121.23 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
Friday, March 24If you feel the ground shaking on Friday, no, it's not an earthquake. Ultra Music Festival returns at Bayfront Park with a three-day bash featuring every style of dance music imaginable. David Guetta, Hardwell, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Marshmello, Armin Van Buuren, and Swedish House Mafia are just some of the big names on the bill this year. For underground techno and house fans, the Resistance stages will see acts like Carl Cox, Nicole Moudaber, Claude VonStroke, CamelPhat, Dubfire, and Eric Prydz spin for the crowds. 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; ultramusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $399.95 to $449.95. Sophia Medina
Earlier this month, AfriKin Art debuted the "Women Walk on Water" art exhibition at the Scott Galvin Community Center in collaboration with the North Miami CRA. If you haven't had a chance to check it out — it closes on March 31 — on Friday, AfriKin Art will host "A Tribute to Women in Jazz" alongside the show. The evening will feature a performance by Melissa "Moonchild" Stokes, who will be paying tribute to the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Nancy Wilson, Nina Simone, and Esperanza Spalding. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Scott Galvin Community Center, 1600 NE 126th St., North Miami; afrikin.art. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Saturday, March 25On Saturday morning, join BabyMommaFit and Nikki Ogaard as they lead a glute-building workout inside the eclectic Showfields. Girls Gone Glutes promises to get your booty pulsing, twerking, shaking, and vibing out for 50 minutes. The women-only event is about inspiring you to be your best self and connecting with other women in a supportive environment. Plus, you'll get a free pair of Lululemon shorts. 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at Showfields Miami, 530 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; showfields.com. Tickets cost $45 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Crosstown Rebel's 24-hour Miami Music Week shindig Get Lost returns to Factory Town on Saturday with a lineup that rivals whatever is happening at Bayfront Park. The event will once again deliver a circus-themed wonderland filled with stages, DJs, acrobats, and more. The lineup features music producers such as A-Trak, Carlita, Danny Daze, DJ Harvey, Damian Lazarus, Pete Tong, Doc Martin, Lee Reynolds, LP Giobbi, and Skream. Noon Saturday, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami; factorytown.com. Tickets cost $120.13 to $227.91 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
In recognition of Women's History Month, the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater and On the B Side invite you to the 14th annual To Her With Love on Saturday. The spoken-soul experience features poet and performer Sunni Patterson and R&B and soul singer Teedra Moses. Expect a mixture of music, poetry, and spoken word that celebrates the Black woman experience. 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami; 786-708-4610; bahlt.org. Tickets cost $25 to $45 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Many musical artists have done the film treatment of their music — think Daft Punk, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift. But one of the first acts to pioneer the format and take it to new heights was British prog-rock act Pink Floyd. On Saturday, Coral Gables Art Cinema will screen the 1982 classic Pink Floyd – The Wall as part of its After Hours series in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8 to $11.75. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, March 26Bring on the cocktails — shrimp cocktail, that is! On Sunday, the Deering Estate will host the 17th annual Deering Seafood Festival, welcoming you to sample some of the freshest seafood in the area. Participating vendors include Golden Rule Seafood, Antigua Barbuda, Popos Seafood, Mr. Cobbs BBQ, Rodbenders Raw Bar and Grill, and Pubbelly Sushi. Plus, you can tour the estate and enjoy activities such as chef demos, live entertainment, and games. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $7 to $30. Sophia Medina
On Sunday, shop and drink beer when Gully Vintage Market pops up at Union Beer. Focusing on vintage threads, streetwear, and collectibles, the event lets you browse five vendors as you enjoy Union's craft beer and wine offerings. If all that shopping makes you hungry, fret not — the kitchen opens at 5 p.m., offering everything from a steak sandwich to pork ribs. 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Union Beer, 1547 SW Eighth St., Miami; unionbeerstore.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
DJ: Turn up the volume and pass the mimosas. Groove Cruise and Scotty Boy will host Deep House Brunch at Bottled Blonde on Sunday. Gather around the DJ booth with a champagne flute in hand as the groovy sounds of deep house fill the space. The brunch event will feature sets by Angelo Ferreri, Gettoblaster, Hatiras, Scotty Boy, and Vincent Caira. 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday, at Bottled Blonde, 2838 NW Second Ave., Miami; 786-673-6926; bottleblondepizzeria.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
Every year, nightlife collective Overthrow reemerges from its slumber to bid farewell to Miami Music Week with its Hard 2 Leave party. Celebrating its tenth year, this year's bash features DJ/producer Malaa as the headliner while the, ehm, adult entertainment happens all around you. The best part of Hard 2 Leave is that many DJs show up at the last minute to spin, so you never really know who you'll catch live. The only thing you need to make sure of is that you bring a lot of singles. 8 p.m. Sunday, at Gold Rush Cabaret, 7770 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.; 305-631-2564; goldrushcabaret.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via goldrushcabaret.tixr.com. Jose D. Duran