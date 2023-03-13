The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, March 13

Tuesday, March 14

Wednesday, March 15

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17

Saturday, March 18

Sunday, March 19

From 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sala'o Cuban Restaurant invites you to grab a set for its happy-hour special. As long as you RSVP, you can enjoy free croquetas with the purchase of an entrée and a free Hemingway daiquiri. Sala'o is famed for elevating the Cuban dining experience with dishes like seafood empanadas, pulpo criollo, and picadillo a la habanera.On Tuesday, thereturns for its 25th edition, celebrating Africa and its diaspora's continuing influence on music and culture. Headlining this year's event is Mali duo Amadou & Mariam, whose West African groove has led to collaborations with acts like Blur, Manu Chao, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Also on the bill: local Latin act Cortadito and DJ LeSpam spinning the groove. Afropop Worldwide host Georges Collinet is set to emcee the festivities.On Tuesday, enjoy art and free beer at, the first in 2023. During the evening, the artist space will highlight three closing exhibitions: Chris Dougnac's "Temple, Rock, Cloud" in the Swenson Gallery, Gabriela Gamboa's "New Topographies: 25.7617° N, 80.1918 W°" in the garden, and Cynthia Cruz's "Time's Up" in the container space. There's also Gabriela García's exhibition, "Disposability Disrupted," in the Audry Love Gallery. All that, and complimentary Liquid Death and Super Good Lager, courtesy of Off Site, served during the event.On Wednesday, Minnesota-bred rapperwill stop by the Backyard in Fort Lauderdale. Born Matthew Raymond Hauri, Yung Gravy gained popularity like many other famous rappers today: on SoundCloud. His music mixes old soul and vintage themes with modern trap. The 26-year-old musician blew up in 2016 with the track "Mr. Clean," but his biggest success so far has been 2022's "Betty (Get Money)," which charted at number 30 on's Hot 100.It's that time of year again when Coral Way gets backed up — for a good reason. Thereturns Thursday for its 71st edition. This year's theme is "World of Fun" and features everything that lives up to that motto: rides, games, food, live performances, etc. The fair runs for 21 days (through April 9), making it an affordable spring break activity for the kiddos. (Have you seen the price of Disney World tickets lately?) The fair is also hosting its first-ever Be There! 5K on Saturday, March 18, benefitting its scholarship program.Winner of three Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2010,is a moving musical that focuses on one suburban household as the family copes with crisis and mental illness. On Thursday, Zoetic Stage brings its production of the musical to Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Led by Zoetic artistic director Stuart Meltzer, the show boasts an all-local cast, including five-time Carbonell Award-winner Jeni Hacker, Ben Sandomir, Nate Promkul, Gabi Gonzalez, and Joseph Morell.On Thursday, New York City rock legendsstop at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Fronted by the magnetic Debbie Harry, the band emerged from the punk scene with new-wave hits like "Heart of Glass" and "One Way or Another." Blondie struck mainstream gold with its third album,, which topped the British charts in 1979 and reached number six on the200. The group continued to find success with 1979'sand 1980'sstops at Hard Rock Live as part of her Emails I Can't Send Tour. Carpenter was introduced to audiences as Maya Hart in Disney Channel's. Since then, she has balanced a career in TV, film, and music. Last year she released her fifth album,, marking her first musical output outside her Disney contract. The album spurred the hit singles "Skin," "Skinny Dipping," "Fast Times," and "Vicious."On Friday, JohnMartin's Irish Pub hosts its 30th annualin partnership with the City of Coral Gables and the Irish Consulate. At the festival, you'll find a potful of deals to toast the occasion, including a complimentary Harp lager with the purchase of a shot of whiskey. Everyone is encouraged to dress in green as the party spills out on the street at Miracle Mile and Salzedo with Irish bites, Guinness, live music, games, and more.Wynwood gets into the St. Patrick's Day spirit with an enormous block party hosted by Swarm.invites you to enjoy a beer garden, photo ops, delicious food, and artisan markets, among other inducements. Nosh on tacos from the Pink Paloma truck and shop in the artisan marketplace, and, if you RSVP ahead of time, receive a complimentary green beer!Have you heard the news? There's a new queer party in South Beach.at Kill Your Idol debuts with DJs Lisa Frank, Christopher Foor, and Alexx in Chainss. Promising to keep the beats going until late, the party focuses on electronic music with happy hour from 8 to 10 p.m. and drink specials all. night. long.The 18th annualreturns on Saturday with headliner Flo Rida and DJ Citizen Jane. With Florida ranking in the top five states for new HIV diagnoses, AIDS Healthcare Foundation hopes to raise awareness of the health threat in the community. Last year's event raised more than $2.7 million. This year the organization expects to match that number, benefiting organizations like Afro Pride Federation, Aqua, Equality Florida, Latinos Salud, Pridelines, Safe Schools South Florida, and Transinclusive.On Saturday and Sunday,returns to the sands of South Beach for its 12th annual competition, inviting local model agencies to compete for bragging rights and benefiting the Angel Watching Over Me Foundation. The public is welcome to watch the games unfold and see the models show off. Who knows who you might find on the sandy volleyball court, as celebrity guests are known to put in appearances. Brody Jenner and DJ Ruckus will provide music.Way back in 1900, the Teatro Costanzi in Rome hosted the premiere of Giacomo Puccini's, an opera in three acts. On Saturday, Florida Grand Opera (FGO) presents its production of the classic tale. A political thriller as well as a timeless romance, the opera is a story of courage, patriotism, and selfless love in the face of tyranny. Directed by Jeffrey Marc Buchman, the production features Toni Marie Palmertree as the lead in her FGO debut alongside Arturo Chacón Cruz, Todd Thomas, Neil Nelson, and Matthew Cossack.Presented by the Black Market, Ravelstein, and Miami Jazz Booking,returns at Understory for an outdoor event filled with live music, food and drink, and goodies and crafts from various local vendors. This month's edition features live performances by the Smoogies, Munir Hossn, and Miami Bloco, all set against the lush tropical backdrop of the outdoor venue.Chicago-based musicianmakes his Miami debut with an intimate performance at Sweat Records. The self-taught guitarist will perform solo arrangements of tracks from his self-titled album on Three Lobed Recordings. Opening for the rising artist is local alt-pop singer-songwriter Ana Paz. Winter is known for delivering works filled with intricate fingerstyle techniques to create an atmospheric yet melancholy sound. Thenamed him as an artist to watch in 2020.