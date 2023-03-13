Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

, and March 13, 2023 8:00AM

Blondie at Broward Center for the Performing Arts: See Thursday
Blondie at Broward Center for the Performing Arts: See Thursday Photo courtesy of the band

Monday, March 13

From 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sala'o Cuban Restaurant invites you to grab a set for its happy-hour special. As long as you RSVP, you can enjoy free croquetas with the purchase of an entrée and a free Hemingway daiquiri. Sala'o is famed for elevating the Cuban dining experience with dishes like seafood empanadas, pulpo criollo, and picadillo a la habanera. 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, at Sala'o Cuban Restaurant, 1642 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-642-8989; salaorestaurant.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Tuesday, March 14

On Tuesday, the Afro Roots Fest returns for its 25th edition, celebrating Africa and its diaspora's continuing influence on music and culture. Headlining this year's event is Mali duo Amadou & Mariam, whose West African groove has led to collaborations with acts like Blur, Manu Chao, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Also on the bill: local Latin act Cortadito and DJ LeSpam spinning the groove. Afropop Worldwide host Georges Collinet is set to emcee the festivities. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $41.20 via dice.fm. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Tuesday, enjoy art and free beer at Bakehouse Art Complex's Open Studios, the first in 2023. During the evening, the artist space will highlight three closing exhibitions: Chris Dougnac's "Temple, Rock, Cloud" in the Swenson Gallery, Gabriela Gamboa's "New Topographies: 25.7617° N, 80.1918 W°" in the garden, and Cynthia Cruz's "Time's Up" in the container space. There's also Gabriela García's exhibition, "Disposability Disrupted," in the Audry Love Gallery. All that, and complimentary Liquid Death and Super Good Lager, courtesy of Off Site, served during the event. 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, at Bakehouse Art Complex, 561 NW 32nd St., Miami; 305-576-2828; bacfl.org. Admission is free with RSVP via evenbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
click to enlarge
Next to Normal at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: See Thursday
Photo by Chris Headshots

Wednesday, March 15

On Wednesday, Minnesota-bred rapper Yung Gravy will stop by the Backyard in Fort Lauderdale. Born Matthew Raymond Hauri, Yung Gravy gained popularity like many other famous rappers today: on SoundCloud. His music mixes old soul and vintage themes with modern trap. The 26-year-old musician blew up in 2016 with the track "Mr. Clean," but his biggest success so far has been 2022's "Betty (Get Money)," which charted at number 30 on Billboard's Hot 100. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; backyardftl.com. Tickets cost $59.99 to $99.99 via tixr.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Thursday, March 16

It's that time of year again when Coral Way gets backed up — for a good reason. The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair returns Thursday for its 71st edition. This year's theme is "World of Fun" and features everything that lives up to that motto: rides, games, food, live performances, etc. The fair runs for 21 days (through April 9), making it an affordable spring break activity for the kiddos. (Have you seen the price of Disney World tickets lately?) The fair is also hosting its first-ever Be There! 5K on Saturday, March 18, benefitting its scholarship program. 4 p.m. Thursday through April 9, at the Fairgrounds, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; 305-223-7060; thefair.me. Tickets cost $14 to $40; admission is free for children under 5 and seniors over 65. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Winner of three Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2010, Next to Normal is a moving musical that focuses on one suburban household as the family copes with crisis and mental illness. On Thursday, Zoetic Stage brings its production of the musical to Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Led by Zoetic artistic director Stuart Meltzer, the show boasts an all-local cast, including five-time Carbonell Award-winner Jeni Hacker, Ben Sandomir, Nate Promkul, Gabi Gonzalez, and Joseph Morell. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through April 9, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $60 to $65. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
click to enlarge
Sabrina Carpenter at Hard Rock Live: See Thursday
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino photo
On Thursday, New York City rock legends Blondie stop at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Fronted by the magnetic Debbie Harry, the band emerged from the punk scene with new-wave hits like "Heart of Glass" and "One Way or Another." Blondie struck mainstream gold with its third album, Parallel Lines, which topped the British charts in 1979 and reached number six on the Billboard 200. The group continued to find success with 1979's Eat to the Beat and 1980's Autoamerican. 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $49.50 to $124.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Sabrina Carpenter stops at Hard Rock Live as part of her Emails I Can't Send Tour. Carpenter was introduced to audiences as Maya Hart in Disney Channel's Girl Meets World. Since then, she has balanced a career in TV, film, and music. Last year she released her fifth album, Emails I Can't Send, marking her first musical output outside her Disney contract. The album spurred the hit singles "Skin," "Skinny Dipping," "Fast Times," and "Vicious." 8 p.m. Thursday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $50 to $80 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
click to enlarge
St. Pat's Wynwood at Wynwood Marketplace: See Friday
Swarm photo

Friday, March 17

On Friday, JohnMartin's Irish Pub hosts its 30th annual St. Patrick's Day Street Festival in partnership with the City of Coral Gables and the Irish Consulate. At the festival, you'll find a potful of deals to toast the occasion, including a complimentary Harp lager with the purchase of a shot of whiskey. Everyone is encouraged to dress in green as the party spills out on the street at Miracle Mile and Salzedo with Irish bites, Guinness, live music, games, and more. 4 p.m. Friday, at JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, 253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-209-0609; johnmartinsmiami.com. Admission is free; the drink package costs $118.80 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

Wynwood gets into the St. Patrick's Day spirit with an enormous block party hosted by Swarm. St. Pat's Wynwood invites you to enjoy a beer garden, photo ops, delicious food, and artisan markets, among other inducements. Nosh on tacos from the Pink Paloma truck and shop in the artisan marketplace, and, if you RSVP ahead of time, receive a complimentary green beer! 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; stpatswynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Have you heard the news? There's a new queer party in South Beach. Juicy Fruit Friday at Kill Your Idol debuts with DJs Lisa Frank, Christopher Foor, and Alexx in Chainss. Promising to keep the beats going until late, the party focuses on electronic music with happy hour from 8 to 10 p.m. and drink specials all. night. long. 8 p.m. Friday, at Kill Your Idol, 22 Española Way, Miami Beach; sub-culture.org. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran
click to enlarge
Model Volleyball: See Saturday
Model Volleyball photo

Saturday, March 18

The 18th annual Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival returns on Saturday with headliner Flo Rida and DJ Citizen Jane. With Florida ranking in the top five states for new HIV diagnoses, AIDS Healthcare Foundation hopes to raise awareness of the health threat in the community. Last year's event raised more than $2.7 million. This year the organization expects to match that number, benefiting organizations like Afro Pride Federation, Aqua, Equality Florida, Latinos Salud, Pridelines, Safe Schools South Florida, and Transinclusive. 8 a.m. Saturday, at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; floridaaidswalk.org. Registration costs $25. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Saturday and Sunday, Model Volleyball returns to the sands of South Beach for its 12th annual competition, inviting local model agencies to compete for bragging rights and benefiting the Angel Watching Over Me Foundation. The public is welcome to watch the games unfold and see the models show off. Who knows who you might find on the sandy volleyball court, as celebrity guests are known to put in appearances. Brody Jenner and DJ Ruckus will provide music. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 12th Street and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; modelvolleyball.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina

Way back in 1900, the Teatro Costanzi in Rome hosted the premiere of Giacomo Puccini's Tosca, an opera in three acts. On Saturday, Florida Grand Opera (FGO) presents its production of the classic tale. A political thriller as well as a timeless romance, the opera is a story of courage, patriotism, and selfless love in the face of tyranny. Directed by Jeffrey Marc Buchman, the production features Toni Marie Palmertree as the lead in her FGO debut alongside Arturo Chacón Cruz, Todd Thomas, Neil Nelson, and Matthew Cossack. 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, and 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $20 to $259. Jose D. Duran
click to enlarge
Eli Winter at Sweat Records: See Sunday
Photo by Julia Dratel
Presented by the Black Market, Ravelstein, and Miami Jazz Booking, Nights of Gaia returns at Understory for an outdoor event filled with live music, food and drink, and goodies and crafts from various local vendors. This month's edition features live performances by the Smoogies, Munir Hossn, and Miami Bloco, all set against the lush tropical backdrop of the outdoor venue. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Understory, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; instagram.com/understorymia. Tickets cost $20 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina

Sunday, March 19

Chicago-based musician Eli Winter makes his Miami debut with an intimate performance at Sweat Records. The self-taught guitarist will perform solo arrangements of tracks from his self-titled album on Three Lobed Recordings. Opening for the rising artist is local alt-pop singer-songwriter Ana Paz. Winter is known for delivering works filled with intricate fingerstyle techniques to create an atmospheric yet melancholy sound. The Guardian named him as an artist to watch in 2020. 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ashley-Anna Aboreden is a Miami native and has been writing for as long as she can remember. She is an English graduate from FIU and is currently receiving her MFA in creative writing at the New School. She has an everlasting love for shih tzus (especially hers), chocolate chip cookies, and vintage books.
Contact: Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Bar Exam 2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation