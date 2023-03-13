The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, March 13From 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sala'o Cuban Restaurant invites you to grab a set for its happy-hour special. As long as you RSVP, you can enjoy free croquetas with the purchase of an entrée and a free Hemingway daiquiri. Sala'o is famed for elevating the Cuban dining experience with dishes like seafood empanadas, pulpo criollo, and picadillo a la habanera. 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, at Sala'o Cuban Restaurant, 1642 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-642-8989; salaorestaurant.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Tuesday, March 14On Tuesday, the Afro Roots Fest returns for its 25th edition, celebrating Africa and its diaspora's continuing influence on music and culture. Headlining this year's event is Mali duo Amadou & Mariam, whose West African groove has led to collaborations with acts like Blur, Manu Chao, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Also on the bill: local Latin act Cortadito and DJ LeSpam spinning the groove. Afropop Worldwide host Georges Collinet is set to emcee the festivities. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $41.20 via dice.fm. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Tuesday, enjoy art and free beer at Bakehouse Art Complex's Open Studios, the first in 2023. During the evening, the artist space will highlight three closing exhibitions: Chris Dougnac's "Temple, Rock, Cloud" in the Swenson Gallery, Gabriela Gamboa's "New Topographies: 25.7617° N, 80.1918 W°" in the garden, and Cynthia Cruz's "Time's Up" in the container space. There's also Gabriela García's exhibition, "Disposability Disrupted," in the Audry Love Gallery. All that, and complimentary Liquid Death and Super Good Lager, courtesy of Off Site, served during the event. 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, at Bakehouse Art Complex, 561 NW 32nd St., Miami; 305-576-2828; bacfl.org. Admission is free with RSVP via evenbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, March 15On Wednesday, Minnesota-bred rapper Yung Gravy will stop by the Backyard in Fort Lauderdale. Born Matthew Raymond Hauri, Yung Gravy gained popularity like many other famous rappers today: on SoundCloud. His music mixes old soul and vintage themes with modern trap. The 26-year-old musician blew up in 2016 with the track "Mr. Clean," but his biggest success so far has been 2022's "Betty (Get Money)," which charted at number 30 on Billboard's Hot 100. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; backyardftl.com. Tickets cost $59.99 to $99.99 via tixr.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, March 16It's that time of year again when Coral Way gets backed up — for a good reason. The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair returns Thursday for its 71st edition. This year's theme is "World of Fun" and features everything that lives up to that motto: rides, games, food, live performances, etc. The fair runs for 21 days (through April 9), making it an affordable spring break activity for the kiddos. (Have you seen the price of Disney World tickets lately?) The fair is also hosting its first-ever Be There! 5K on Saturday, March 18, benefitting its scholarship program. 4 p.m. Thursday through April 9, at the Fairgrounds, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; 305-223-7060; thefair.me. Tickets cost $14 to $40; admission is free for children under 5 and seniors over 65. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Winner of three Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2010, Next to Normal is a moving musical that focuses on one suburban household as the family copes with crisis and mental illness. On Thursday, Zoetic Stage brings its production of the musical to Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Led by Zoetic artistic director Stuart Meltzer, the show boasts an all-local cast, including five-time Carbonell Award-winner Jeni Hacker, Ben Sandomir, Nate Promkul, Gabi Gonzalez, and Joseph Morell. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through April 9, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $60 to $65. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Sabrina Carpenter stops at Hard Rock Live as part of her Emails I Can't Send Tour. Carpenter was introduced to audiences as Maya Hart in Disney Channel's Girl Meets World. Since then, she has balanced a career in TV, film, and music. Last year she released her fifth album, Emails I Can't Send, marking her first musical output outside her Disney contract. The album spurred the hit singles "Skin," "Skinny Dipping," "Fast Times," and "Vicious." 8 p.m. Thursday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $50 to $80 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Friday, March 17On Friday, JohnMartin's Irish Pub hosts its 30th annual St. Patrick's Day Street Festival in partnership with the City of Coral Gables and the Irish Consulate. At the festival, you'll find a potful of deals to toast the occasion, including a complimentary Harp lager with the purchase of a shot of whiskey. Everyone is encouraged to dress in green as the party spills out on the street at Miracle Mile and Salzedo with Irish bites, Guinness, live music, games, and more. 4 p.m. Friday, at JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, 253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-209-0609; johnmartinsmiami.com. Admission is free; the drink package costs $118.80 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Wynwood gets into the St. Patrick's Day spirit with an enormous block party hosted by Swarm. St. Pat's Wynwood invites you to enjoy a beer garden, photo ops, delicious food, and artisan markets, among other inducements. Nosh on tacos from the Pink Paloma truck and shop in the artisan marketplace, and, if you RSVP ahead of time, receive a complimentary green beer! 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; stpatswynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Have you heard the news? There's a new queer party in South Beach. Juicy Fruit Friday at Kill Your Idol debuts with DJs Lisa Frank, Christopher Foor, and Alexx in Chainss. Promising to keep the beats going until late, the party focuses on electronic music with happy hour from 8 to 10 p.m. and drink specials all. night. long. 8 p.m. Friday, at Kill Your Idol, 22 Española Way, Miami Beach; sub-culture.org. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, March 18The 18th annual Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival returns on Saturday with headliner Flo Rida and DJ Citizen Jane. With Florida ranking in the top five states for new HIV diagnoses, AIDS Healthcare Foundation hopes to raise awareness of the health threat in the community. Last year's event raised more than $2.7 million. This year the organization expects to match that number, benefiting organizations like Afro Pride Federation, Aqua, Equality Florida, Latinos Salud, Pridelines, Safe Schools South Florida, and Transinclusive. 8 a.m. Saturday, at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; floridaaidswalk.org. Registration costs $25. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Saturday and Sunday, Model Volleyball returns to the sands of South Beach for its 12th annual competition, inviting local model agencies to compete for bragging rights and benefiting the Angel Watching Over Me Foundation. The public is welcome to watch the games unfold and see the models show off. Who knows who you might find on the sandy volleyball court, as celebrity guests are known to put in appearances. Brody Jenner and DJ Ruckus will provide music. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 12th Street and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; modelvolleyball.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
Way back in 1900, the Teatro Costanzi in Rome hosted the premiere of Giacomo Puccini's Tosca, an opera in three acts. On Saturday, Florida Grand Opera (FGO) presents its production of the classic tale. A political thriller as well as a timeless romance, the opera is a story of courage, patriotism, and selfless love in the face of tyranny. Directed by Jeffrey Marc Buchman, the production features Toni Marie Palmertree as the lead in her FGO debut alongside Arturo Chacón Cruz, Todd Thomas, Neil Nelson, and Matthew Cossack. 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, and 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $20 to $259. Jose D. Duran
Sophia Medina