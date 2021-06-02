The 13 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Thursday, June 3

Miami is currently home to a few traveling immersive art experiences, but Superblue is a permanent museum, or rather, "experimental art center." Superblue's opening installation includes TeamLab's world premiere of "Massless Clouds Between Sculpture and Life," wherein the feeling of floating through the cumulus becomes a reality. Other artists include James Turrell, a pioneer of this sort of art installation, and Es Devlin, who explores the impact of climate change and how it relates to the human body. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Superblue Miami, 1101 NW 23rd St., Miami; superblue.com/miami. Tickets cost $36 via showclix.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Miami's attraction to the nouveau riche has always stood in contrast to Palm Beach's ongoing Gilded Age. And with the Bitcoin 2021 conference descending on our fair city, expect plenty of crypto tycoons behaving as though Miami is their personal playground. If you're interested in crypto but skew more counterculture, Shitcoin 2021, a crypto exposition that gives a big fat middle finger to bitcoin maximalists, may be the place for you. The two-day event features a jampacked program of speakers and activations, the former including Lisa Francoeur, founder of Crypto Tutors and Fancyfied, who'll discuss how cryptocurrency can close the economic gap for marginalized communities. Crypto expert Justin Bosak will lead closing ceremonies on day two. 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday at Mad Club Wynwood, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; shitcoin2021.com. Tickets cost $5 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Friday, June 4

The Coral Gables Museum hosts its monthly Twilight Fridays event this week, inviting art and music lovers to enjoy the museum's exhibits, live music, and drinks from the cash bar at sunset. Currently on view: "Adrian Soca: Velcrorealism," which finds the artist exploring the post-War invention that has spared many a kindergartener the learning curve associated with learning to tie their shoes. And don't miss "A Matter of Time: Examining Forty Years of AIDS While Living through a Pandemic," an exhibition of AIDS posters from the Wolfsonian-FIU's collection. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067; coralgablesmuseum.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Will.i.am has proclaimed that "June 4 will forever be remembered as the show that restarts Black Eyed Peas live shows" — and it's all happening in Miami. The trio performs its first live show in over a year in support of its latest album, Translation. Released in 2020, the album proved to be a huge success. Dance to both "Ritmo" and "Girl Like Me" along with other fan favorites at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on Friday. We're told some surprises are in store for the fans. 8 p.m. Friday, at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; livenation.com. Tickets cost $60 to $190. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Pool Daze at Selina Gold Dust: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Selina Gold Dust

Night owls are invited to party well past dawn when Club Space hosts Repopulate Mars on Friday. Led by the label's founder, Lee Foss, the event has been on hiatus since the pandemic's onset, and this marks its official return. Repopulate Mars recently celebrated its 100th release, Pleasure State's EP, Break Away, in April. Also on the bill: John Summit and Anabel Englund — so don't expect to get home before noon the following day. 11 p.m. Friday, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $80 via clubspace.com. Olivia McAuley

Saturday, June 5

Hard ciders have been having a moment for a while now, bringing the fermented-apple beverage to full-on trend status. But don't turn up your nose at them for their popularity. This, after all, ain't your run-of-the-mill apple juice. For one thing, juice can't get you drunk. And second: Different types of apples produce different cider types — and don't even get us started on the myriad cider styles. Still not convinced? Don't take our word for it; instead, head to Kush by Spillover on Saturday for the fourth-annual In-Cider-Fest. The free event will see breweries like Accomplice Ciderworks, Unbranded Brewery, and B. Nektar Meadery doling out samples of ciders and meads. Also on the menu: shucked oysters, oyster shooters, and fish dip, along with craft cocktails if you need a cider break. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Kush by Spillover, 2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-456-5723; kushcoconutgrove.com. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran

Party promoter Into the Garden has been hosting fun, local parties for the past five years, and it's celebrating the milestone in the most Miami way possible: a pool party. Pool Daze will feature local DJs, live music, and even a live art installation from street artist Ze Florist. The musical lineup includes m.O.N.R.O.E., Inlighten, the Fates, Inbal, and Faulhaber. The party will take place in the MiMo District, at the Selina Gold Dust Hotel's retro pool area. Proceeds go toward funding the Love Burn, South Florida's regional Burning Man camping event. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Selina Gold Dust Miami; 7700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-985-4764; selina.com. Tickets start at $30 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Wild Things: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Coral Gables Art Museum

Since 2006, the Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami has been an exemplary example of the classical ballet style — as opposed to Miami City Ballet, which tends to prefer the Balanchine technique. On Saturday, the company hosts its first live performance of 2021 with Grand Gala at the Fillmore Miami Beach. The program highlights pieces of the classical repertoire from Sergei Diaghilev's Ballet Russes. The company's principal dancers, soloists, and corps de ballet will take the audience through big names like "La Bayadere" and "Le Carnival." 7 p.m. at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $39 to $59 via livenation.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

With sex, murder, intrigue, and Bill Murray in a neck brace, the infamous '90s thriller Wild Things has pretty much all you could ask for in a Saturday-night flick. As luck would have it, the Coral Gables Cinema is screening the film in all its 35-millimeter glory on Saturday. The R-rated movie will be introduced by New Times contributor Juan Antonio Barquin, cofounder of the blog Dim the House Lights and co-creator of the queer film series Flaming Classics. 9 p.m. Saturday, at the Coral Gables Art Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067; coralgablesmuseum.org. Tickets cost $11.75. Olivia McAuley

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: See Sunday Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Sunday, June 6

Floyd Mayweather, holder of 15 major world titles and bronze medalist at the 1996 Olympics, will square off against YouTuber Logan Paul on Sunday in what just might be the most buzzed-about and cringe-inducing exhibition fight in recent memory. The bout will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium, with the odds decidedly not in Paul's favor —Mayweather has stayed steady as the -1500 favorite according to BetOnline — but only time will tell. If you can't attend in person, the bout will be broadcast on pay-per-view courtesy of Showtime. Read more on page 12. 8 p.m. Sunday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $50 to $3,000 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

Monday, June 7

The Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum celebrates the history of one of Miami's oldest neighborhoods with the exhibition "Place and Purpose: Art Transformation in Coconut Grove," a multimedia collection that represents the area's multifaceted art scene since the 1960s. The exhibit, on view until September, features Miami Black Arts Workshop alumni Roland Woods Jr., Robert McKnight, and Pamela Kabuya Bowens-Saffo, as well as Coconut Grove dwellers Ronni Bogaev, Erika King, and Eugene Massin. 10 a.m. Monday, at the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-2890; thefrost.fiu.edu. Admission is free by appointment only. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, June 8

Natural wine — or "natty wine," if you must — is taking the world by storm, and Boxelder Craft Beer Market is hopping right on this delicious trend. If your wine knowledge doesn't go beyond Trader Joe's Three-Buck Chuck: Natural wine is simply wine made from unadulterated fermented grape juice. The fourth installment of Boxelder's Natural Wine Tasting is all about natural wines made by women. Don't fret if you're a natural-wine newbie. This tasting is also informative, providing fun insights into each pour. There will also be small, tasty bites to pair with the wine. 7 to 10 p.m. at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com. Tickets cost $65 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Wednesday, June 9

Enjoy a night of free stand-up comedy from local comedians while sipping craft brews at Focal Brewery Company's Comedy Night, held every Wednesday at the beer house in Little River. Guests can satiate themselves on bites from local food trucks located at the perimeter of the brewery and drink specials all night long while taking in sets by Amber Joy, Sebastian Rodriguez, David Martin, and others. The courageous who have a with a story to tell should stick around for the open-mike segment that closes out the evening. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Focal Brewing Company, 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-363-5166; focalbrewing.com. Tickets cost $12.50 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

