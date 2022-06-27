The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, June 27

Tuesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 29

Wednesday, June 29

Thursday, June 30

Thursday, June 30

Friday, July 1

Saturday, July 2

Saturday, July 2

Sunday, July 3

Sunday, July 3

is a new event at Red Rooster Overtown that focuses on good vibes through soul music. This week, it's all about acoustics as Courtney Mickens takes the stage. The singer recently released her new album,, and is best known for her hit "Bad." So enjoy a cocktail and some mellow sounds and start your week off right. A two-drink minimum or orders from the late-night menu is required to enjoy the show.While the headlines lately seem to be focusing on the economy, let's not forget the war is still very much on in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Ukrainian musician Ivan Dorn brings hisconcert series to the U.S., kicking off on Tuesday at the Sport of Kings theater at Gulfstream Park. Dorn is best known in his home country, Russia, and the Baltics for his indie-pop sound. Also on the bill are Ukrainian rock band the Hardkiss, electronic folk act Onuka, and pop singer Artem Pivovarov.On a mission to empower local filmmakers, FilmGate Miami returns on Wednesday with its. The nonprofit hosts a film festival with a different theme every month, but for June, all bets are off — any film genre is valid as long as it's short. The only caveat is that the director must be from Florida, and the movie must have been shot in the state. Screening this month are Fernando Guillen's, Daniel Castro's, Chris Krider's, Josh Freedman's, Guillermo Alfonso's, Tyler Council's, Julian Morales', and Brandon Reardin'sThe Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami celebrates Pride Month by launching its new seriesat Griffin Park. On Wednesday, local dance company Pioneer Winter Collective uses collected oral histories of "first Prides" to immerse dances in an interactive soundscape. The performance drives the concept of memory and resilience. Apart from the performance, there will be a reveal of the restored public artwork, created by artist Mark Handforth.On Wednesday,takes the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts for a limited engagement as part of its North American tour. Audiences can expect the group's signature drumming, colorful theatrics, and unmistakable comedy. The performance features original music and custom-made instruments that will wow audiences of all ages.Every week, Pérez Art Museum Miami welcomes guests to enjoy its waterfront terrace as a rotating cast of musicians serenades the crowd. For this week's, the Flawda Gnatturals are set to perform while attendees imbibe happy-hour specials at the museum's restaurant, Verde. The galleries will also host extended hours, allowing everyone to view exhibits like "Marisol and Warhol Take New York" and the Instagram-friendly installation "Chromosaturation" by Carlos Cruz-Diez. (Note: While the event on the terrace is free, regular admission is required to access the galleries.)On Thursday, Mad Club Wynwood welcomes Parisian producerfor an epic performance at the honeycomb. For 18 years, Technasia has been seamlessly making its way through the world's greatest nightclubs and festivals. The project first thrived as a duo, but since 2010, founder Charles Siegling continued it as a one-man project. Siegling's sound combines emotional melodies with energetic beats usually associated with techno.Few European, let alone Spanish, actors have been able to transcend borders like Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz. The couple is as famous in Spain as it is in Hollywood. Tower Theater honor the pair's filmography with, a weeklong celebration of what it calls "one of the most charismatic couples in cinema." The series kicks off on Friday with a screening ofand. Other films includeand— all works that star the twosome.Producertakes over Do Not Sit on the Furniture on Friday, sharing his deep-house sound with partygoers. During his 20-year career, Hoj has been booked by some of the world's top nightclubs to showcase his own unique style of music, typically known as "Hoj house." His recent works include his collaborative EP with French producer Newman (I Love),, and tracks like "Flow" and "Aquarian Song." In 2017, he cofounded the record label Tale and Tone with British producer Lee Burridge, releasing not only his work but that of other artists as well.Thereturns to Revolution Live for another artsy day of crafts, DIYs, and handmade keepsakes. Guests are welcome to browse works by more than 75 artists and vendors. To celebrate the weekend spirit, visitors will be plied with discounted mimosas, the better to shop for handmade goodies. Local food vendors will also be on hand, selling baked goods and sweets.If you're the kind of beer lover who enjoys a rare brew, head to Tripping Animals Brewing Co. on Saturday for. The annual beer fest celebrates rare brews (AKA "whales") with over 70 breweries in attendance, including 7th Sun Brewing, J Wakefield Brewing, Obercreek Brewing, and Other Half Brewing. There will be food to pair with those rare suds, from vendors like Ted's Burgers, Lazy Oyster, Off Site, and Meat & Bone.Beach cleanups don't have to be dull. In fact, sometimes they involve potential mermaid sightings and a tropical party. On Saturday, in honor of World Oceans Day, Debris Free Oceans hosts an. After arriving at Pelican Harbor Marina, volunteers will be taken to nearby Morningside Island for a one-hour beach cleanup. Afterward, participants can swim, snorkel, and party with the mermaids of Afro Mermaids, a group that pushes for Black representation, swim safety, and environmentalism.Music and natural wine make for a perfect pairing. Every Sunday,takes over Margot Natural Wine Bar in downtown Miami for a chill music experience to close out the weekend. The brainchild of local nightlife fixtures Patrick Walsh and Terence Tabeau, the party is the perfect balance of Sunday fun without the risk of being unable to make it work on Monday morning. This week's track selectors include MoZi of the Roar 95.3 FM, FIU's college radio station, and Mutant Pete (AKA Patrick Walsh).kicks off the Independence Day festivities at Club Space with a set that'll go into the early hours of the Fourth of July. The renowned electronic music producer will be joined by resident DJ Ms. Mada. Dice is best known for his contribution to the house and tech-house genres. His recent works include tracks such as "Out of Reach," "Detox," and "Positive Vibin'." Dice's sets are known for the way they puzzle and experiment with the listener's moods, as he explores different tempos, melodies, and beats.