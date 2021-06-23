The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Thursday, June 24

As a part of Pérez Art Museum Miami's Pride celebrations, the museum will screen Pride Month on Film, a curated selection of movies, on a loop in its auditorium. Artist Thom Wheeler Castillo, known for his multidisciplinary work and being half of the experimental collective Archival Feedback, curated the event, which zeroes in on the themes of history, joyful camp, loss, quotidian moments, and love. Films on rotation include Cheryl Dunye's The Watermelon Woman and Gregg Araki's Totally F***ed Up. 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $16. Olivia McAuley

Recharge 'neath the luminous strawberry moon, the name for the full moon of June. Native tribes used this name to represent the moon that brought forth the June-bearing strawberries. On Thursday, Strawberry Full Moon at the Penthouse at Riverside Wharf will guide visitors through gentle movement, meditation, and a sound healing session. This month's circle focuses on humankind's duality: femininity and masculinity. Refreshments will be offered, as well as a night market populated by a selection of local vendors. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, at the Penthouse at Riverside Wharf, 125 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-400-1900; penthouserw.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Take a deep dive into the sounds of Venezuela's underground electronic music scene by way of Le Chévere, the record label and event series helmed by Jorge Martinez (AKA Demenz), at ATV Records on Thursday. The showcase will celebrate the imprint's first release, a 17-track sampler featuring emerging underground producers from the South American nation. DJs Demenz and Leand headline the showcase, with support from Kenny Jones and special guest Amo. 11 p.m. Thursday, at ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; atvrecords.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Friday, June 25

Michael Dodman has been part of the U.K. house-music scene for a while now. Producing under the name Huxley, Dodman saw his profile rise with the release of "Let It Go" in 2012. Since then, he's launched his own imprint, No Idea's Original, as an outlet for him and his friends to release music. On Sunday, Wicked Paradise hosts the British DJ for its Night Swim event at Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach. Also behind the decks will be Daizy, Siegel, and Pegeez. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2990; sbe.com. Tickets cost $20 via fevo.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Bring your records, bring your friends to Vinyl Social Club's Open Deck Night at Focal Brewing Company on Friday. Everyone is invited to be the DJ at Miami's traveling vinyl party as long as they provide the music. Even if you aren't interested in playing party-starter, sit back and enjoy the tunes along with Focal's wide selection of beers and on-site food trucks. Pro tip: If you RSVP, you'll receive a free Mayami Blonde. 8 p.m. at Focal Brewing Company 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-363-5166; focalbrewing.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Daybreaker Pride & Joy: See Saturday Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Saturday, June 26

With Pride Month quickly drawing to a close, take time to center yourself after all the nonstop partying. Daybreaker's Pride & Joy promises to celebrate the vast and boundless possibilities of love at Space Park on Saturday. The day event starts out with yoga class led by Julianne Aerhee and a Skybeat Dance session with Skyler Rogers. Afterward, DJ Mystic Bill and MC Carlos DelaPlaya will keep everyone sweating and filled with pride. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Space Park, 298 NE 61st St., Miami; daybreaker.com. Tickets cost $20 to$40 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

From June 24 through July 1, the Third Horizon Film Festival showcases filmmakers across the Caribbean and the diaspora through in-person and virtual screenings. On Saturday at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, catch Stateless, a Michèle Stephenson film that delves into issues of immigration and race in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The screening will be followed by a discussion with the director and the film's protagonist, Rosa Iris Diendomi. Later that evening, the festival screens a double feature of She Paradise, a film from Trinidad and Tobago, and Studio 17, a story centered on the Chins, the Chinese-Jamaican family behind the label that pioneered reggae music, at Nite-Owl Drive-In. Through July 1; thirdhorizonfilmfestival.com. Tickets cost $5 to $125. Olivia McAuley

On Saturday, the nonprofit organization Pridelines hosts Pridelines Pop-Up Festival, a free, outdoor, and in-person event featuring LGBTQ+-owned vendors, drag performances, a mini-ballroom competition, interactive games, raffles, and more. DJ Ill Set will be in charge of the tunes for the family-friendly event, while vendors like Oui So Sweet, a local baked goods company, and Glow Goddess, with its handcrafted soaps, will keep everyone's stomachs satisfied and shopping bags full. In honor of National HIV Testing Day, the event will have free HIV testing available on-site and COVID-19 vaccines by Curative. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Pridelines, 6360 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; 305-571-9601; pridelines.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Malaika Temba at Mindy Solomon Gallery: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Mindy Solomon

The Abbey has been whetting beer aficionados' whistles for over 25 years (i.e., long before craft breweries were a thing). In 2020, the bar couldn't celebrate its 25-year milestone, so this weekend it's making up for lost time with the Abbey's Silver Anniversary +1, a two-day celebration to mark its 25th and 26th anniversaries. Expect a lineup of craft beers, cocktails, and shots for just $6, plus a complimentary pig roast. 1 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, at the Abbey Brewing Company, 1115-1117 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-538-8110; abbeybrewinginc.com. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran

Released in 1984, "Let the Music Play" stands as one of the earliest freestyle hits to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching number eight. In his book, Turn the Beat Around, Peter Shapiro describes the track as "a cross between Gary Numan and Tito Puente." Unfortunately, it would be the only hit for singer Shannon, but what a hit it is. The track's ice synth is no match for Shannon's warm vocal delivery about heartbreak on the dance floor. Catch the queen of freestyle as she headlines Saturday's Throwback Bash, presented by the City of Miami Beach. Local DJ and radio personality Felix Sama will warm up the crowd. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at Lummus Park, 12 Street and Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; mbartsandculture.org. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran

Sunday, June 27

On Sunday, Mindy Solomon Gallery in Allapattah will debut its summer exhibitions, featuring the works of Natalia Arbelaez, Moises Salazar, and Malaika Temba. Temba, who recently won the National YoungArts Foundation's $25,000 Jorge M. Pérez Award, is high on the list of artists to watch. The New York-based, Tanzanian-American artist is known for the way she uses textiles to weave her unique perspective. 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Mindy Solomon Gallery, 848 NW 22nd St., Miami; 786-953-6917; mindysolomon.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Dominican dembow artist Kiko El Crazy performs live at nightlife hub Centro Wynwood on Sunday. After being beamed up by mainstream media in 2019 following the underground success of his track "Trucho," featuring Rochy RD, the artist has kept the tunes coming and the people dancing, cementing his position in the ranks of pioneers of the genre. Kiko's fresh out with the single "Taína," featuring Puerto Rican trap artist Lary Over. 8 p.m. Sunday, at Centro Wynwood, 297 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-584-2866; centrowynwood.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Oysters and Beau on the Bay: See Wednesday Photo courtesy of Baia Beach Club

Monday, June 28

Indulge your mind with an intellectual evening on Monday with Juan Villoro, prize-winning novelist, journalist, and Mexico City native, and his new book, Horizontal Vertigo: A City Called Mexico. "Horizontal Vertigo" refers to the fear of earthquakes that led Mexicans and their ancestors to build their capital city outward instead of upward. Books & Books hosts a virtual conversation, moderated by Francisco Goldman, that delves into the culture of one of the world's largest and most fascinating cities. 7 p.m. Monday; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Tuesday, June 29

If you ever thought to yourself, Boy, I could really use a stolen Soho Beach House towel and a nice can of noodle soup, then get on over to Lotería Mexican Bingo at the Anderson, featuring guest host and drag queen extraordinaire Adora. The rules are the same as traditional bingo, but the prizes are a little less conventional, with winning items ranging from drink tickets and artisan hand soaps to a rogue beach towel and Campbell's finest. Panther Cordts will be behind the decks, so head on out for some laughs and some prizes. 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Anderson Miami, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, June 30

Who doesn't love happy hour, especially when it includes two-dollar oysters? Every Wednesday at Baia Beach Club at the Mondrian South Beach, enjoy a special Oysters and Beau on the Bay happy hour that includes the aforementioned East Coast oysters available for pairing with an $18 Beau Joie brut or $22 Beau Joie rosé. With a beautiful view of the bay and a vibrant sunset, to boot, Wednesday night just became something to look forward to. 5 to 7 p.m. at Baia Beach Club at the Mondrian South Beach, 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-1949; baiabeachclubmiami.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden