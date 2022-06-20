The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, June 20

Tuesday, June 21

click to enlarge Three Little Birds at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: See Wednesday Photo by Diana Garle

Wednesday, June 22

Thursday, June 23

click to enlarge Official Competition at Coral Gables Art Cinema: See Friday Photo courtesy of Manolo Pavon/IFC Films

Friday, June 24

click to enlarge The Black Market Super Queer Carnival at Revolution Live: See Saturday Photo courtesy of the Black Market

Saturday, June 25

click to enlarge Emo Nite Miami at Mama Tried: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Emo Nite

Sunday, June 26

Pour your bleeding heart out during. Brave souls will have the chance to choose from a huge catalog of emo classics and shout at the top of their lungs as they compete for the best heartbreaking performance. In honor of the special night, Sweet Caroline will offer a specialty cocktail, “Cute Without the E.” Don’t miss out on a whirlwind of emotions and nostalgia.at the Miami Center for Architecture & Design takes a closer look at the work of SOATA, the South African architecture firm that has designed luxury residential and commercial projects across six continents. The exhibition explores the three core ideas exemplified in the firm's work: light, space, and life. The show premiered in Cape Town in 2017 before moving on to Zurich in 2019. After its tenure in Miami, it will travel to New York City.Forget the headlines for a moment and experience one of Ukraine's greatest cultural contributions: music. On Wednesday, the University of Miami's Frost School of Music hostsas part of the Frost Chopin Festival. The bill features soprano Olga Pasichnyk and pianists Ewa Pobłocka and Kevin Kenner. The festival continues through June 26.City Theatre celebrates the music of Bob Marley with its latest production,, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Based on the children's book of the same name by Cedella Marley and adapted for the stage by Michael J. Bobbitt, the show follows Ziggy, a frightened individual afraid to leave his house owing to potential dangers like tropical storms and evil spirits, as well as a sneaky yet deceitful foe named Duppy. With the help of feathery friends like Dr.Dirb, Ziggy overcomes his fears and learns that “every little thing gonna be all right.”On Thursday, authorputs in an appearance at Books & Books for a conversation on his latest book,. His work centers on the current realities and happenings on the island, including the re-establishment of diplomatic relations with the U.S., the death of Fidel Castro, and the convulsions of the San Isidro Movement. Ultimately,brings readers a glimpse of the lives of the Cuban people, including athletes in exile, underground musicians, and migrants attempting to make their way across Central America.With Comedy Central and Netflix specials, Mexican comedianis familiar to Latin American audiences. His podcast,, is one of the most listened-to podcasts in all of Mexico and he has performed on the screen and the stage. On Thursday, Fenández lands at the Miami Improv for a stand-up performance. The laughs are seemingly guaranteed for a comedian with a special titledDirected by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, the meta-comedystars Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, and Oscar Martínez as three egomaniacs hired by a wealthy businessman to create a film worthy of the Palme d'Or. Overall, Cohn and Duprat deliver a skewering critique of "highbrow" filmmaking. "Despite its commitment to biting humor and acerbic analysis,is, at its heart, a celebration of artists and their process,"critic Lovia Gyarkye writes of the film. The movie premieres at the Coral Gables Art Cinema on Friday with a red-carpet event.Impulse Group is a nonprofit that builds a strong, healthier community for gay men. On Friday, the Miami chapter hostsat Rácket. But this isn't just any comedy show. That's because, in keeping with the group's mission, the event will feature a panel discussion on mental health and how everyone can help themselves and others. Comedians on the lineup include Norman Freeman, Funky Divena, Alex English, Nicky Paris, and Sampson McCormick. Oh, and did we mention there will be free food and an open bar?Ukrainian DJ and Siona Records head(AKA Alesia Arkusha) stops at Treehouse on Friday to dish out her progressive-house sound. Arkusha has quickly risen to become one of the most recognizable names in dance music in Europe. She has more than 85 million views on YouTube and a million followers across her social platforms. A woman of many talents, she's always DJ'ing, producing music, or doing A&R for her label. Here's hoping she gets a chance to take a break during her time in Miami Beach.Little River gallery Dimensions Variable presentsa solo exhibition by Cuban-born, Miami-based artist Francisco Masó. The show, which opens on Saturday and runs through September 10, posits: What happens when a dissident artwork is owned by the regime it criticizes? Through that lens, Masó reflects on the ethics of political art through three recent projects. The works are based on photographs from online archives about scenes of repression in Cuba.On Saturday, close out Pride Month at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts' fifth-annual. Drag queen andcontestant Miz Cracker headlines the free all-ages event honoring South Florida's vibrant LGBTQ+ community, which features music by Double Stubble resident DJ Hottpants. A Pride Marketplace will spotlight local LGBTQ+ organizations, artists, creatives, and businesses.at Revolution Live is an all-day event that promises to be filled with fun, shopping, and some unexpected surprises. Get ready for nonstop entertainment from stilt walkers, clowns, fire performers, acrobats, games, tarot readers, and more. Visitors will have the chance to buy handmade items and vintage goods at the flea market. Don't miss the drag show, a drag battle, and burlesque performances and music by Otto Von Schirach, Caveman Cult, Roxx Revolt and the Velvets, and more.Originally scheduled to take place at the beginning of the month,celebrates the LGBTQ+ community just before Pride Month is set to end. Stop by and check out performances by special guests Jah Syra, Karla Croqueta, and Malayan Fox. The event will also feature music, food, local organizations, and more to help close the festivities.Atlanta-based R&B singer-songwriterburst onto the scene in 2018 with her debut project,. Now an RCA Records signee, she recently released her EPand is embarking on her Experimental Tour. On Saturday, the singer makes her way down to the Ground, where fans are likely to hear live renditions of tracks like "2 You," "Aura," and "Beetlejuice."It's time to dance and cry at the rowdiest emo party to hit the streets of the Magic City. On Sunday, Mama Tried hosts, an eventful night filled with dancing and singing to epic pop-punk classics with other fellow emo-heads, with music by DJ Jessica Who and a cavalcade of guest DJs. For this occasion, the downtown bar hosts a Pride-themed night to welcome those who never felt like they belonged. Guests are welcome to dress in Pride attire or come out in all-black outfits and tees supporting their favorite bands.Party until sunrise withwhen he takes over the decks at Club Space's terrace on Sunday. The Dutch producer recently dropped his collaboration with Virsion, "Ripper," as well as remixes of Monkey Safari's "Safe" and Mees Salomé's "Fool's Paradise." Voorn's sound is often described as melodic tech-house, a genre deriving from strong melodies and heavy synths. His festival portfolio includes appearances at Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, and EDC Mexico.