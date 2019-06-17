The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Summer is supposed to be a lazy season, but you've got plenty of (free!) entertainment options this week. Kick off the season with free Summer Solstice beach yoga on Friday. Before that, head to Ice Palace Studios on Wednesday for a free show by "Sin Pijama" singer Natti Natasha. On Sunday, celebrate four years of Lulu's Ice Cream at the popular Biscayne Boulevard shop.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.

The Americans for Immigrant Justice recently released a report, "Family Separation: Broken Systems, Broken Families," that includes a number of firsthand accounts of family separation. This Monday evening, Haitian-American novelist Edwidge Danticat will lead a discussion about the report and related items. 8 p.m. Monday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Photo by Jodie Jones

You've heard her on hits including "Criminal" with Ozuna, "Sin Pijama" with Becky G, and the "Dura" remix with Daddy Yankee. But now, rising star Natti Natasha is stepping out on her own. On Valentine's Day of this year, she released Iluminatti, her debut studio album. On Wednesday, she'll team up with Pandora for a free show at Ice Palace Studios. Urbano Latino artist Dalex will open the show. Entry is not guaranteed, so RSVP and get there early. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ice Palace Studios, 1400 N Miami Ave., Miami. Admission is free via pandoraliveelpulso.splashthat.com.



We're in the heart of National Pride Month. If you haven't gotten all prideful just yet, it's time to get moving. The inaugural Wynwood Pride LGBTQIA+ Music Festival and Pride Block Party is happening all weekend at the Wynwood Marketplace. The festival boasts three full days of live music, a nonprofit community village, all kinds of art, cocktails, and a food hall. Headliners include Pabblo Vittar, Ivy Queen, and Poppy. Friday through Sunday at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. General admission is free; three-day VIP passes cost $95 via eventbrite.com.



Nicole Dennis-Benn's new book, Patsy, has it all. The tale follows the titular character on her unique journey in obtaining a visa to America from her home of Pennyfield, Jamaica. Along the way, the book touches on sexuality, identity, and a mother-daughter bond. This Friday, Dennis-Benn will chat about her latest masterpiece with fellow novelist and Breath, Eyes, Memory author Edwidge Danticat. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Start the summer with beach yoga at 1 Hotel South Beach. 1 Hotel South Beach

It's hard to believe given the blistering heat and increasingly frequent afternoon thunderstorms, but summer won't arrive in Miami until Friday, June 21. Summer can be a bummer if you hate the heat, but you might feel better if you start the Summer Solstice off right. Try some free beach yoga at the public beach at 1 Hotel South Beach. If you're more of a morning person, take the 7 a.m. class. And if you're more zen in the evening, end your day with the 8 p.m. class. 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Friday at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 1hotels.com/south-beach. Admission is free.



We'll all be screaming for ice cream this Sunday. Beloved local parlor Lulu's Ice Cream is turning 4 years old and is ready to throw down big-time. In addition to enjoying the shop's always yummy treats, the first 50 people in line Sunday will get a free limited-edition tote from the Upper Hand Art. Other fun stuff onsite includes personalized poems from the Biscayne Poet, free beer pours from Veza Sur Brewing, puppy-friendly ice-cream treats for dogs, and more. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lulu's Ice Cream, 2001 Biscayne Blvd., #CU-8, Miami; lulus-icecream.com. Admission is free.