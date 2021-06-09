The 13 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Thursday, June 10

In order to capture the uniqueness and beauty of North Miami, artists Morel Doucet and Stephen Arboite took to social media, asking residents to share their portraits. From the numerous submissions, the local twosome chose nine portraits as inspiration for "After the Rain Comes Light: Portraits of Resilience" at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Beach. The collages incorporate local plants, leaves, and flowers from the neighborhood to create nine vibrant re-creations of the submitted portraits. Many of the portraits highlight the city's Black diaspora as Doucet creates ecological masterpieces over the conflict he calls "climate gentrification." 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomig.org. Tickets cost $10. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Friday, June 11

The second of two Vincent van Gogh experiences to make stops in Miami, "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," is now open at the Olympia Theater through October. Presented by Exhibition Hub and Fever, the exhibition promises to put visitors inside more than 300 of Van Gogh's greatest works. It's described as a 20,000-square-foot "light-and-sound spectacular" featuring a virtual-reality experience, galleries, a drawing studio, and video-mapping technology. It also promises a socially distanced and hands-free experience suitable for all ages. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; vangoghexpo.com/miami. Tickets cost $34.90 to $54.50. Jose D. Duran

There's music in your future. The stars have aligned to bring you the Galactic Effect (AKA Bill Le), who's celebrating in the sun's trip through the third sign of the zodiac, Gemini, with Adrift, a Friday-night party at the Anderson. The Galactic Effect, Y Diz, DJ Zehno, Lamebot, and Telluxe are all in the lineup, with craft cocktails and tacos from El Toro on the menu. Lucky for your, the tunes are free, so you don't have to worry too much about the bar tab. 9 p.m. Friday, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Record Store Day at Sweat Records: See Saturday Photo by Paolo Santosuosso

Saturday, June 12

Once again, Record Store Day, the annual celebration of independent record stores featuring specifically pressed releases, is taking place over two dates. The first takes place on Saturday and will feature plenty exclusive RSD releases. Sweat Records in Little Haiti will hand out swag bags, giveaways, and Kimberly's Frozen Lemonade, with musical accompaniment courtesy of DJ Le Spam. A little to the north on the Upper Eastside, Technique Records promises complimentary Liquid Death Mountain Water, Veza Sur beer, E11even vodka cocktails, and coffee from Le Jardin. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com; and Technique Records, 880 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-717-6622; techniquerecords.com. Olivia McAuley

Is there a future for livestreamed events? While the rest of the city returns to in-person events, Wet Mango Fest plans to highlight 18 of the area's alternative-music acts on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the performances, the two-day virtual festival will feature fun giveaways for early arrivals. The lineup includes Surfer Blood, Afrobeta, Palomino Blond, Better Than This, Happy Hour, Mold, Supergold, Monterrey, Remyz, and American Sigh. Wet Mango was initiated as a way to support alternative musicians who haven't been able to perform live for the past year-plus. 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; twitch.tv/wetmangofest. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

The Blue Note Jazz Club and the Rhythm Foundation have partnered up to host genre-defining musician Robert Glasper at the North Beach Bandshell on Saturday. The keyboardist's storied career has seen him become a hallowed name in music, with his most recent release coming by way of his new single "Better Than I Imagined" featuring H.E.R., off of his forthcoming album, Black Radio 3. The track is a just the latest in long string of collaborations for the 43-year-old musician, who has previously worked with Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and Mos Def. 5 and 9 p.m. Saturday, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $45 to $65. Olivia McAuley

Described as "a fresh sound that keeps the traditionalists happy, while also catering to those who seek to push past the boundaries of the norm," bluegrass trio Low Ground got together in 2020 and has quickly risen in Miami's music scene. The band has already performed at big festivals like EMS Spring Fest and Riverhawk, and members have shared stages with the likes of Jim Lauderdale and the SteelDrivers. Catch them this week at the Center for Subtropic Affairs and witness the experimental outfit firsthand. 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Center for Subtropic Affairs, 715 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org. Tickets cost $10 via subtropicalaffairs.square.site. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Bob Moses at Club Space: See Sunday Photo by Zackery Michael

Sunday, June 13

Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses was spinning at Miami nightclubs as far back as 2013, and one venue the pair seem to keep coming back to is Club Space. But if you're not familiar with Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance, you might want to familiarize yourself with their extensive musical output. Howie and Vallance seem to grab inspiration wherever they can find it, from house to new wave to alternative. Check out Bob Moses' Falling Into Focus concert film, streaming free on YouTube, to get a taste of what the pair can do in a live setting. Sunday's appearance is billed as a "hybrid live set" on the club's terrace. 4 p.m. Sunday, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $60 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Jesse Royal will perform live at the newly opened Wynwood venue Oasis on Sunday, debuting songs from his freshly dropped sophomore effort, Royal. The much-anticipated follow-up to 2017's Lily of da Valley continues the Jamaican artist's path as part of the "reggae revival movement" and features some of reggae and dancehall's biggest names, including Protoje, Chronixx, and Koffee. Dubwise, Shacia Payne, and Firm Music round out the lineup. 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Oasis, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free, with VIP packages starting at $40 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Monday, June 14

Promising to #ShakeThingsUp, BarBattle TV positions itself as the first bartending competition show made by bartenders. The series' first episode will be filmed at the Sylvester on Monday. Even if you don't find it interesting to watch people shake cocktails, consider that for $40 you can enjoy unlimited drinks while the filming goes on. Arrive early and you may score some swag, including shirts, hats, and general merch, while supplies last. And it won't be completely silent during the shoot, with DJ Corey Chase of Dubwise Miami and Rum & Bass pumping out the music. 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, at the Sylvester, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-364-5635; thesylvesterbar.com. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Laughs on Lincoln with Brittany Brave: See Wednesday Photo courtesy of the artist

Tuesday, June 15

On Tuesday, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, and Jeremy McCarter will launch their new book, In the Heights: Finding Home, via a virtual celebration courtesy of Books & Books. The book details Miranda's journey of taking In the Heights from a bookstore basement to Broadway and then to the big screen. The writers will discuss what it was like taking the musical through each medium and take questions from viewers. 8 p.m. Tuesday; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $46 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, June 16

Bar crawl with pride on Wednesday at all of Miami Beach's favorite LGBTQ+ spots. The Miami Beach Pride Bar Crawl will help support Miami Beach Pride, which is set to return in September, while offering a fun and inclusive time. Meet at the Gaythering and hop around to Axel South Beach, Nathan's Bar, Palace Bar, and, last but not least, Twist. Get a free drink at every bar as well as a chance to win fun prizes, including a free stay at Axel South Beach. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Hotel Gaythering, 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; miamibeachpride.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Lincoln Road shopping concept Showfields is the venue for comedian Brittany Brave's latest stand-up series, Laughs on Lincoln. The monthly event showcases the best comic minds in South Florida's comedy scene, this time featuring Girl Code and Wild 'N Out's Esther Ku, comedian and podcaster Mike Valdes, Denver-based comic Noe Noel, host Eli Rodriguez as well as Brave and some surprise guests. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Showfields, 530 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-351-0672; showfields.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley