The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, July 18Every Monday, stop in at Cafe Kush at the Selina Miami Gold Dust for a few laughs that are guaranteed to make your week's start a bit easier. Presented by Magic City Comedy and hosted by Sergio Mendez, Comedy Night Monday promises a rotating cast of the city's best comics. While you're there, indulge in Cafe Kush's beer and cocktails and order tasty bites from the menu. 8 p.m. Monday, at Cafe Kush, 7700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-985-4764; kushhospitality.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tuesday, July 19Any soccer, er, um, football fan is familiar with FC Barcelona, the Spanish club that finished second to Real Madrid during the 2021-22 La Liga season. On Tuesday, South Florida's fledgling soccer team, Inter Miami CF, will host the sports powerhouse at DRV PNK Stadium for an international friendly match. The game won't affect either team's record, which is probably just fine with the local 11, because let's face it, we're all pretty sure how it'll end. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at DRV PNK Stadium, 1350 NW 55th St., Fort Lauderdale; 305-428-0611; intermiamicf.com. Tickets cost $92 to $500 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, July 20How are your salsa moves? Put them to the test when the Miami Salsa Congress returns for six days of music and dancing. While events are set to take place all over town, including at Ball & Chain and Red Rooster Overtown, the main event will be held at the Eden Roc Miami Beach. The convention for salsa lovers includes workshops, pool parties, and musical showcases. (Rumor has it there'll be a room for all you bachata lovers, too.) Wednesday through Sunday, at various locations; miamisalsacongress.com. Tickets cost $25 to $270. Jose D. Duran
Attention vinyl collectors and music enthusiasts: It is time to get groovy with some of your favorite tunes. Guests are invited to bring their own records to Pretty Swell and enjoy a free drink as the organizers assemble a crowdsourced playlist. At Bring Your Own Vinyl, everyone is encouraged to mingle and share their favorite tracks, be they current or classic. Who knows what new ear worm you'll discover at this funky get-together? 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Pretty Swell, 321 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 866-466-7534; lifehousehotels.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
Thursday, July 21The University of Miami's Lowe Art Museum debuts its latest exhibition, "Beyond the Sounds of Silence: Latin-American Artists Connecting Sound, Art, and Society," bringing together 35 pieces from 19 Latin-American artists for a multisensory experience. The themes of this show curated by the Aluna Curatorial Collective range from the intersection of indigenous tradition with contemporary art to the relationship between form and language in musical implements. Through October 2. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, at Lowe Art Museum, 1301 Stanford Dr., 305-284-3535; Coral Gables; lowe.miami.edu. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Enjoy Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's verdant scenery during its after-hours event, Sip & Stroll. Thursday's theme is "Latin & Salsa Night," wherein guests are welcomed to dance to the sounds of Latin music or unwind among the beautiful gardens while imbibing craft cocktails and spirits. Bites will also be available for purchase, with a picnic basket for two priced at $70. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $9.95 to $24.95. Sophia Medina
Dutch duo Shermanology stops at ATV Records on Thursday, bringing its brand of soulful house music. Siblings Andy and Dorothy Sherman have worked with the likes of Afrojack, R3hab, and Funkerman. Their latest collaboration with Fisher, "It's a Killa," delivers the perfect summer groove. At ATV, the pair will play an extended set, meaing you've got all night to get your fill of their party-ready beats. 10 p.m. Thursday, ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; atvrecords.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via ra.co. Jose D. Duran
Friday, July 22Homegrown hip-hop festival Rolling Loud returns to Hard Rock Stadium with another jampacked lineup of hip-hop heavyweights. This year's headliners — Kendrick Lamar, Ye, and Future — are joined by acts like Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, and A$AP Ferg further down the bill. Beyond the music, the festival also offers carnival rides, beauty stations, art installations, and a tattoo shop. 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 855-663-0192; rollingloud.com. Tickets cost $349 to $1,414. Sophia Medina
Emperial Music Group turns up the heat for the Kulture Summer Fest, a music event showcasing the talents of independent artists at the Miami Beach Bandshell. Hosted by 99Jamz's Supa Cindy, the event features music by DJ DukeLive and special performances by Ink Cudi, Wan Billz, Jack Hess, and Bennie Bates. Show your support: The festival's best performer receives a $5,000 cash prize. 3 p.m. Friday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $10. Sophia Medina
Still mourning the loss of Las Rosas? Fret not! One of its most popular monthly events, Emo Night 305, is alive and well. Now taking place at the Anderson, the party remains the same: an ode to your teenage angst in the form of a celebration of all things emo and pop-punk. Partygoers can expect emo karaoke along with a live performance by Manic Frequency and beats by resident DJ Lindersmash. 8 p.m. Friday, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $25 to $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
If you're on GayTok (that's gay TikTok for you straight people), then you know Matteo Lane. The 36-year-old stand-up comedian stops at the Miami Improv for a three-night stint. Lane has made appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and the reboot of Will & Grace. He's also putting together an animated series called Kickass Drag Queen, featuring contestants from RuPaul's Drag Race. 8 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $28 to $38. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Saturday, July 23As part of Flaming Classic's Summer Camp Redux program, Coral Gables Art Cinema screens the Robert Zemeckis high-camp classic Death Becomes Her. Starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, the film explores greed, vanity, sex, and, of course, death. Though it was a commercial success upon its release in 1992, Death Become Her seemed to perplex critics, who found the satirical film "hollow." Leave it to the queer community to breathe new life into a film and turn it into a cult classic. 9 p.m. Saturday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75. Jose D. Duran
All-vinyl imprint Sports Records has been championing house music since its inception. On Saturday, Sports celebrates its achievements with 6 Years of Sports at Floyd. Serving as headliners are Los Angeles producer Liquid Earth and Toronto's Ciel, making her Miami debut. Last year's event at ATV Records was a packed-to-the-gills affair, so expect Saturday to be much of the same. Thank God for good house music. 11 p.m. Saturday, at Floyd, 40 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-608-2824; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $14.80 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, July 24Incubus fans, take this as your "Warning." "Hold the wheel and drive" to the iThink Financial Amphitheatre, where the alternative rock band makes a stop on its 2022 summer tour. With a career spanning three decades, Incubus has scored several chart-topping albums and hits, the apex coming with the release of 1999's Make Yourself and 2001's Morning View. The band's latest release, the 2020 EP Trust Fall (Side B), was a long-awaited companion to 2015's Trust Fall (Side A). Opening are Sublime With Rome and power trio the Aquadolls. 7 p.m. Sunday, at iThnk Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansbury Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883. Tickets cost $25 to $1,010 via livenation.com. Sophia Medina
Break out the salt and lime: It's National Tequila Day, and Wynwood Marketplace is hailing the boozy holiday. Guest are welcomed to indulge in an array of tequila-based drinks with sweet deals, from $5 tequila shots to $20 margarita pitchers. (Bonus: If you RSVP ahead of time, you'll get a margarita on the house!) Once the shots are poured and the drinks are flowing, party it up on the dance floor with live music. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; wynwood-marketplace.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina