Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

, and July 18, 2022 8:00AM

FC Barcelona vs. Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium: See Tuesday
FC Barcelona vs. Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium: See Tuesday Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Monday, July 18

Every Monday, stop in at Cafe Kush at the Selina Miami Gold Dust for a few laughs that are guaranteed to make your week's start a bit easier. Presented by Magic City Comedy and hosted by Sergio Mendez, Comedy Night Monday promises a rotating cast of the city's best comics. While you're there, indulge in Cafe Kush's beer and cocktails and order tasty bites from the menu. 8 p.m. Monday, at Cafe Kush, 7700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-985-4764; kushhospitality.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Tuesday, July 19

Any soccer, er, um, football fan is familiar with FC Barcelona, the Spanish club that finished second to Real Madrid during the 2021-22 La Liga season. On Tuesday, South Florida's fledgling soccer team, Inter Miami CF, will host the sports powerhouse at DRV PNK Stadium for an international friendly match. The game won't affect either team's record, which is probably just fine with the local 11, because let's face it, we're all pretty sure how it'll end. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at DRV PNK Stadium, 1350 NW 55th St., Fort Lauderdale; 305-428-0611; intermiamicf.com. Tickets cost $92 to $500 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Wednesday, July 20

How are your salsa moves? Put them to the test when the Miami Salsa Congress returns for six days of music and dancing. While events are set to take place all over town, including at Ball & Chain and Red Rooster Overtown, the main event will be held at the Eden Roc Miami Beach. The convention for salsa lovers includes workshops, pool parties, and musical showcases. (Rumor has it there'll be a room for all you bachata lovers, too.) Wednesday through Sunday, at various locations; miamisalsacongress.com. Tickets cost $25 to $270. Jose D. Duran

Attention vinyl collectors and music enthusiasts: It is time to get groovy with some of your favorite tunes. Guests are invited to bring their own records to Pretty Swell and enjoy a free drink as the organizers assemble a crowdsourced playlist. At Bring Your Own Vinyl, everyone is encouraged to mingle and share their favorite tracks, be they current or classic. Who knows what new ear worm you'll discover at this funky get-together? 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Pretty Swell, 321 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 866-466-7534; lifehousehotels.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
click to enlarge Shermanology at ATV Records: See Thursday - PHOTO COURTESY OF LIAISON ARTISTS
Shermanology at ATV Records: See Thursday
Photo courtesy of Liaison Artists

Thursday, July 21

The University of Miami's Lowe Art Museum debuts its latest exhibition, "Beyond the Sounds of Silence: Latin-American Artists Connecting Sound, Art, and Society," bringing together 35 pieces from 19 Latin-American artists for a multisensory experience. The themes of this show curated by the Aluna Curatorial Collective range from the intersection of indigenous tradition with contemporary art to the relationship between form and language in musical implements. Through October 2. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, at Lowe Art Museum, 1301 Stanford Dr., 305-284-3535; Coral Gables; lowe.miami.edu. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Enjoy Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's verdant scenery during its after-hours event, Sip & Stroll. Thursday's theme is "Latin & Salsa Night," wherein guests are welcomed to dance to the sounds of Latin music or unwind among the beautiful gardens while imbibing craft cocktails and spirits. Bites will also be available for purchase, with a picnic basket for two priced at $70. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $9.95 to $24.95. Sophia Medina

Dutch duo Shermanology stops at ATV Records on Thursday, bringing its brand of soulful house music. Siblings Andy and Dorothy Sherman have worked with the likes of Afrojack, R3hab, and Funkerman. Their latest collaboration with Fisher, "It's a Killa," delivers the perfect summer groove. At ATV, the pair will play an extended set, meaing you've got all night to get your fill of their party-ready beats. 10 p.m. Thursday, ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; atvrecords.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via ra.co. Jose D. Duran
click to enlarge Emo Night 305 at the Anderson: See Friday - PHOTO COURTESY OF EMO NIGHT 305
Emo Night 305 at the Anderson: See Friday
Photo courtesy of Emo Night 305

Friday, July 22

Homegrown hip-hop festival Rolling Loud returns to Hard Rock Stadium with another jampacked lineup of hip-hop heavyweights. This year's headliners — Kendrick Lamar, Ye, and Future — are joined by acts like Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, and A$AP Ferg further down the bill. Beyond the music, the festival also offers carnival rides, beauty stations, art installations, and a tattoo shop. 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 855-663-0192; rollingloud.com. Tickets cost $349 to $1,414. Sophia Medina

Emperial Music Group turns up the heat for the Kulture Summer Fest, a music event showcasing the talents of independent artists at the Miami Beach Bandshell. Hosted by 99Jamz's Supa Cindy, the event features music by DJ DukeLive and special performances by Ink Cudi, Wan Billz, Jack Hess, and Bennie Bates. Show your support: The festival's best performer receives a $5,000 cash prize. 3 p.m. Friday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $10. Sophia Medina

Still mourning the loss of Las Rosas? Fret not! One of its most popular monthly events, Emo Night 305, is alive and well. Now taking place at the Anderson, the party remains the same: an ode to your teenage angst in the form of a celebration of all things emo and pop-punk. Partygoers can expect emo karaoke along with a live performance by Manic Frequency and beats by resident DJ Lindersmash. 8 p.m. Friday, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
click to enlarge Matteo Lane at Miami Improv: See Friday - PHOTO BY ALEX SCHAEFER
Matteo Lane at Miami Improv: See Friday
Photo by Alex Schaefer
The 36th-annual International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami continues this weekend with a performance of Rota at the Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts. Written by Argentinian playwright Natalia Villamil, Rota is a moving drama focusing on intense themes of death, motherhood, and perseverance. The performance is in Spanish with English subtitles. 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $25 to $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

If you're on GayTok (that's gay TikTok for you straight people), then you know Matteo Lane. The 36-year-old stand-up comedian stops at the Miami Improv for a three-night stint. Lane has made appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and the reboot of Will & Grace. He's also putting together an animated series called Kickass Drag Queen, featuring contestants from RuPaul's Drag Race. 8 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $28 to $38. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
click to enlarge Death Becomes Her at Coral Gables Art Cinema: See Saturday - PHOTO BY UNIVERSAL PICTURES/GETTY IMAGES
Death Becomes Her at Coral Gables Art Cinema: See Saturday
Photo by Universal Pictures/Getty Images

Saturday, July 23

As part of Flaming Classic's Summer Camp Redux program, Coral Gables Art Cinema screens the Robert Zemeckis high-camp classic Death Becomes Her. Starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, the film explores greed, vanity, sex, and, of course, death. Though it was a commercial success upon its release in 1992, Death Become Her seemed to perplex critics, who found the satirical film "hollow." Leave it to the queer community to breathe new life into a film and turn it into a cult classic. 9 p.m. Saturday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75. Jose D. Duran

All-vinyl imprint Sports Records has been championing house music since its inception. On Saturday, Sports celebrates its achievements with 6 Years of Sports at Floyd. Serving as headliners are Los Angeles producer Liquid Earth and Toronto's Ciel, making her Miami debut. Last year's event at ATV Records was a packed-to-the-gills affair, so expect Saturday to be much of the same. Thank God for good house music. 11 p.m. Saturday, at Floyd, 40 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-608-2824; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $14.80 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran
click to enlarge Incubus at iThink Financial Amphitheatre: See Sunday - PHOTO COURTESY OF FULL COVERAGE COMMUNICATIONS
Incubus at iThink Financial Amphitheatre: See Sunday
Photo courtesy of Full Coverage Communications

Sunday, July 24

Incubus fans, take this as your "Warning." "Hold the wheel and drive" to the iThink Financial Amphitheatre, where the alternative rock band makes a stop on its 2022 summer tour. With a career spanning three decades, Incubus has scored several chart-topping albums and hits, the apex coming with the release of 1999's Make Yourself and 2001's Morning View. The band's latest release, the 2020 EP Trust Fall (Side B), was a long-awaited companion to 2015's Trust Fall (Side A). Opening are Sublime With Rome and power trio the Aquadolls. 7 p.m. Sunday, at iThnk Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansbury Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883. Tickets cost $25 to $1,010 via livenation.com. Sophia Medina

Break out the salt and lime: It's National Tequila Day, and Wynwood Marketplace is hailing the boozy holiday. Guest are welcomed to indulge in an array of tequila-based drinks with sweet deals, from $5 tequila shots to $20 margarita pitchers. (Bonus: If you RSVP ahead of time, you'll get a margarita on the house!) Once the shots are poured and the drinks are flowing, party it up on the dance floor with live music. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; wynwood-marketplace.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ashley-Anna Aboreden is a Miami native and has been writing for as long as she can remember. She is an English graduate from FIU and is currently receiving her MFA in creative writing at the New School. She has an everlasting love for shih tzus (especially hers), chocolate chip cookies, and vintage books.
Contact: Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
God & Gun

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation