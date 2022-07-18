The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, July 18

Tuesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 20

Shermanology at ATV Records: See Thursday
Photo courtesy of Liaison Artists

Thursday, July 21

Emo Night 305 at the Anderson: See Friday
Photo courtesy of Emo Night 305

Friday, July 22

Matteo Lane at Miami Improv: See Friday
Photo by Alex Schaefer

Death Becomes Her at Coral Gables Art Cinema: See Saturday
Photo by Universal Pictures/Getty Images

Saturday, July 23

Incubus at iThink Financial Amphitheatre: See Sunday
Photo courtesy of Full Coverage Communications

Sunday, July 24

Every Monday, stop in at Cafe Kush at the Selina Miami Gold Dust for a few laughs that are guaranteed to make your week's start a bit easier. Presented by Magic City Comedy and hosted by Sergio Mendez,promises a rotating cast of the city's best comics. While you're there, indulge in Cafe Kush's beer and cocktails and order tasty bites from the menu.Any soccer, er, um, football fan is familiar with, the Spanish club that finished second to Real Madrid during the 2021-22 La Liga season. On Tuesday, South Florida's fledgling soccer team, Inter Miami CF, will host the sports powerhouse at DRV PNK Stadium for an international friendly match. The game won't affect either team's record, which is probably just fine with the local 11, because let's face it, we're all pretty sure how it'll end.How are your salsa moves? Put them to the test when thereturns for six days of music and dancing. While events are set to take place all over town, including at Ball & Chain and Red Rooster Overtown, the main event will be held at the Eden Roc Miami Beach. The convention for salsa lovers includes workshops, pool parties, and musical showcases. (Rumor has it there'll be a room for all you bachata lovers, too.)Attention vinyl collectors and music enthusiasts: It is time to get groovy with some of your favorite tunes. Guests are invited to bring their own records to Pretty Swell and enjoy a free drink as the organizers assemble a crowdsourced playlist. At, everyone is encouraged to mingle and share their favorite tracks, be they current or classic. Who knows what new ear worm you'll discover at this funky get-together?The University of Miami's Lowe Art Museum debuts its latest exhibition,bringing together 35 pieces from 19 Latin-American artists for a multisensory experience. The themes of this show curated by the Aluna Curatorial Collective range from the intersection of indigenous tradition with contemporary art to the relationship between form and language in musical implements. Through October 2.Enjoy Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's verdant scenery during its after-hours event,. Thursday's theme is "Latin & Salsa Night," wherein guests are welcomed to dance to the sounds of Latin music or unwind among the beautiful gardens while imbibing craft cocktails and spirits. Bites will also be available for purchase, with a picnic basket for two priced at $70.Dutch duostops at ATV Records on Thursday, bringing its brand of soulful house music. Siblings Andy and Dorothy Sherman have worked with the likes of Afrojack, R3hab, and Funkerman. Their latest collaboration with Fisher, "It's a Killa," delivers the perfect summer groove. At ATV, the pair will play an extended set, meaing you've got all night to get your fill of their party-ready beats.Homegrown hip-hop festivalreturns to Hard Rock Stadium with another jampacked lineup of hip-hop heavyweights. This year's headliners — Kendrick Lamar, Ye, and Future — are joined by acts like Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, and A$AP Ferg further down the bill. Beyond the music, the festival also offers carnival rides, beauty stations, art installations, and a tattoo shop.Emperial Music Group turns up the heat for the, a music event showcasing the talents of independent artists at the Miami Beach Bandshell. Hosted by 99Jamz's Supa Cindy, the event features music by DJ DukeLive and special performances by Ink Cudi, Wan Billz, Jack Hess, and Bennie Bates. Show your support: The festival's best performer receives a $5,000 cash prize.Still mourning the loss of Las Rosas? Fret not! One of its most popular monthly events,, is alive and well. Now taking place at the Anderson, the party remains the same: an ode to your teenage angst in the form of a celebration of all things emo and pop-punk. Partygoers can expect emo karaoke along with a live performance by Manic Frequency and beats by resident DJ Lindersmash.The 36th-annual International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami continues this weekend with a performance ofat the Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts. Written by Argentinian playwright Natalia Villamil,is a moving drama focusing on intense themes of death, motherhood, and perseverance. The performance is in Spanish with English subtitles.If you're on GayTok (that's gay TikTok for you straight people), then you know. The 36-year-old stand-up comedian stops at the Miami Improv for a three-night stint. Lane has made appearances on, and the reboot of. He's also putting together an animated series called, featuring contestants fromAs part of Flaming Classic's Summer Camp Redux program, Coral Gables Art Cinema screens the Robert Zemeckis high-camp classic. Starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, the film explores greed, vanity, sex, and, of course, death. Though it was a commercial success upon its release in 1992,seemed to perplex critics, who found the satirical film "hollow." Leave it to the queer community to breathe new life into a film and turn it into a cult classic.All-vinyl imprint Sports Records has been championing house music since its inception. On Saturday, Sports celebrates its achievements withat Floyd. Serving as headliners are Los Angeles producer Liquid Earth and Toronto's Ciel, making her Miami debut. Last year's event at ATV Records was a packed-to-the-gills affair, so expect Saturday to be much of the same. Thank God for good house music.fans, take this as your "Warning." "Hold the wheel and drive" to the iThink Financial Amphitheatre, where the alternative rock band makes a stop on its 2022 summer tour. With a career spanning three decades, Incubus has scored several chart-topping albums and hits, the apex coming with the release of 1999'sand 2001's. The band's latest release, the 2020 EP, was a long-awaited companion to 2015's. Opening are Sublime With Rome and power trio the Aquadolls.Break out the salt and lime: It'sand Wynwood Marketplace is hailing the boozy holiday. Guest are welcomed to indulge in an array of tequila-based drinks with sweet deals, from $5 tequila shots to $20 margarita pitchers. (Bonus: If you RSVP ahead of time, you'll get a margarita on the house!) Once the shots are poured and the drinks are flowing, party it up on the dance floor with live music.