The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, January 9

Forget eight nights of presents: Try two weeks of cinema. Taking place at theaters, synagogues, and community centers across greater town, the Miami Jewish Film Festival will show dozens of new films and documentaries on the Jewish experience alongside classics such as Casablanca, Amadeus, and The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari. Learn about famous figures such as Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and take in the latest cinema from Jewish directors across the globe. It all begins Thursday night with Saul & Ruby, to Life! — a heartwarming documentary about a South Florida klezmer band formed by Holocaust survivors. Thursday through January 23 at venues throughout Miami. For info on showtimes and ticketing, visit miamijewishfilmfestival.org.

It seems like only yesterday that a lowly taco joint opened on Wynwood's Second Avenue. Now that it's the hottest Mexican joint in town, Coyo Taco will host a fifth-anniversary party to celebrate its success. Free beer, draft margaritas, and tacos will be on deck, as will good vibes and sick beats. The restaurant will also offer a special $5 menu of al pastor, pollo al carbon, and hongos tacos; Modelo beer; and chips and guac. 8 p.m. Thursday at Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com. Admission is free.

American Son: See Thursday Photo by Chris Headshots

Zoetic Stage will present the Florida premiere of American Son this Thursday in the city where the topical drama is set. The Broadway play, a New York Times critic's pick, tells the story of two parents caught in an American nightmare as they are holed up in a Miami police station to await news of their missing biracial son. When they finally discover he was involved in an altercation with the officers who pulled him over, the cops' ambiguous statements fuel the parents' fears that something has gone terribly wrong. Zoetic Stage is one of the first regional theaters to present this important new work about race in America. Thursday through January 26 at Zoetic Stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722. Tickets cost $55 via arshtcenter.org.

It's already been four years since David Bowie permanently returned to the stars. Since then, tributes from Miami's music community have abounded, including the annual Bowie in Space at Churchill's Pub. This year, Mac's Club Deuce and Technique Records have teamed up for the David Bowie Gala, beginning January 8 (Bowie's birthday) and ending January 10 (the day he died) at the iconic Miami beach dive bar. Details are slim at the moment, but given the reputation of Mac's, the party is sure to be interesting. Maybe a Miami-based famous friend of Bowie — Iggy Pop — might poke his head in (or maybe not, but one can dream). 8 a.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Mac's Club Deuce, 222 14th St., Miami Beach; 305-531-6200; macsclubdeuce.com.

Friday. January 10

Here's an excuse to fulfill that health-related new year's resolution if you need it. The jury is still out on whether CBD is anything but a trendy hoax, but why not buy into it just a little? Try the CBD-Infused Yoga and Soundhealing class at Proyecto Tulum in Wynwood. Even if you don't believe in the effects of the cannabis-derived additive, there's always the soothing sound of crystal bowls and pleasant aromatherapy to help you stretch into a new and better self. 7 p.m. Friday at Proyecto Tulum, 270 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-606-1314; proyectotulum.com. Tickets cost $32 via eventbrite.com.

Kicking off Treehouse Miami's 2020 music calendar, the U.K.-based electronic artist Perc, AKA Ali Wells, will ignite the dance floor with his experimental tunes. A forerunner in electronic music, the DJ, label owner, and producer will make his Treehouse debut this Friday. He's been featured on scene-leading labels such as CLR, Kompakt, Drumcode, Stroboscopic Artefacts, Josh Wink's Ovum, and his own world-renowned Perc Trax. The Brit's unique take on electronica has set him above the rest. 11 p.m. Friday at Treehouse Miami, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908. Admission is free before midnight and costs $20 after via eventbrite.com.

Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns, and Moonage Daydreams: See Saturday. Photo courtesy of Insight Comics

Saturday. January 11

Who said IPAs were just a fad? Boxelder Craft Beer Market will honor the India pale ale and other fruited sours at Juicy Beerfest. Taste a variety of IPAs from more than 30 producers nationwide. Locals operations such as J. Wakefield and MIA Brewing will sit side-by-side with out-of-towners such as Southern Prohibition, and admission includes a custom glass. Whether you're a seasoned IPA sipper or are simply looking to ditch the Heineken, this fest is your chance to explore a different side of beer. Noon Saturday at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.

Inspired by the alter ego of the much-missed other-worldly superstar David Bowie, Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns, and Moonage Daydreams tells the compelling story of the iconoclastic pop star's rise to fame, as well as the imagined rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust. The 160-page hardcover graphic novel written by author Steve Horton includes artwork by Mike Allred, with an assist on colors by Laura Allred, and revels in the visionary world Bowie painted through his music. 4 p.m. Saturday at Tate's Comics, 4566 N. University Dr., Lauderhill; 954-748-0181. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Drew Lerman: See Saturday. Photo courtesy of Radiator Comics

For the latest in its six-week series of comic-producing workshops, Radiator Comics will be at Locust Projects this Saturday to teach a seminar on how to start your own four-panel comic strip. The free event taught by acclaimed author and cartoonist Drew Lerman is open to all ages and experience levels. With a mission to popularize comic books and provide support to comic-book makers, Radiator Comics' brief residency at the Little Haiti-based arts incubator aims to promote handmade, self-published works that encourage self-expression. Materials will be provided for the workshop. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Locust Projects, 3852 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-8570. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Sunday, January 12

The U.S. House's impeachment of President Donald Trump is not the end of the story. Now the Senate must hold a trial to decide whether to remove him from office. (Both Clinton and Johnson, the two previously impeached presidents, were acquitted by the Senate.) As the next piece of history unfolds, why not catch the proceedings with friends and, perhaps even more crucial, with a stiff drink while some of Miami's talented musicians provide the soundtrack for the momentous occasion? For Music Against Trump, the lineup includes Diego Melgar and the Third Ear, Deconstructionist, Grima, and others. A $5 cover charge will go toward artists traveling to the NAMM Show in California January 16 through 19. 9 p.m. Sunday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807. Tickets cost $5 at the door.

Books & Books will host Melissa Albert for the signing of her highly anticipated new novel, In the Night Country. With the arrival of the sequel to the author's beloved New York Times best-selling debut, The Hazel Wood, it's finally time to dive back into Albert's mesmerizing world of dark fairy tales. Each ticket grants access to the event, where Albert will give a talk and answer questions. Stick around for the book-signing after a meet-the-author — and it's worth arriving early, because copies will be distributed at check-in. 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408. Admission is free with an RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Monday, January 13

Fort Lauderdale hot spot Bar Rita will host Pride Mondays every first night of the workweek. If you're looking to mingle with LGBTQ+ folks or just need a spot to chill after a stressful day at work, this is the place. Chow down on Mexican bites, and get there during happy hour (4 to 7 p.m.) for $5 fajitas, margaritas, and tequila shots. 4 p.m. Monday at Bar Rita, 1401 Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-990-6658; barritaftl.com. Admission is free.

New Order's residency proves Miami's nightlife doesn't stop in the first month of the year. Photo by Warren Jackson

Tuesday, January 14

You can never have too much New Order, and to prove it, the revolutionary synth-pop band will give Miami a four-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach. You heard that correctly: four nights of New Order! Sure, Peter Hook isn't with the group anymore, but you'll forget about his absence when you hear "Bizarre Love Triangle," "The Perfect Kiss," or any of New Order's other bangers. General-admission tickets for the Friday and Saturday shows are sold out, as are passes for all four shows; Tuesday and Wednesday tickets are still up for grabs. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. General-admission tickets cost $78.50 via livenation.com.

The new year means new year's resolutions, and if eating less meat is one of yours, don't miss the vegan junk-food pop-up from Vuture Food this Tuesday. The vegan street-food takeover is moving full steam ahead, with vendors offering old favorites such as loaded mac 'n' cheese with a plant-forward twist. The L.A.-based food company will be at Miami's Nightlife Brewing for one night only, so grab a bite while you can. 4 p.m. Tuesday at Nightlife Brewing, 1588 NW Seventh St., Miami; nightlifebrewingco.com. Admission is free.

Wednesday, January 15

Live at Shirley's Theater at Gramps, Aussie blues singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist C.W. Stoneking will perform alongside special guests as part of his latest North American tour. An unexpected contributor to the American roots music scene, the blues musician has taken the country music charts by storm since 2014's Gon' Boogaloo maintained his momentum through his collaboration with Jack White on the Detroit Rocker's 2018 solo album, Boarding House Reach. Stoneking has been charming audiences with his genre-defying style, so good luck resisting his old-school charisma this Wednesday in Wynwood. 9 p.m. Wednesday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Wynwood; 305-699-2669. Tickets cost $12 to $15 via eventbrite.com.