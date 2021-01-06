The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Thursday, January 7

Beyond Wonderland and Tomorrowland alum Jessica Audiffred will lead an all-female lineup on Thursday night at Treehouse. The Mexico City native rose to prominence with a unique style that blends bass and trap style productions. Joining her on the decks are up-and-coming producers Stelle, who recently put out a dubstep inspired remix of Travis Scott and Pop Smoke's "Gatti," and DJ Jinxx, who's on Excision's new record label, Subsidia. 6 p.m. Thursday, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Miami-based Xperimento has played with Prince and Ricky Martin, performed at Super Bowl LIV, and was nominated for three Latin Grammys for its self-produced EP, Diferente. On Thursday, the quintet, whose members hail from Puerto Rico, Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, and Venezuela, will bring its signature blend of global influences to the Adrienne Arsht Center's Live on the Plaza series. Prepare to fill your ears with the rhythms of Latin, reggae, urban, cumbia, and soul. 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $15. Suzannah Friscia

Photo courtesy of South Beach Jazz Festival

Friday, January 8

Director Lance Oppenheim's feature-length debut, Some Kind of Heaven, will premiere exclusively in Florida theaters this Friday, a gift to both Oppenheim's home state and the documentary's subjects. The film exposes the disappointing reality of the Villages, the nation's largest retirement community. Dubbed "Disney World for retirees," the central Florida community is viewed by many as a sort of utopia for its residents in their twilight years. In actuality, it's proving far harder to find happiness within the Village's prepackaged paradise than some of the residents had hoped. This vivid and honest documentary offers insight into the fact that no one, whatever their age or stage of life, ever truly has it all figured out. Premieres Friday at theaters across Florida. Olivia McAuley

On Friday, the fifth-annual South Beach Jazz Festival kicks off with a set by 18-year-old, award-winning jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker, who will perform with his quartet at the North Beach Bandshell. The festival continues its mission of raising disability awareness by featuring world-renowned artists with disabilities, celebrating their talents and filling the city with the sounds of traditional, contemporary, and Latin jazz during its three-day run. In addition to Whitaker, who is blind, the lineup includes trumpeter Jean Caze, Latin jazz singer Roxana Ahmed, and Javier Garcia. 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; sobejazzfestival.com. Tickets cost $35 to $75. Suzannah Friscia

Saturday, January 9

In partnership with Women Photographers International Archive (WOPHA), Miami Design District hosts Photowalks, a series of free guided walking tours led by experienced women photographers, on Saturday. Bring your camera and a facemask and learn some tips and techniques for improving your photo skills as you practice on the neighborhood's unique architecture, public artwork, and stylish people. When you inevitably post your favorite shots on Instagram later, be sure to tag #photowalksatMDD and show off your newfound skills. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Palm Court Plaza, 140 NE 39th St., Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

When the only semi-safe activity was taking a scenic walk or jog, outdoor spaces have given us a lot this year. Give back to one of Miami's favorite green spaces, Alice Wainwright Park, with a Volunteer Clean-Up hosted by the City of Miami Parks and Recreation Department. Volunteers will learn more about historic Brickell Hammock's unique ecosystem, one of the largest and most diverse tropical hardwood forests in South Florida, and work on debris clean-up, invasive plant removal, and other tasks. Just remember to bring a refillable water bottle, close-toed shoes, sunscreen, and insect repellent. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, at Alice Wainwright Park, 2845 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-416-1300; miamigov.com. Register via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Vintage Auto Show: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Deering Estate

Sunday, January 10

Car enthusiasts and history buffs alike will be converging on the Deering Estate on Sunday for the eighth-annual Vintage Auto Show. In collaboration with the South Florida Region of the Antique Automotive Club of America, the historic grounds will host vintage cars (1969 and older) along with fun outdoor activities for the whole family. Also on display at the estate: a 1950 International Harvester truck, which was purchased brand new by Marion Deering McCormick, Charles Deering's daughter, and was donated to the Deering Estate after her passing. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $7 for children ages 4-14. Olivia McAuley

Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center, a Little Havana mainstay, boasts an impressive art collection, tasty mojitos, and live entertainment. You can enjoy all of that and more now that its Salsa Sundays event is back. Hosted by Vicky La Salsera and Miami Salsa Scene, the event features a free salsa class taught by Jorge Leon. You don't need to bring a partner to learn how to do the basic moves yourself, as you listen to DJ Charun spinning salsa and bachata tunes and sip $5 beers and $8 mojitos. 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, at Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center, 1465 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-285-5880; cubaocho.com. Admission is free. Suzannah Friscia

Monday, January 11

Back in July, at the height of the Black Lives Matter protest sweeping the country, Rolando Chang Barrero, curator of the Box Gallery in West Palm Beach, put together the exhibit "The Aesthetics of Politics in Time of Protest" to reflect the historical moment. Barrero has now expanded the show and moved it to the Miramar Cultural Center, where it will be on view until March 14. Featuring works of Aaron Schwartz, Joey Melendez, Kevin Jantunen, among others, the artist documented the civil unrest through photography and video. 10 a.m. Monday through March 14, at the Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar; 954-602-4500; miramarfl.gov. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, January 12

On Tuesday, find your new favorite beer at the Vault, an intimate craft-beer experience hosted at the family-owned bottle shop and taproom Boxelder. Beer connoisseurs will be able to taste rare and delicious craft brews from around the U.S. and maybe even learn about a few you've never heard of. The event is capped at 20 people to keep it small and as safe as possible. 7 p.m. to midnight Tuesday, at Boxelder, 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Wednesday, January 13

You've probably mixed your fair share of cocktails at home, but have you acquired all the necessary skills? Chef Eileen Andrade and bartender Jasmine Pacheco of Barbakoa by Finka at the Doral Yard can whip you into shape on Wednesday evening at Shake 'n' Make, a cocktail-making workshop and challenge. Gio Gutierrez of the Chat Chow will host the event, which includes a tutorial by bartender Jasmine Pacheco, followed by a challenge involving a mystery basket of ingredients. The winning cocktail maker will receive a $50 gift card to Finka Table & Tap, as well as bragging rights as quite the formidable amateur 'tender. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral; 305-744-5038; thedoralyard.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley