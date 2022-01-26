The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, January 27

Feel that rumbling? Following the vibrations should lead you to Coyo Taco in Coral Gables, where DJs Craze and Shinobi host their monthly Beatcamp Drum & Bass party. On Thursday, catch Nicaraguan-American DJ and turntable master Craze as he mixes hip-hop, Miami bass, trap, breaks, dubstep, and drum 'n' bass alongside Slow Roast Records signee Shinobi. 9 p.m. Thursday, at Coyo Taco Coral Gables, 120 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-629-7929; coyo-taco.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Can you keep a secret? Italian techno duo 999999999 (pronounced "nine times nine") plays at a secret location on Thursday for an event organized by Tampa-based promoter Fader Events. The Venetian production pair, who started out in 2016, first became known for their fabled live improvised sets and quickly garnered a loyal fan base thanks to their distinct '90s acid techno sound. The twosome will play the Magic City with opening support from resident DJ Bonnie Sue, followed by back-to-back sets by locals Lengua, Low Earth Orbit, Mango, and Winterwrong. 9 p.m. Thursday, at a secret location; Miami. Tickets cost $26.40 via shotgun.live. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Billy Joel at Hard Rock Live: See Friday Photo by Myrna Suárez

Friday, January 28

On Friday, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami presents the Adam Weinert Dancers in "Dance of the Ages." The special sunset performance will take place outdoors, in the museum's sculpture garden. The work, which radically questions traditional notions of masculinity, will re-create a 1938 ensemble work by Ted Shawn and His Men Dancers, the first all-male dance company. The work is the inaugural commission by ICA Miami's Culture Club membership group, which supports LGBTQIA+ representation in the arts. 6 p.m. Friday, at Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Tickets cost $10. Jose D. Duran

Music legend Billy Joel makes his way to Hard Rock Live on Friday for a night behind the keys. The "Uptown Girl" singer has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and had a Tony-winning Broadway jukebox musical, Movin' Out, based on his music. Fans can expect to hear hits like "Just The Way You Are," "The Longest Time," and "Vienna" from New York City's favorite son. 8 p.m. Friday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $105 to $405 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Giddyup and over to the 73rd-annual Homestead Championship Rodeo for a stacked lineup of western sporting events. Taking over the Harris Field Doc DeMilly Rodeo Arena for three days, the rodeo features traditional performances including barrel racing, bull riding, and steer wrestling, as well as specialty acts like daredevil-cum-motocross expert Troy Lerwill (AKA the Wild Child). Founded in 1949, the rodeo is one of the area's longest-running events and is made possible by the Homestead Rodeo Association. 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Doc DeMilly Rodeo Arena at Harris Field, 1034 NE Eighth St., Homestead; homesteadrodeo.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via squadup.com. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Fuller Music Fest: See Saturday Photo by Alexis Aleman

Saturday, January 29

The Coral Gables Festival of the Arts is made up of six mini-fairs, including the Fine Arts Fair; the Miami Kids Fest, the Fashion Fest, the Miami Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival, and the Bo's Dog & Pet Fest. The mega-fair includes more than 200 vendors, kid-friendly activities, and activations, and live performances by the School of Rock, singer-songwriter Samara, and psych-rock outfit the Floridians. It's all free to attend with an RSVP — apart from the Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival, which takes place Saturday and is a ticketed event. 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Alhambra Circle between Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Le Jeune Road, Coral Gables; coralgablesartfestival.com. Admission is free; tickets for the Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival cost $29 to $79 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

On Saturday, Little River Flea makes its debut at the Center for Subtropical Affairs. The event, which takes place every other Saturday, draws more than 15 vintage and craft vendors to the neighborhood hotspot, including Nick Rack, Worn Not Used, Muzii, Memento, and Atelier E. Vegan food and coffee are available for purchase, along with drinks from the tiki bar. When you finish shopping, enjoy a live performance by alt-country act This Frontier Needs Heroes. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran

Ultra is a few months away, but dance music fans aren't going to want to miss Fuller Music Fest in Coconut Grove on Saturday. Presented by Coconut Groove, this free event is a mini-festival, with three locations in the Grove hosting some of the best homegrown DJs. The locals-only lineup features Jason Rault, Kike Roldan, Mau, Atomyard, and Beki Powell, among others. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Fuller Street, Coconut Grove; coconutgroovemiami.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Current Joys at Gramps: See Saturday Photo by Brooke Barone

Can't decide between dessert or an after-dinner drink? ¿Porqué no los dos? Indulge in both at Desserts After Dark on Saturday at River Landing. Desserts and beverages are included in the ticket price. Presented by Dessert Wars, the event will see sugary delights paired with boozy cocktails and local craft beers. Flour & Fleur, Mo's Bundt Cakes, Miami Tres Leches, Everything Munchies, Sweet Aloha Ice Cream, and more serve up the sweet alongside King Fox Brewery, Palm Beach Distillery, Funky Buddha, Wynwood Brewing, and others. 5 p.m. Saturday, at River Landing, 1400 NW North River Dr., Miami; dessert-wars.com. Tickets cost $55 to $75 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Nicholas Foster Rattigan's solo project Current Joys is a far more melancholy musical odyssey than his other endeavor, the surf-rock outfit Surf Curse — though they both contain his signature essence, a moody, yet moreish introspection. Current Joys heads to Gramps on Saturday to play alongside tourmate Dark Tea (AKA Gary Canino), who recently released the low-fi Americana track "Silent Sister." The two are in the midst of a monthlong cross-country tour, which will culminate at Coachella in mid-April. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

The Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami leaps into the Fillmore Miami Beach for its presentation of "An Evening in White," inspired by the 19th-century ballet blanc (white ballet). Performances will include favorite variations from the era, including Les Sylphides, La Bayadere, Swan Lake, La Sylphide, and Giselle. For those who can't make it in person, the performance will be livestreamed. 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $39 to $69 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Tango Fire at the Parker: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, January 30

Argentina's top tango company, the Tango Fire Company of Buenos Aires, steps onto the stage at the Parker on Sunday to perform choreographer, dancer, and former America's Got Talent contestant German Cornejo's latest work, Tango Fire. The famously seductive dance style will be brought to life to the music of legendary tango composers Astor Piazzolla, Carlos Gardel, and Osvaldo Pugliese. 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $20 to $73 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

Monday, January 31

How are your drawing skills? If you're looking for a bit of practice, every Monday, Oolite Art offers a Figure Drawing Studio at its Lincoln Road headquarters. Artists of all levels are welcomed to the uninstructed session, which is designed for all who'd like to try their hand at figure drawing or refine their skills while working from a nude model. Pencils and paper are provided, but all media is welcome. Class is capped at ten people and you need to preregister by 6 p.m.; no drop-ins. 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, at Oolite Arts, 924 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-8278; oolitearts.org. Tickets cost $15. Jose D. Duran

click to enlarge Rick Moon at Arsht Center: See Tuesday Photo by Julian Martin

Tuesday, February 1

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts continues its outdoor music series, Live on the Plaza, on Tuesday, with a performance by Rick Moon. The Miami-based, Puerto Rico-molded power-pop songwriter has quickly found success thanks to a constantly evolving sound, notable in tracks like last year's "Faulty Design,"' which was produced by Latin indie-pop favorite Luis Alfredo Del Valle of Buscabulla. The performance will be preceded by light bites and beverage service. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $20 to $80. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, February 2

Cigars and whiskey are a perfect match, and thanks to the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, you can enjoy them all evening. Featuring High West whiskey and Nicaraguan-made Oliva cigars, the Cigar and Whiskey Experience at the Social Club promises to become your new Wednesday-night favorite. One ticket includes a glass of High West, a cigar, and hand-passed hors d'oeuvres as you mingle with other guests at the retro Miami Beach spot. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Social Club, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1800; socialclubatsurfcomber.com. Tickets cost $47.73 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden