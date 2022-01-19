The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, January 20

Ever had a sneaking suspicion that your great aunt's teapot is worth beaucoup bucks? The Original Miami Beach Antique Show returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center on Thursday, offering attendees a chance to browse treasures from famed makers such as Louis Comfort Tiffany, Cartier, Hermès, and Andy Warhol. Antiques enthusiasts can enjoy free guided tours from experts, covering jewelry, antique furniture, art, and décor from Georgian through retro eras, as well as complimentary appraisals. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-2600; miamibeachconvention.com. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via originalmiamibeachantiqueshow.com. Olivia McAuley

Miami Light Project's ScreenDance Miami Festival is currently underway, and on Thursday, it screens its opening-night feature film, Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters. Directed by Tom Hurwitz and Rosalynde LeBlanc, the dance film is a modern reinterpretation of the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company's ballet D-Man in the Waters, which was commissioned in 1989 and explored the fear, pain, grief, and hope of the AIDS pandemic. The film takes place in the present day, as university student dancers try to learn the choreography and wrap their heads around the historical context. 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami; 305-576-4350; miamilightproject.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aborenden

On Thursday, the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami welcomes artist Ellen Lesperance as part of its ICA Speaks series. During Thursday's virtual talk, Lesperance, whose exhibition, "Amazonknights," is currently on view, will discuss how her engagement with feminist activism influences her painting practice. For the past decade, Lesperance has been archiving protest knitwear worn by the separatist feminists of the Greenham Common Women's Peace Camp who demonstrated against the U.S. nuclear weapons storage in Berkshire, England, culminating in her book about the archive, Velvet Fist. 7 p.m. Thursday; icamiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Jose D. Duran

click to enlarge Jezebel Sounds at Center for Subtropical Affairs: See Friday Photo by Kathy Rosario/ @kathysnapped

Friday, January 21

Calling all death-metal fans! Vile Productions is staging a night of hardcore music at Las Rosas on Friday night with three bands on the bill. Malevolent Creation will play its first hometown show, along with guitarist and vocalist Ryan Taylor. Joining the band are Rhythm of Fear and Midnight Spell, as well as DJ Briggs, host of Metal Revolution on WVUM. If you're still not convinced, there's no cover — which may be the most metal thing of all. 9 p.m. Friday, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aborenden

On Friday, local comedian Al D (AKA Al D'Amico) hosts Nothing But Crowd Work, an uncompromising standup show, at Villain Theater. The show promises interactive comedy from start to finish and features Tarek Turjuman of the comedy talk show Tonight with Tarek; Dan Caso, who recently braved Tony Hinchcliff's stage for his podcast Kill Tony; and regulars Allison McCoin and Hennessy Williams. 10 p.m. Friday, at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-391-2241; villaintheater.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

It's been a year of Jezebel Sounds, the underground dance-music party and record label that's on a mission to lift local talent. On Friday, celebrate the milestone with the tropically inflected sounds of Ase Manual, Elise, and Coffintexts at the Center for Subtropical Affairs. "Jezebel in itself is us reacting to the things that we didn't want to see in our own scene and environment," founder Juan Mejia says. The collective has ended up delivering experiences more akin to the Wild West days of Miami nightlife in the '90s and 2000s. Those old-school rave vibes should feel right at home in the jungle-like environs of the Little River venue. 10 p.m. Friday, at Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; ctsamiami.org. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Saturday, January 22

Unity Coalition's Caba initiative presents Black, Gay, and Proud, an all-day celebration at the Sandrell Rivers Theater on Saturday honoring American civil- and gay-rights activist Bayard Rustin. Rustin was a confidant of Martin Luther King Jr., helping to organize the March on Washington before advocating for gay causes in the 1980s. He was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013 by President Obama. Saturday's event includes a Q&A with Walter Naegel, Rustin's life partner, a panel discussion on what social activism means today, performances by Randolph Ward, a sex workshop, and a community-resources village. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-284-8872; sandrellriverstheater.com. Admission is free with RSVP. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Catch the premiere of Compartment No. 6 on Saturday at Tower Theater, which is showcasing 15 Best International Feature contenders in the run-up to the Oscars. The Finnish film, directed by Juho Kuosmanen, traces the story of an unlikely friendship between a student and a Russian miner. Also on Tower's schedule is the Bhutanese film Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (January 25) and Belgium director Laura Wandel's childhood drama Playground (January 27). Coincidentally, both movies offer original — and sharply differing — perspectives on the vicissitudes of school life. 5:30 p.m. Saturday, at Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-237-2463; towertheatermiami.com. Tickets cost $8.25 to $12.75. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Fatboy Slim at Club Space: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Acrylic Artists

Sunday, January 23

English DJ-producer Fatboy Slim (AKA Norman Cook) soundtracked the British club scene of the late 1990s and early 2000s. To suggest otherwise to Brits may land you in hot water, considering they gave him a star on Brighton's Walk of Fame right next to Winston Churchill. Cook headlines at Club Space on Sunday for one of his first gigs of the year, following his 2021 UK arena tour. Support comes by way of Austin-based house producer LP Giobbi and resident DJ Ms. Mada and Thunderpony. 10 p.m. Sunday, at Space Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $20 to $60 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

On Sunday, Tarpon River Brewing hosts the free, eclectic monthly Flamingo Flea, featuring handmade, vintage, and upcycled goods with sustainability in mind. Vendors include jewelry makers Ocean Plastics, who create pieces from microplastics found at beach cleanups. Sip craft beer and browse the vendors before grabbing brunch and taking in live music. Noon Sunday, at Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-353-3193; tarponriverbrewing.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Monday, January 24

Calle Ocho gem Ball & Chain is taking its January programming up a notch with daily music programming. The bar kicks off the week with a high-energy celebration of Cuban dance with Mambo Mondays, featuring live music from whence the original bar was first opened in the 1930s. Take in live tunes from the Ball & Chain Trio from noon to 6 p.m, followed by resident DJ Villa, who will keep things moving until close. Noon to midnight Monday, at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Joss Stone at the Parker: See Tuesday Photo courtesy of DWL

Tuesday, January 25

The new year is a time for healing and fresh starts. What better way to generate new positivity than through an intensive workshop dedicated to healing from generational trauma. Join certified leader Eric Lopez, a shamanic practitioner and student of psychotherapist Bert Hellinger, for the Shamanic Family Constellations workshop at the Tierra Santa Healing House on Tuesday. Lopez will guide attendees as they convert emotional trauma into release and enlightenment. The goal is for guests to experience relief and work through things in the designed journey. 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Tierra Santa Healing House, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5570; faena.com. Tickets cost $65 via universe.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Tuesday, sit down with Ruth Behar and Richard Blanco as they discuss Miami, Cuban history, and Behar's new young-adult book Tia Fortuna's New Home: A Jewish Cuban Journey. A Cuban-American anthropologist, Behar has published several books, including Letters from Cuba and Lucky Broken Girl. Cuban-American poet Blanco is perhaps best known for writing "One Day" for President Obama's inauguration in 2013. His published works include How to Love a Country and The Prince of Los Cocuyos. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Tuesday, British singers Joss Stone and Corinne Bailey Rae stop at the Parker for a night of soulful music. Both singers have had immensely successful careers, so catching them together in one night should prove to be a treat. Rae's self-titled first album debuted at the top of the U.K. charts in 2006 and peaked at number four on the Billboard 200. Stone, meanwhile, conquered both sides of the pond with her albums Mind Body & Soul and Introducing Joss Stone. 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $47.50 to $97.50 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran

Wednesday, January 26

Musician's musician Robben Ford, a five-time Grammy-nominated guitarist who has collaborated with legends like Miles Davis, Joni Mitchell, and George Harrison, will perform at Faena Theater on Wednesday as a part of the fourth-annual Faena Jazz Series. Showcasing six of today's most exciting emerging and established jazz artists, the series, curated by music producer and Ashe Records president Rachel Faro, includes performances by Latin jazz legend Sammy Figueroa and Grammy-winning Cuban pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786- 655-5600; faena.com. Tickets cost $55 to $400. Olivia McAuley