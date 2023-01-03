The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, January 2The Steven Spielberg classic Hook, starring Robin Williams, screens at Coral Gables Art Cinema on Monday. The 1991 fantasy-adventure serves as a sequel of sorts to the original 1911 Peter Pan tales, focusing on Peter (Williams), who has pretty much forgotten about his childhood. The movie was nominated for five Academy Awards but received mixed reviews upon release, and Spielberg has asserted as recently as 2013 that he isn't particularly proud of it. Yet, 30 years later, Hook continues to enjoy a cult following, which should tell you something. Noon Monday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tuesday, January 3The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine lands at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Tuesday to present its production of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece, Swan Lake. The company's 55 dancers have managed to keep touring despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As SBTU's Ekaterina Vaganova-Yachmennikova told Pointe magazine earlier this month, "These dancers were forced to leave their homes and even their families... But now in the U.S., they're able to live in some sort of normality; they don't have to wake up to the sound of sirens." 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211st St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300; mosscenter.org. Tickets cost $45 to $85. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
The less we talk about the 2019 live-action Aladdin, the better. The 1992 animated film continues to be regarded as one of Disney's best. It was adapted for the stage, making its Broadway debut in 2014, complete with new music and music from the original movie created by Tony- and Academy Award-winner Alan Menken. On Tuesday, the production stops at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, where it will continue to hold court through January 8. 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $39 to $159. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, January 4The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, debuted "Progressive Aesthetics," the first U.S. museum survey of Michel Majerus' work, during Miami Art Week. The show focuses on the late Luxembourg-born artist's interpretations of capitalism and cultural imperialism as they relate to American culture. Most of the works on display were created during a period that spanned from around the end of the 1990s until Majerus' death in a 2002 plane crash at the age of 35. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through March 19, at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, January 5As part of the Miami International Piano Festival's 26th season, Croatian-born American concert pianist Kemal Gekić is set to perform at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden on Thursday. The program will see Gekić perform interpretations of work by Franz Liszt, Andrés Alén, and Frédéric Chopin. Gekić's playing style has been lauded by critics and audiences alike for his daring approach to tone and form. Since 1999, he has been an artist in residence and professor of piano at Florida International University. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
How are your twerk skills? If you're more Miley Cyrus than Megan Thee Stallion, you need all the help you can get. Luckily, dancer Tyeshaa Hudson hosts Twerk'sum every Thursday at the Joint of Miami. The dance workshop focuses on fun and empowerment through dance. Guests are invited to shake what their mamas gave them to the best hip-hop remixes, funk, reggaeton, and more. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-860-5634; thejointofmiami.com. Tickets cost $25. Sophia Medina
The South Beach Jazz Festival kicks off on Thursday, delivering four days of blue notes and improvised syncopation at venues across the city. With a mission to support those living with disabilities and promote inclusivity, the festival invites world-renowned artists to showcase their talents, proving that jazz is still very much alive. This year's lineup includes Monty Alexander, the South Florida Jazz Orchestra, Tito Puente Jr., Mike Ledonne's Groover Quartet, Wendy Pedersen, and Sammy Figueroa. Thursday through Sunday, at various locations; sobejazzfestival.com. Ticket prices vary. Sophia Medina
Friday, January 6What's the deal with 2023? Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld stops by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Friday to let audiences know. The Brooklyn-born comedian is best known for his semi-fictionalized character and TV show Seinfeld, which he co-wrote with Larry David. He later created the talk-show series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which finds him spending the day with comedians driving around in search of coffee. Decades later, he's still doing standup and making audiences laugh with his observational humor. 7 and 9:30 p.m Friday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $67.50 to $187.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Friday, everybody is a suspect at the Law & Order Florida Kiki Awards Ball, which is sure to have someone dead on the runway by the night's end. Hosted by Legendary Father Shadow Mattel and TBoy, the ball invites contestants to embody the night's criminal theme — think Orange Is the New Black but fierce. There is $2,000 worth of cash prizes, with the judges awarding winners in categories like face, runway, and tag-team realness. 8 p.m. Friday, at American Legion Post 92, 211 N. 21st Ave., Hollywood. Tickets cost $20. Sophia Medina
Loxen Productions kicks off its 2023 season with a production of the provocative, award-winning musical Cabaret. The musical follows a struggling American writer, Clifford Bradshaw, who is enthralled by Sally Bowles, a performer at the Kit Kat Club in 1931 Germany. With music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Edd, Cabaret is considered by many to be the greatest musical ever to grace the Broadway stage. 8 p.m. Friday, at Manuel Artime Theater, 900 SW First St., Miami; loxenproductions.com. Tickets cost $35 to $100. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, January 7Bring earplugs for New Orleans extreme metal outfit Goatwhore's performance at Gramps on Saturday. Goatwhore has been getting loud since 1997, mixing different metal music styles, like thrash, sludge, and black. Last year, the band celebrated its 25th anniversary with the release of Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven, its eighth album and first since 2017. A quarter-century after its debut, Goatwhore still sounds full of rage. Also on the bill are Caveman Cult and Heraklieon. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
GableStage's 2022-23 season continues with its production of David Meyers' We Will Not Be Silent. Directed by Bari Newport, the emotional play centers on German university student Sophie Scholl (played by Meredith Casey) as she leads a massive civil disobedience campaign against Adolf Hitler and his regime. Also starring are Bobby Eddy as Hans Scholl and Jason Peck as Hans Grunwald. The play is based on true events, and themes of morality, resilience, and courage shine throughout. 8 p.m. Saturday through January 29, at GableStage, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1119; gablestage.org. Tickets cost $35 to $65. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Coral Gables Art Cinema's upcoming installment of its After Hours series features a screening of Whit Stillman's 2011 comedy-drama Damsels in Distress. Starring Greta Gerwig, Adam Brody, and Lio Tipton, the film follows a group of girls seeking to overcome the male-dominated environment of their college campus by running a suicide-prevention center to rescue their classmates from depression and low standards. As they dispense offbeat advice to fellow students, the women in the group find themselves in romantic relationships, threatening their friendship and leading them to come together to start an international dance craze. 9 p.m. Saturday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75. Sophia Medina
Celebrate all things anime when Yokai Nite takes over Stache Drinking Den. Otakus are invited to cosplay as their favorite characters as they drink and dance to their favorite anime theme songs. There will be a special cosplay burlesque by Sin Silva, as well as music by DJs Romani, Degenerate Baka, Zerosum, and Spice Crime. Partygoers can also expect a vendor area and photo ops. 10 p.m. Saturday, at Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; stacheftl.com. Tickets cost $20 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina
Sunday, January 8On Sunday, the King Mango Strut returns to the streets of Coconut Grove to highlight the absurdity that was 2022. Hailed as "the weirdest parade in the universe," the annual event uses satire to celebrate all the weird and wonderful things about the city — trust us when we say no one is safe. It was initially conceived as a parody of the King Orange Bowl Jamboree Parade but has since evolved into something far grander. Bonus: This year, the Strut celebrates the 150th anniversary of Coconut Grove. 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove; kingmangostrut.org. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Why stroll on the beach at sunset when you can head to the Everglades for bike a ride under the full moon? Take on an adventure unlike any other with fellow cyclists and conquer a 16-mile round trip amid the swamplands during the Full Moon Bike Ride led by Affordable Adventures. Participants are in for a treat as they will explore the nature and wildlife Shark Valley offers with the moon as their guide. There'll be a stop halfway through the journey at the Shark Valley Observation Tower for riders to rehydrate and look at the stars. 4:45 p.m. Sunday, at Shark Valley, 36000 Tamiami Trl., Miami; 305-221-8776. Sophia Medina