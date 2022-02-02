The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, February 3

Lorraine Hansberry's play A Raisin in the Sun made its Broadway debut in 1959 and quickly found critical success, with the New York Drama Critics' Circle naming it the best play of that year. Centered on the Younger family's life on Chicago's South Side in the 1950s, the drama tackles the many struggles Black families faced on the cusp of the civil rights era. On Thursday, the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center presents the National Players' production of the iconic play, directed by Christopher Michael Richardson. 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; 305-466-8002; aventuracenter.org. Tickets cost $40 to $45 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

This year's International Noise Conference kicks into high gear at Churchill's Pub's back patio and green room on Thursday. Though the Little Haiti venue remains closed, the entire space will be consumed by the unrelenting clamor of local and traveling acts, each performing 15-minute sets. In keeping with tradition, the weird and wonderful lineup is helmed by curators appointed by the festival's founder, Rat Bastard. This year's curators include Vidium, Human Fluid Rot, Laundry Room Squelchers, and Crass Lips Records. 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

On Thursday, a timely reimagined take on French surrealist Alfred Jarry's 19th-century tragicomedy Ubú Pandemia begins a four-day run at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium. Performed in Spanish, this version is written by Cuban playwright Abel González Melo and directed by Mario Ernesto Sánchez. The production sets the play's narrative of a misdirected king against the backdrop of an unprecedented pandemic and its fallout, adding larger-than-life costumes to underscore the production's surrealist themes. Thursday through Sunday, at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 West Flagler St., Miami; 305-547-5414; miamidadecountyauditorium.org. Tickets cost $30 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Art + Soul at Pérez Art Museum Miami: See Saturday Photo by Lazaro Llanes

Friday, February 4

The Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour stops at O Cinema South Beach for a limited run that begins Friday. Ranging from animations to documentaries, seven short films were chosen from this year's roster of contenders. Selections include the Julia Baylis and Sam Guest-directed Wiggle Room, which follows wheelchair user Daisy (Deana Gibson) on a mission to save her chair from repossession, won Gibson the 2021 Special Jury Award for acting. There's also The Criminals, a Turkish film about a couple trying to find a hotel room for the night, which took top honors for screenwriting. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday through February 10, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $7.50 to $11. Olivia McAuley

Emerging from the Brooklyn music scene, Underground System mixes Afrobeat, dance-punk, and disco to create an uplifting sound. On Friday, Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator brings the six-piece outfit to the North Beach Bandshell along with local acts Miami Bloco and Digo. Get an advance taste of the band's sound by listening to its debut album, What Are You, released in 2018 via Soul Clap Records. 7:30 p.m. Friday, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $15. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Friday, the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts hosts the South Florida premiere of the stage musical Be More Chill. The play, based on the novel by Ned Vizzini and presented here by Area Stage Company, had its premiere in 2015 before reaching Broadway four years later to great commercial success. "Be More Chill feels as if it could have been created by the teenagers it portrays, or perhaps by even younger people imagining what high school will be like," New York Times critic Ben Brantley wrote of the Broadway production. Directed by Area Stage associate artist director Giancarlo Rodaz, the show runs through February 27. 7:30 p.m. Friday through February 27, at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $63. Jose D. Duran

Eight years ago, Miami nightlife was forever changed when E11even opened its doors at the corner of NE 11th Street and N. Miami Avenue, taking over the space that formerly housed the Goldrush strip club. Goodbye, seedy (but fun) strip club; hello multimillion-dollar, multilevel hedonistic party playground. Naturally, E11even will celebrate its birthday in a massive way. The weekend-long celebration kicks off on Friday with Mad Decent head-honcho Diplo spinning into the morning hours. 8 p.m. Friday, at E11even, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $75 to $125 via tixr.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge The Black Market Fashion Show at Revolution Live: See Saturday Photo by Panther Cordts

Saturday, February 5

On Saturday, the Pérez Art Museum Miami hosts the ninth edition of its Art + Soul celebration and the museum's fundraising effort of its Fund for Black Art. This year's honoree is actor, comedian, and avid art collector David Alan Grier, who rose to fame in the 1990s on the groundbreaking sketch comedy series In Living Color. "David Alan Grier has been an outspoken force in the field for art and artists, particularly through his dedication and knowledge of navigating the art world as a collector," museum director Franklin Sirmans notes in a statement. The night will also include dinner prepared by James Beard Award-winning chef Alexander Smalls, a Champagne toast during the unveiling of PAMM's most recent acquisition, and live entertainment on the terrace. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Tickets cost $75 to $25,000. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

The Black Market, the nomadic flea market filled with local vendors, bands, DJs, burlesque, drag shows, and more, presents a special fashion show edition at Revolution Live on Saturday. The show highlights the work of local designers, including luxury streetwear specialist Tony Visions, fetishwear makers House of Sxn, upcycled and found objects line Refly Reincarnated Couture, and the avant-garde couture of Tami Tamara. Guests can also look forward to two stages of live entertainment with music by Mold! and Antifaces, as well as drag performances from Auntie Maim and Dang Ho Yu Sickning. Attendees can also partake of a photo booth by Paper Moonage — and a free Black Market tote bag for the first 50 guests. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954- 449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via shotgun.live. Oliva McAuley

click to enlarge Imagine Dragons at FTX Arena: See Sunday Photo by Eric Ray Davidson

Sunday, February 6

Rise and shine! It's the moment you've been training for the past few months. Runners from all over the country will flock to downtown Miami for the 20th-annual Miami Marathon and Half. The 26.2-mile journey will take runners through downtown, South Beach, Brickell, and Coconut Grove. There's also a 13.1-mile half marathon and 5K option for those who are a tad less distance-ambitious. Spectators can watch the race from cheer stations located in Miami Beach, Omni, and Brickell, as well as at the finish line in Bayfront Park. 6:30 a.m. Sunday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; themiamimarathon.com. Admission is free for spectators. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Pop-rock band Imagine Dragons are headed to the FTX Arena on Sunday. The Grammy Award-winning group, known for tracks like "Believer," "Thunder," and "On Top of the World," found success when it dropped its debut album, Night Visions, in 2012. The band's latest tour is in support of its fifth studio album, Mercury–Act 1, which was released last year and peaked at number nine on the Billboard 200 chart. 7 p.m. at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $34.75 to $219.75 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Karaoke heads and trivia enthusiasts alike are invited to unite at Bar Nancy on Sunday as two worlds collide for the Little Havana cocktail bar's Trivia-Oke. While the thought of singing, thinking, and drinking might sound like too much for a Sunday, don't fret. Organizers have conveniently split the two pastimes for a fun, best-of-both-worlds evening, with trivia starting at 8 p.m. and karaoke commencing as soon as the trivia winners are announced. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations at Broward Center: See Tuesday Photo by Matthew Murphy

Monday, February 7

Are you always anticipating the worst? Well, there's an expo for you! Natural Disasters Expo lands at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Monday and Tuesday. Presented by the Prysm Group, the event offers speakers and live demos on everything from earthquakes to floods and storms. Experts from organizations like FEMA, NASA, the National Hurricane Center, and more will be on hand to feed into your doomsday prep anxieties. And not to worry — all this comes at zero cost to you — well, not counting the therapy sessions you'll need to calm your nerves afterward. Monday and Tuesday, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; miamibeachconvention.com. Admission is free with RSVP via naturaldisastersshow.com. Jose D. Duran

Tuesday, February 8

The hit Broadway musical Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations opens at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday. The jukebox musical tells the story of the famed Detroit Motown quintet's journey from humble origins to musical icons. The moving saga of the group's trials and tribulations as they rise to fame during a decade of intense civil unrest in America is related to the audience as the group's hits, including "My Girl" and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," are brought to life on stage. 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $95 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Dua Lipa at FTX Arena: See Wednesday Photo courtesy of Permanent Press Media

Wednesday, February 9

British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa kicks off her long-delayed tour in support of her sophomore album Future Nostalgia on Wednesday at FTX Arena. The tour has long been in the works, with the album originally dropping in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Lipa will perform with an all-star girl gang, including "Bunny Is Rider" singer Caroline Polachek and breakout pop artist Lolo Zouaï. Unfortunately, Lipa's highly publicized special guest Megan Thee Stallion won't be joining the tour until further down the road. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $40.25 to $124.75 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

Get over the hump-day mood by indulging in a few laughs on Wednesday at Gramps. Slide past the Wynwood bar to Shirley's, located in the back room. There you'll encounter the weekly comedy show, Stand-Up at Shirley's, hosted by Shira Weitz. Special guest performers are invited to take the stage every week; past performers include Drewilla, Amanda Vasco, Ari Teman, and Amber Joy Lane. 9 p.m. Wednesday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden