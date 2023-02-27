The 19 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, February 27

Rather than listening to that one friend ramble on and on about their sad love life, you can listen to strangers do it. This month's theme atis "Love Hurts." Those brave enough to sign up have five minutes to deliver a true story about the time someone curb-stomped their heart. Whether it's a story about one-way love or a relationship gone extremely bad, consider having your own best/worst story locked and loaded for sharing.At 89 years old, music legendis showing few signs of slowing down. Next month, he'll release his, um — we've lost count — studio album,, a tribute to the prolific songwriter Harlan Howard. Nelson's previous release,, won "Best Country Album" at this year's Grammy Awards, while the Chris Stapelton-penned track "I'll Love You Till the Day I Die" was nominated for "Best Country Song." On Tuesday, Nelson stops at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater for a Willie Nelson & Family performance, and you can be there to witness a literal living legend.Prepare for the unexpected at the, a conference meant to ready us in case of weather crises and devastation. Several county government officials, as well as emergency management services, will host keynote seminars that will dive into several topics, including disaster relief, emergency response and rescue, community support, and climate resilience. Keynote speakers include West Miami Mayor Eric-Diaz-Padron, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie, the U.S. Census Bureau's deputy director and chief operating officer Ron Jarmin.Be loud and proud at the, a celebration that gives the LGBTQ community a place to be themselves. Hosted by the National LGBTQ Task Force, the weeklong event welcomes you to dance, have fun, and live as you please during its seemingly endless offerings of beach parties, raves, and pool parties. It all kicks off on Wednesday with a welcome reception at the Royal Palm South Beach and heats up later in the week with the Ignite party at Exchange, featuring DJs Jace M and J Warren, before peaking on Sunday with the always-fun Beach Party right on the sands of Miami Beach.In coproduction with Atlanta's Out Front Theatre Company, Island City Stage presents the South Florida premiere of Morgan Gould'son Thursday. The show tackles love, friends, and jealousy with a touch of snark. The play centers on best friends Samantha and Leo, whose codependent relationship is upended when a new friend enters the picture. Island City's production is directed by Melissa Foulger and stars Matthew Busch as Leo and Sofia Palmero as Samantha. Both actors starred in the Atlanta production and are reprising their roles for the South Florida run.Comedic legendstake the stage for a night of laughter at the Parker. Named Las Vegas' "Comedian of the Year" nine years in a row, Rudner conquered the standup scene in the 1970s and recorded numerous comedy specials over the decades. She's widely recognized for delivering amusing one-liners that have stood the test of time. As for Klein, he has entertained audiences for more than 40 years and is known as a pioneer in modern standup. He has been nominated for a pair of GrammyEmmy Awards and influenced comedians including Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld.Fashionistas, it's time for shopping unlike any other. On Friday, head to, a showcase spotlighting various local and international brands that prioritize ethical and sustainable practices when producing their goods. Browse through clothing, accessories, home goods, and beauty products that are both high in quality and friendly to the environment. Plus, you're invited to attend workshops and panel discussions with industry leaders on sustainable fashion, ethical consumerism, and mindful living.On Friday, experience the energy ofwith Monobloco. The Brazilian group earned a Latin Grammy nomination for "Best Samba/Pagode Album" and tours around the world, so few acts are better prepared to bring the carnaval experience to Miami. The street band's repertoire includes samba classics, marchinhas, forró, and funk. Opening the show: Brazilian singer Gabi Lacombe; DJ Tovitz will keep the energy high throughout the party.Film buffs, it's time to grab some popcorn and gather around for the 40th edition of Miami Dade College's. The roster includes movies from more than 30 nations, created by some of the world's best emerging and established filmmakers. The festival's opening-night film is comedian and actor Ray Romano's directorial debut,. Starring Romano and Laurie Metcalf, the dramedy is a love letter to flawed parenting. That screening takes place at Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami, followed by the opening-night party at the nearby Alfred I. DuPont Building.Colombian rockerstake the stage at La Scala de Miami on Friday. Andrea Echeverri and Héctor Buitrago have been making music together since the early '90s. The duo's 1993 debut album,, grabbed influences from punk to Colombian folk and everything in between. The band achieved mainstream success with "Florecita Rockera," off its sophomore effort, 1995's, the band's latest offering, earned Latin Grammy nominations for "Best Alternative Music Album" and "Best Alternative Song."Big Cypress Seminole Reservation will host the inaugural. Boasting the theme "Honoring Our Matriarchs," the event takes place at the Junior Cypress Entertainment Complex with indigenous speakers and performers from across the U.S. and Canada. Headlining the show is Snotty Nose Rez Kids, a Haisla hip-hop duo from Kitimat Village in British Columbia. Also set to perform: Spencer Battiest and Doc Native, plus panel discussions, a fashion show, and an alligator-wrestling competition.Carnaval Miami takes over Coral Gables on Saturday and Sunday for. You can walk along Miracle Mile during the event and explore fine cuisines, local art, and live music. The entertainment roster includes performances by French Horn Collective, Los Hacheros, Flor de Toloache, and People You Know. Along with the tunes, food vendors, an artists' village, and kids' activities will be present and accounted for.The ancient Hindu tradition of Holi, known for the colorful custom of drenching all comers in powdered pigments, takes place on March 7 in India and a day later in Nepal. On Saturday, Mix Media Ent. brings the festivities to Wynwood for its second-annualevent. The family-friendly event invites you to welcome spring with live music, a vendor market, and plenty of Holi powder. (The Holi powder will be sold onsite; no outside powder will be permitted.) There will also be a garba celebration, a joyful Indian dance style.Even if you're not a classical-music wiz, you probably recognize the name Yo-Yo Ma. On Saturday, the legendary cellist joins New World Symphony (NWS) for its. The company will also honor cofounder and artistic director laureate Michael Tilson Thomas who stepped down from his role with NWS last year. In addition to the music, enjoy cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, along with a post-performance dinner. This is a black-tie affair, so wear your very best.After embarking on his Heaven/Hell Tour in honor of his debut album,, lo-fi artistis on the road again for his Hell & Back Tour, which stops at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami. The Houston native got his start in the music industry in 2017. Since then, he has accumulated more than a billion streams with tracks such as "Like I Need U" and "2 Soon." Sincerelease, Keshi has collaborated with singer-songwriter Max on "It's You."For the last 37 years,has dazzled audiences with gorgeous dancing, costumes, and storytelling. The company is now performing its new work, based on Eugene O'Neill's, an enduring masterpiece that follows one family through a summer day in 1912. The story unfolds as each character is introduced through contagious energy and mesmerizing footwork. It's a tale of loss, bitterness, disappointment, dreams, denial, and underlying love.On Sunday, the Other Side takes over the 94th Aero Squadron from a 15-hour marathon of some of the best producers. Maher Daniel, O.Bee, and Tomas Station are on the lineup, but the real reason to chug endless Red Bulls isgoing back-to-back. Villalobos is known for his techno prowess, while Raresh has dabbled in everything from house to techno with a deft hand. If you want to find out what happens when you put two powerhouses together, now's your chance.On Saturday, Rayna Greenberg and Ashley Hesseltine bring, a podcast that focuses on all things dating, sex, and relationships, to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The pair will open the conversation with fellow "Snackheads" while bringing in guests such as therapists, comedians, and authors to keep things exciting. You'll get advice on how to guide your personal life and find humor behind all that it means to be a woman, from self-care to friendships to love.Drag dream teamare on the road as part of their Trixie and Katya Live! Tour. Both queens conquer kitschy aesthetics and over-the-top humor as they strut stages with bold makeup and lots of punchlines. It's easy to see why they've become fan favorites since appearing on. The comedic duo brings its multifaceted performances to the James L. Knight Center on Sunday.