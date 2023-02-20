The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, February 20Has your emo phase truly passed, or do you still have a few head bangs left? If the latter applies, you'll be edified to learn that metalcore band August Burns Red is on tour celebrating its 20th anniversary. The group performs at Revolution Live on Monday with the Devil Wears Prada and Bleed From Within as openers. You'll likely hear songs from ABR's soon-to-be-released Death Below, including recent singles "Ancestry" and "Backfire." 6:30 p.m. Monday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave.; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $25.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tap into your mind and body and bring yourself peace with Modern Ōm's Kundalini Yoga and Sound Bath on Monday. The weekly yoga session brings tranquility and self-awareness to participants. Master instructor Vila Vedya will share postures, focal points, breath, and sounds to help amplify the flow of energy. Once the 75-minute yoga session is over, attendees will be immersed in sounds meant to heal and unwind from the daily stresses of life. 6:30 p.m. Monday, at Modern Ōm Bungalow, 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-539-9555; modernom.co. Tickets cost $25 to $30 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Tuesday, February 21Turn over your tastebuds for a sensory journey courtesy of Bay 13's Beer-Paired Dinner. Join fellow foodies and beer lovers for an elevated tasting experience that will have you saying "Ah!" after every sip or bite. These aren't your run-of-the-barrel beers, they're the creations of Beer 13 head brewer Greg Berbrusse and served alongside a four-course meal prepared by executive chef Bjorn DelaCruz. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Bay 13 Brewery & Kitchen, 65 Alhambra Plz., Coral Gables; 786-452-0935; bay13brewery.com. Dinner costs $55. Sophia Medina
Wednesday, February 22Every other Wednesday, Scorpion Records, located inside SimplyGood Pizza in Little River, hosts Stand-Up Comedy Night, led by Carly Dagit. Three or four comics take the stage each night, along with all-vinyl sets spun before and after the show. In addition to laughs, the night offers plenty of pizza and beer to keep you pumped. 7 p.m. at SimplyGood Miami, 212 NW 73rd St., Miami; 786-618-5905; simplygoodpizza.com. Tickets cost $8. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
A self-described weirdo, multi-instrumentalist Nnamdï stops at Gramps on Wednesday for an intimate set with Big Baby Scumbag. Last year Nnamdï released his sixth album, Please Have a Seat, to critical acclaim. Wrote Pitchfork's Nina Corcoran, "On Please Have a Seat, his gusto is as unrelenting as the blistering jazz drumming on 'Anxious Eater,'" adding that it's "the best he's ever sounded." You'll not want to miss Nnamdï's set on Gramps' intimate stage — it won't be long before he's selling out larger venues. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $16 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, February 23The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (acronymically known around these parts as SOBEWFF) returns for another drool-inducing experience. Now in its 22nd year, the event welcomes talented wine and spirits producers, as well as top chefs and renowned hospitality figures. Indulge in the multitude of events that the festival will hold, including the always-popular Burger Bash and newer events like FoodieCon. Come with a big appetite and explore the unlimited savory and sweet food options. And who knows? You may find yourself noshing alongside the likes of Neil Patrick Harris, Cedric Gervais, DJ Khaled, or Guy Fieri, all of whom are participating in the festival. Thursday through Sunday, at various locations, Miami Beach; sobewff.org. Ticket prices vary. Sophia Medina
On Thursday, the Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival kicks off its 26th edition, with this year's theme celebrating international women in jazz. In addition to the Melton Mustafa Orchestra, the lineup includes Endea Owens, Shirazette Tinnin, Teja Veal, Mariel Bildsten, and Nikki Kidd. The festival's mission is to provide an environment where students from middle school to college can interact with pros. All this takes place over four days at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater. Thursday through Sunday, at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami; meltonmustafajazzfestival.com. Tickets cost $20 to $225 via mmjf26.eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Through the month of February, Rooftop Cinema Club has been celebrating Black History Month with a series of film screenings spotlighting Black filmmakers and artists. Next in line: the 2016 Oscar-winning, locally filmed and set masterpiece, Moonlight. The Barry Jenkins-directed movie dives into the concepts of love, trauma, and sexuality, taking viewers through the childhood, adolescence, and young adult life of Chiron, as he undergoes a series of challenges that lead him to uncover and explore his sexuality and identity. Moonlight has been cited to be one of the first LGBTQ films to boast an all-Black cast. 9:45 p.m. Thursday, at Rooftop Cinema Club, 1212 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; rooftopcinemaclub.com. Tickets cost $19.75 to $29.75. Sophia Medina
Friday, February 24New York City's Museum of Sex has announced its plan to open a Miami outpost, but locals can partake in the erotic in the interim, courtesy of the Wilzig Erotic Art Museum (WEAM) in Miami Beach. Earlier this month, the museum unveiled its latest exhibition, "Kevin Berlin: 45 Years of Nudes," on view through May 29. The solo show explores the artist's lifetime fascination with the human body and his work with nudity. Berlin's work is found in collections held by prominent folks like Kim Basinger, Luciano Pavarotti, Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, and Quincy Jones. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, at the Wilzig Erotic Art Museum, 1205 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-9336; weammuseum.com. Tickets cost $25. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Rochester-based trio King Buffalo brings its stoner-rock sound to Gramps on Friday. The band, made up of vocalist/guitarist Sean McVay, bassist Dan Reynolds, and drummer Scott Donaldson, released Regenerator late last year to acclaim. Metal Digest's James L. Tuner calls the record "the freshest and most exciting record in this genre." The guys will be joined by Nahville's Swell Fellas and Tampa hard rockers Umbilicus. 7 p.m. Friday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th Ave., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $17 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Who knew that none other than Beethoven was hiding some unreleased works up his sleeve? On Friday, Orchestra Miami presents Beethoven on the Beach, a performance that will feature several of the famous composer's unfinished works for the first time in South Florida. Musicologist Barry Cooper brings these pieces to life as he adapts what remains, with assistance from Orchestra Miami artistic director Elaine Rinaldi and 42 musicians who'll perform the reimagined masterpieces at the Miami Beach Bandshell. 8 p.m. Friday, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; miamibeachbandshell.com. Admission is free with RSVP; premium seating costs $25 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Saturday, February 25On Saturday and Sunday, We Belong Here invites anyone and everyone to live their best life with the help of good vibes and memories to last a lifetime. Bringing on the steady electronic beats are acts like Kaskade, Dirty South, Lane 8, and Yotto. The dance-music maestros will take over the decks to create an epic show that will have you begging for more. And with food provided by Smorgasburg Miami vendors and a VIP table experience by Hyde Beach, you'll have no reason to leave the beachside bash. 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; webelonghere.world. Tickets cost $59 to $499 via posh.vip. Sophia Medina
On Saturday, Dimensions Variable debuts "This Used to Be a Lake," a solo project by artist Carrie Sieh investigating family trauma and uncovering cultural histories in its main gallery. In her exploration, Sieh uses materials like cut paper, enciphered textiles, and objects to symbolize the lasting effects of violence, fear, and trauma. The Los Angeles-born, Miami-based artist has had her work exhibited in places like David Castillo Gallery, Locust Projects, Ruth Funk Center for Textile Arts, and the Art & Culture Center of Hollywood. 6 to 9 p.m Saturday, at Dimensions Variable, 101 NW 79th St., Miami; 305-615-3532; dimensionsvariable.net. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
The Miami Grand Prix is still months away, but there's another fast-paced sport zipping through town in the meantime. On Saturday, LoanDepot Park hosts the Drone Racing League's championship event, Miami 3-O-FLY. Grab a seat as you watch 12 of the best drone pilots in the world race for glory. Yes, it will be fast, and yes, there will be crashes. Custom racing drones can fly as fast as 90 mph through a course designed for the Little Havana ballpark. 7:15 p.m. Saturday, at LoanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; thedroneracingleague.com. Tickets cost $25 via mlb.tickets.com.
Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2 premiered in April 2017 at the South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, California, before heading to the John Golden Theatre on Broadway a few months later. Hnath's play picks up where Henrik Ibsen's 1879 masterwork A Doll's House left off: with the character Nora Helmer leaving her old life behind. Laurie Metcalf won the Tony Award for "Best Actress in a Play" for her turn as Nora, while the work was nominated for "Best Play." GableStage premieres its own production of the celebrated (if unofficial) sequel, with direction by Bari Newport and starring Rachel Burttram, Brendan Powers, Elizabeth Dimon, and Yasmine Harrell. 8 p.m. Friday through March 19, at GableStage, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Suite 230, Coral Gables; 305-445-1119; gablestage.org. Tickets cost $65. Jose D. Duran
What happens when you mix two Dutchmen and an Englishman? Great music, apparently. Anjunadeep act Cubicolor takes over the decks at Floyd on Saturday night as part of its U.S. tour. In October, the trio released its album Sometime Not Now, blending electronic beats with the warmth of lo-fi sounds. The album's title was inspired by the concept of taking your chances when life presents them to you. It's appropriate, considering the record was previously scrapped, and only with time did the trio return to it to provide closure to its members and their fans alike. 11 p.m. Saturday, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Suite B, Miami; 786-2357-6456; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $22.60 to $26.45 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran