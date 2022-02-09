The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, February 10

The Love Burn, the annual regional Burning Man beachfront event, returns to Virginia Key Beach Park starting Thursday. The volunteer-run festival, "by burners, for burners," takes the Burning Man self-reliance ethos to heart, asking attendees to bring with them everything they may need, as no vendors will be on site. This year, the gathering's theme is "A Magnificent, Mythical Menagerie," with folklore-inspired costumes and art encouraged. 10 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; theloveburn.com. Tickets cost $364.09 via loveburn.ticketspice.com/loveburn. Olivia McAuley

Rock legends Tool are back on tour and heading to the FTX Arena on Thursday, following a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus. As much as the quartet is known for its driving, insistent, on-stage jams, it's also often lauded for its out-of-the-box approach to choosing openers, from Flaming Lips in 2006 to Author & Punisher in 2019. This time around, Tool has tapped dissonant guitar-toting alternative outfit Blonde Redhead, a choice frontman Maynard James Keenan explained by saying the opener's "incredible melodies, complex and subtle rhythms, and non-traditional arrangements" clinched the deal. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $61 to $146 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

Miami City Ballet's Swan Lake at Adrienne Arsht Center: See Friday Photo by Gary James

Friday, February 11

Miamians are lucky to have one of the most acclaimed dance troupes in our own backyard. On Friday, Miami City Ballet presents what it refers to as "the most significant production in its 36-year history, the North American premiere of Alexei Ratmansky's Swan Lake. "I have wanted to bring this production to our audiences for more than six years, and to finally see it come to life feels like an incredible achievement," artistic director Lourdes Lopez said in a statement. Company members will adorn themselves in dazzling costumes and magnificent sets, filling the stage with 50 dancers for what promises to be an unforgettable show. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $37 to $120. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Friday, Backroom Sessions hosts 4 Lovers Only, bringing a safe, interactive, and inclusive party to Oasis Wynwood. The lineup is a who's who of local R&B talent, including Twelve'Len (AKA Lavares Joseph), who started as a rapper alongside Denzel Curry, Nell, and Yung Simmie but inevitably opted for the smoother, hook-laden arrangements of R&B. There's also Haitian singer-songwriter Kaylan Arnold and her blend of reggae, jazz, and hip-hop, while Franki Amour will bring the modern swagger found on her new project, Beautiful Chaos. Also on the bill: Kerby Collins, Tony Collins, and Zya. 8 p.m. Friday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free with an RSVP via tixr.com. Olivia McAuley

Comedian Carlos Santos heads to Villain Theater for a two-night stint. The Puerto Rican native is best known for his role as Chris Morales in Netflix's Gentefied. Santos' character tries to keep his family's taqueria from closing down in a neighborhood facing gentrification in the dramedy. As a standup comedian, Santos has regularly performed at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Los Angeles. 8:30 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-391-2241; villaintheater.com. Tickets cost $30. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Saturday, February 12

Enjoy a drag show, bottomless mimosas, and two courses at one of the city's best brunch spots, all while helping out Miami Beach Pride. On Saturday, the nonprofit partners with Osteria Morini for a fundraiser benefiting South Florida's LGBTQ+ community. For $55, guests can enjoy mimosas, bellinis, and Aperol spritzes alongside two courses as Tiffany Fantasia hosts and DJ Pride gets the party going. For $20 more, an elevated package includes all-day rooftop pool access at Osteria Morini's host hotel, Palomar South Beach. 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Osteria Morini, 1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-918-1037; osteriamorini.com. Tickets cost $55 to $75 via miamibeachpride.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

The Hungry Black Man and the City of Miami Beach team up on Saturday to bring the fifth edition of the Soul Vegan Festival to Lummus Park. The festival brings together an array of local restaurants and chefs, including former NBA player Ray Allen and his wife, Shannon, of Grown, to showcase their plant-based creations. While guests get their fill of vegan goodies, they can also enjoy live music, a play area for kids, and interactive wellness activities. General-admission tickets grant access to select bites and drink samples, while VIP tickets include seating, access to special menus, craft cocktails, and a fitness boot camp and massage therapy session. Noon Saturday, at Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $24.45 to $58.50 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Bleeth at the Corner: See Saturday Photo courtesy of the band

Once again, Markets for Makers heads to the Design District for a weekend of local vendors in a beautiful outdoor setting. This time around will see over 90 local vendors who specialize in everything from art to baby products and pet supplies. There will be food and drink trucks you can visit while walking through the various small business tables. Plus, you'll get a free tote bag when you walk in. Noon Saturday, at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; marketsformakers.com. Tickets cost $8. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Despite Unbranded Brewing Co.'s overwhelming popularity, the Hialeah brewery is only two years old. This terrible two-year-old celebrates the milestone on Saturday with Unbranded Turns Two, giving guests a chance to visit the spacious taproom (whether that's for the first or 100th time) and sample its delicious beers. There's also a special beer that drops along with DJ Ricky spicing up the fiesta. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Unbranded Brewing Co., 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097; unbrandedbrewing.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Local post-hardcore outfit Bleeth kicks off its Harbinger Tour on Saturday at the Corner. The late-winter jaunt will take the band to Jacksonville next, followed by stops in Georgia and North Carolina and as far north as Brooklyn before returning home to play at Las Rosas in March. The tour is in support of Bleeth's latest album, Harbinger, which dropped last year and is available to stream via Bandcamp. Saturday's show will also feature Devalued, Los Reyes Bong Death, and Ruffans. You can also score records and T-shirts, your purchases of which will help the band with gas money while on the road. 9 p.m. Saturday, February 12, at the Corner, 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-961–7887; thecornermiami.com. Tickets cost $10. Jose D. Duran

Björk at Adrienne Arsht Center: See Sunday Photo by Santiago Felipe

Sunday, February 13

Is your significant other not interested in watching the Super Bowl? Then take advantage as everyone else stays home and celebrate Valentine's Day a day early at Miami Beach Botanical Garden. On Sunday, the garden presents a special Valentine's edition of its Garden After Dark series with a performance by the Motowners on the Great Lawn. The band will render soulful covers of songs by the Temptations, the Four Tops, and Marvin Gaye. Before the show, the evening commences with a cocktail at a private table for two, followed by dinner and wine. 7 p.m. Sunday, February 13, at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Tickets cost $100 for members and $125 for nonmembers. Jose D. Duran

Icelandic singer Björk makes her long-awaited live Miami debut at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday with a bonus date on Wednesday. While fans got a quick glimpse of the artist during a DJ set at Mana Wynwood in 2017, it only left them wanting more. Well, they'll finally get their chance when she performs a rare unplugged performance, dubbed the Björk Orchestral. The concert's setlist will span her entire solo discography, accompanied by a 32-piece orchestra led by celebrated Icelandic conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason. 8 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Sold out. Olivia McAuley

Monday, February 14

For the sentimentally inclined, 1 Beach Club, located inside the 1 Hotel South Beach, has Valentine's Day covered with its Share the Love event. Dive headfirst into your feelings, starting with a meditation and sound experience designed to connect lovebirds at a spiritual level, followed by a guided letter-writing activity. To aid in opening up, the experience includes a complimentary glass of rosé. 6:30 p.m. Monday, at the 1 Beach Club, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-302-6817; 1hotels.com. Tickets cost $35. Olivia McAuley

Dear Evan Hansen at Adrienne Arsht Center: See Tuesday Photo by Matthew Murphy

Tuesday, February 15

The winner of six Tony Awards and a Grammy, Dear Evan Hansen, is coming to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. The popular Broadway musical, which was recently (if poorly) adapted as a movie, centers on a young man who struggles with social anxiety. Los Angeles Times theater critic Charles McNulty called it "a cultural phenomenon," adding, "It's one of the most evocative portraits of the inner turmoil of adolescence ever put on stage." 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $40 to $135. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Tuesday, those thoroughly over the red hearts and roses littering their timeline can head to the Anti-Valentine's Day Karaoke at Seven Seas Bar, where they're more likely to find someone scream-singing Joy Division's "Love Will Tear Us Apart" than to encounter any swooning lovebirds. The only goal of host Bernie is to have as many tracks as possible from Wedding Singer performed. The event is on a first-come, first-served basis, so sing your heart out and jam along with a curated playlist of emo tracks as you wait your turn. 10 p.m. Tuesday, at Seven Seas Bar, 2200 SW 57th Ave., Miami; 305-266-6071; facebook.com/sevenseasbar. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, February 16

Can't get enough of natural wines? Then you'll love Natty Wine Wednesdays at the Citadel. Head to the rooftop bar for a rotating selection of natural wines at half the price starting at 4 p.m. Don't know squat about natural wines? The TL;DR explainer is it's a wine that's organic, sustainable, and usually arrives unfiltered, i.e., with sediments intact. It's delicious and good for the environment, and now you can spend your evening with fellow natty-wine lovers. 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the Citadel Rooftop, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-908-3849; thecitadelmiami.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden