The 17 Best Things to Do in MiamI This Week

Monday, December 5

Tuesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 7

Thursday, December 8

Friday, December 9

Saturday, December 10

Sunday, December 11

Unwind from the Miami Art Week chaos at Peacock Park with. Led by Cin Rondon, the class welcomes you to participate in an hourlong session to create positivity and produce good energy. Guests from all levels are invited to bring a mat to center their chakras and to exhale all the negativity and stresses from their daily life.You don't have to be a fan of Broadway musicals to know about. Winner of eight Tony Awards, including "Best Musical," and the Grammy Award for "Best Musical Theater Album," the production arrives at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday.combines two mythic legends: Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and his wife Persephone. It's a unique telling of some of the oldest stories with singular music to match.On Wednesday, authorstops at Books & Books to discuss her latest novel,. The book is set in Florida in a possibly not-so-distant future as the environment changes and communities are torn. Brooks-Dalton's work should be added to your reading list if you are a fan of novels likeand. During her appearance in Coral Gables, Brooks-Dalton will be in conversation with investigative reporter Mario Ariza, formerly of theand now at Floodlight.Every Wednesday, Hotel Greystone hosts itsand New York-style piano bar at the Greystone Jazz Bar. Grab a seat and enjoy drinks at the bar in the dimly lit space with piano music and a jazz ensemble to tie the evening together. While enjoying the atmosphere, make sure to order a drink at the bar like the "S'il Vous Plaît" (Botanist gin, amaro Montenegro, and Lillet blanc) or the "Bowd Blvd." (Russell's Reserve bourbon, Campari, and sweet vermouth).Get into the holiday spirit with award-winning vocalistas she looks back at her concept of "home" during the end-of-the-year season. During her ninth-annual winter concert, you can expect a set of celebratory tracks from different genres, including soul, gospel, disco, and jazz, in addition to holiday classics. Proceeds from the concert will benefit SAVE, a South Florida organization fighting for the rights of the LGBTQ community, and the Miami Music Project, a program that offers free music education to create social change.Back in the early 2000s, Murder Inc. dominated the charts. At its center were rapper Ja Rule and singer Ashanti. The latter's 2002 self-titled debut was buoyed by the hit singles "Foolish" and "Baby," while Ja Rule found pop levels of success with his 2021 albumand 2002's. And who can forget when the pair came together for "Always on Time"? You can catch them together again when they headlineat Hard Rock Live on Thursday. Fat Joe, Plies, and Trina are also on the bill.Kicking off on Friday, thereturns to the Miami Beach Bandshell for its second year for three days of jam bands. This year's headliners are Moe., Lotus, and Lettuce, with acts like Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Dopapod, Antibalas, Trouble No More, Keller Williams, Doom Flamingo, and Brandon "Taz" Niederauer further down the bill. Although the term "jam band" is sometimes used as a genre moniker, it includes a range of styles from jazz to classic rock and funk, so expect a little bit of everything throughout the weekend.The South Florida tradition lives on as the family-friendly musicalreturns to share the story offrom a whole new perspective. The theater production reimagines the holiday classic with mice who eventually discover that the "key to Christmas" is love and performer by master puppeteers. The play was conceived byand Jim Henson Company veteran Noel MacNeal and award-winning singer-songwriter Jim Camacho.Step into the Jazz Age when the historic Deering Estate hosts the fifth-annualon Friday. The festive party also serves to commemorate the centennial celebration of the estate's Stone House. Don't be afraid to arrive decked out in your best Roaring Twenties attire as you sample bites from NaiYaRa, Seawell Fish N' Oyster, Joe's Stone Crab, Pubbelly Sushi, Chef Adrianne's, and more. And the aforementioned martinis will be crafted with Voli 305 vodka and Whitley Neill gin. Adding to the holiday atmosphere, the FIU School of Music will provide the entertainment, featuring classical pieces and holiday jazz standards.Italian rock groupstops at Hard Rock Live on Friday as part of the quartet's Loud Kids Tour. The band started out busking on the streets of Rome as teenagers, gaining prominence after appearing on the Italian edition of thein 2017. Måneskin's star rose further after the band won the Eurovision song contest 2021, catapulting it to international fame. The band is a mix of pop, glam rock, and alternative, with influences like Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, and the Rolling Stones apparent in its live performance and studio work.Get on your horses and ride out to La Ciudad Que Progresa on Saturday for Unbranded Brewing Co.'s second-annualcraft beer fair in Hialeah. The brewery is serving unique craft beers from all over the U.S. that are sure to rope in enthusiasts with their delicious and refreshing tastes. Hialeah cowboys can pair their experience with savory foods delivered by local vendors. Plus, there'll be fun activities for all to enjoy, including carnival games, live music, and live wrestling.These days, reggaeton and Latin trap are at their peak in popularity. Even American audiences can seem to get enough of it. Coming to capitalize on the genre's popularity is, which returns to the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Grounds on Saturday and Sunday. This year's headliners are Maluma, Don Omar, J Balvin, and Nick Jam. However, there's also plenty of talent further down the bill, including Jhayco, Sech, Feid, Mora, and Lunay.South Florida might not have snow days or Christmas tree farms, but we do have holiday boat parades. Thetakes place on Saturday, bringing holiday cheer and twinkling lights to Fort Lauderdale's New River. The 12-mile parade route attracts millions of viewers as hundreds of boats decked out in lights make their way to the Intracoastal Waterway. While you can watch the parade from anywhere along the parade route, there is an official viewing area at Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park Gates, which opens at 4 p.m. while the parade kicks off at 6:30.Who says you only have to be passionate about one thing?will host the fifth edition ofon Saturday. MAS stands for music, arts, and sports and takes place at Wynwood Marketplace, featuring live music, art, professional athletes, a domino tournament, and a World Cup watch party. G Love and Patrick and the Swayzees will perform live, while Zoo Miami's Ron Magill will unretire his "Sex and the Animals" presentation for the event. It all adds up to nine hours of Miami-style fun.2022-23 season continues on Saturday when the orchestra takes the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts with Grammy Award-winner Wyclef Jean. The program kicks off with Sam Hyken's "Chanukah 5776," followed by a collaboration with pianist Terrence Wilson who will perform George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" and William Grant Still's "Out of the Silence." And right before welcoming Jean onto the stage, Nu Deco will perform its reimagination of Michael Jackson's landmarkalbum.While the holiday season is usually about spending time with family,recommends you leave the kids at home on Saturday when it presents. The production puts a contemporary twist to the classic story of, focusing on a young woman who explores the exotic and the unknown to uncover her identity and find love. The show features music from Berlin-based composer Davidson Jaconello, who drew inspiration from the original Tchaikovsky score.Pinecrest Gardens is once again shining bright for the holiday season. Every evening through January 1,transforms the gardens into a sparkling winter wonderland. This year, there will also be a holiday maze and a market featuring locally made gift items. And you might be able to catch an appearance by Santa Claus, have story time with Mrs. Claus, or see a live performance at the Banyan Bowl amphitheater on select nights.