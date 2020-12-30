The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Thursday, December 31

Let's just admit that 2020 has been a dumpster fire. So why not send it off with a bang, and go all out celebrating the new beginning of 2021? At Backyard's F*ck 2020 party in Fort Lauderdale, you can enjoy a four-hour open bar, music, and dancing in an outdoor setting, all while following safety precautions including facemasks, social distancing, and sanitation stations. Premium open-bar options and table reservations are also available. When was the last time you had space to dance under the stars? 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; backyardftl.com. Tickets cost $40 to $500 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

The typical packed club dance floor or hundred-person-deep bar isn't going to fly this New Year's Eve, but W Miami still wants to help you send off 2020 in style while staying safe. The Kiss It Good-Bye New Year's Eve 2021 bash in the 15th-floor lounge offers a four-hour open bar, music, and a private fireworks show at midnight. Dust off your long-neglected party attire — and your facemask, of course — and take in panoramic views of the city as you sip Champagne and usher in the new year. 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursday, at W Miami, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-747-7660; wmiamihotel.com. Tickets cost $249 to $4,095 via miaminightlife.com. Suzannah Friscia

Say what you will about T-Mobile's spotty coverage, the telecom giant is ending the year on a high with pop star Justin Bieber, in his first concert performance since 2017. During the pandemic, Bieber has kept busy, delivering "Holy" with Chance The Rapper, "Lonely" with Benny Blanco, and "Monster" with Shawn Mendes. Details of the livestream are being kept under wraps, but rumors suggest some of the Biebs' recent collaborators may pop in. T-Mobile customers can access the stream for free — but fret not, tickets are available for everyone else. 10:15 p.m. Thursday; justinbiebernye.com. Tickets cost $25, free for T-Mobile customers. Olivia McAuley

EXPAND Brunch Into the New Year at Sherwood's Bistro: See Friday Photo courtesy of Sherwoods Bistro & Bar

Friday, January 1

Caja Caliente aims to completely ignore everyone's collective hangover by continuing the festivities with its All-Day Brunch. What better way to beat that hangover than with breakfast, bottomless mimosas, and live music? The Coral Gables restaurant will offer an all-day menu from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., including brunch favorites like Mika's disco volador pancake, arroz con pollo, and Caja's famed breakfast taco. Along with the special menu, guests can enjoy $20 bottomless guava, mango, and classic mimosas as they soak up music from a live band. 11 a.m. Friday, at Caja Caliente, 808 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 786-431-1947; caja-caliente.com. Olivia McAuley

Whether you stay up all night or spent New Year's Eve in your pajamas, Sherwood's Bistro & Bar is inviting everyone to Brunch Into the New Year. The menu will include classic breakfast favorites like eggs Benedict and French toast with cinnamon butter, plus Sherwood specials like the Green Bennie and duck hash and eggs. You can wash it all down with Sherwood's seasonal New Year Sparkle cocktail. If you truly keep the party going all day, partake in the bistro's happy hour, which commences at 5 p.m. 11 a.m. Friday, at Sherwoods Bistro & Bar, 8281 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-359-4030; sherwoodsmiami.com. Suzannah Friscia

Saturday, January 2

Le Jardin, an independently owned coffee company in Miami, comes to the rescue on Saturday for those struggling through their second day of "dry January." With a mission to serve customers high-quality coffee from independent farms worldwide, Le Jardin has gone mobile since leaving behind its brick-and-mortar location, transforming the shop into an accessible, eco-friendly solar-powered mobile unit. Every Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m., the café-on-wheels sets up shop at Casa Florida, serving specialty coffees such ast its floral lavender latte and a Snickers latte, as well as gluten-free and vegan snacks. Noon Saturday, at Casa Florida, 437 SW Second St., Miami; 786-652-7666; lejardincoffee.com. Olivia McAuley

Sunday, January 3

Make Sunday all about your dog by treating your boon companion to a Dog Date Stroll and Doga at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. Take your pooch for a morning walk through the scenic garden, full of plenty of good sniffing spots and beautiful views. Then, for an additional $20, bring your yoga mat and flow through some stretches and sun salutations with your pup, courtesy of Red Cheetah Yoga. No doubt Fido does a stellar downward dog. 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $7.95 to $16.95, free for members and children five and under. Suzannah Friscia

Maika and Maritza Moulite: See Tuesday Photo by Lydi'Ann

Monday, January 4

Get a glimpse of Christmases past and immerse yourself in magical decorations with Historic Holiday Décor: Vintage Florida at Deering Estate. Led by designer-in-residence Alfredo Brito, a top design team is bringing the nostalgic vibes and transforming the estate's homes with traditional festive decor inspired by the pioneer days. At Richmond Cottage, the setup will pay homage to Miami's first Christmas celebration in 1896 (the year the cottage was built), while the Stone House Library will feature a special tribute to Charles Deering's naval career and love of the sea. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through January 8, at Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $7 to $15, free for members and children under four. Suzannah Friscia

Tuesday, January 5

Sisters Maika and Maritza Moulite are following up their award-winning debut novel, Dear Haiti, Love Alaine, with a new offering, One of the Good Ones. To celebrate its release, the local authors will take part in the first Books & Books' Virtual Author Series of 2021. The novel follows teenager Happi's emotional and physical journey as she embarks on a road trip using a family copy of The Negro Motorist Green Book as her guide, following the murder of her sister, a social activist and YouTube star. Author Brad Meltzer will join the authors in conversation, discussing their new work, which tackles grief, identity, police brutality, and misguided allyship. 6 p.m. Tuesday; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, January 6

SoundScape Park Cinema Series is back for an 11th season, albeit with physical distancing reminders drawn on the grass. But all you need is a blanket, a picnic basket, and a lawn seat in the park to enjoy free weekly movies projected onto the wall of the New World Center. For this week's movie, La La Land, transport yourself to a world of vintage movie-musical vibes, complete with tap dancing in the street, technicolor outfits, and a romantic storyline. It might just be the escapism you need. 8 to 10 p.m. at SoundScape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; mbartsandculture.org. Admission is free. Suzannah Friscia

After closing for the holidays, Locust Project reopens on Wednesday with Mette Tommerup's large-scale installation, "Made by Dusk," the third and final piece in a trilogy that explores themes of reflection, connection, and restoration through the medium of art. Inspired by the Nordic Goddess Freya, Tommerup used light and brushless painting techniques (such as allowing her canvas to be marked by natural elements) to conjure the essence of twilight. For further insight into Tommerup's installation and the inspiration behind her work, head to Locust's website for an essay by award-winning arts writer Eleanor Heartney. 11 a.m. Wednesday at Locust Projects, 3852 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-8570; locustprojects.org. Admission is free; appointments are encouraged but walk-ins welcomed depending on capacity. Olivia McAuley