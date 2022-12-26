The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, December 26

The Wolfsonian debutedthe first South Florida museum exhibition from artist, activist, and educator Roberto Lugo during Miami Art Week. The exhibit pairs traditional European and American pottery forms with portraits and images highlighting Lugo's affinity for hip-hop and popular culture, as well as the artist's own Afro-Latino and North Philadelphia roots. Now that the crowds have cleared out, it's the perfect time to check out the exhibit, which is on view through May 28, 2023.is primed to appear "In Your Dreams" at Hard Rock Live on Tuesday. The seasoned comedian has earned over 30 nominations and awards for his work. His acclamations include the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, as well as five Emmy Awards and three Grammys. And you've no doubt heard details of Chappelle's "cancellation" streak, what with his commentary on transgender people and his views on Kanye West during his recentmonologue. Rest assured, Chappelle won't stay quiet when he stops in South Florida.Deck the halls — your favorite drag queens are coming to town on Tuesday. Hosted by Nina West and Trinity the Tuck,is touring the U.S., bringing festive cheer everywhere it stops. This year's special guest is singer and choreographer Todrick Hall. The tour has faced some resistance from right-wing activists who slander the LGBTQ community as "groomers" of children. Honey, the only things that'll be groomed on Tuesday are the mile-high wigs.The Peter London Global Dance Company takes the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday for a special performance ofThis groundbreaking performance is part of the company's 11th season and features works by Justin Rapaport, Kashia Kancey, Vitolio Jeune, Alondra Balbuena, Marion Skye Brook, and Peter London. The show centers on Afro-Caribbean and Latin influences while inviting audience members into a spiritual experience.Dance music veterantakes over the decks at LIV as part of the nightclub's celebration leading up to New Year's Eve. The Dutch producer started in 1994, long before EDM was a thing, and he remains a vital figure in the scene. Regarded as the "Godfather of EDM," his catalog includes certified anthems like "Red Lights"; "Jackie Chan," featuring Post Malone and Dzeko; and "The Only Way Is Up" with Martin Garrix.Christmas may be over by the holiday season is still in the air. On Thursday,keeps the winter wonderland vibes going at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The show blends Broadway-style musicals with contemporary circus artistry as it brings its holiday characters, including reindeer, elves, penguins, and jesters, to life. Audiences will find themselves setting foot in an enchanting story filled with surprises.Comedian, actor, producer, and writerkicks off his three-night stint at the Miami Improv on Thursday. With his brother, Shawn, he's starred in comedies like thefranchise,, and. (He's also proven to be quite a skilled dramatic actor, when he starred in Darren Aronofsky's.) More recently, he starred in and produced the Netflix comedy-horror film. Wayans' stop in Miami is part of his Microphone Fiend Tour.Australian music producertakes over the decks at Factory Town, kicking off the venue's New Year's Eve weekend celebrations. Also on Thursday's lineup: Wade, Andres Lines, Differ, Miguelle & Tons, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and Miluhska. Fisher rose to stardom after the release of his 2018 single "Losing It," which conquered the airwaves, charting onHot Dance/Electronic Songs. Factory Town's NYE weekend continues with Carl Cox on December 30 and Solomun on January 1, 2023.The college football season is coming to an end, and the bowl games are in full swing. One of the oldest bowl games takes place right here in South Florida. The 89th-annualbrings a marquee matchup as the Tennessee Volunteers take the field against the Clemson Tigers. The sixth-ranked Volunteers are led by second-year head coach Josh Heupel, while the seventh-ranked Tigers are led by Dabo Swinney, who has been coaching the team for 15 years. It's not the championship bracket, but expect an exciting match between rival college football powerhouses.In what has become an end-of-the-year tradition, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts once again hosts the Strauss Symphony of America, led by conductor Alexander Steinitz, for its. Featuring dancers from Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami, the program is inspired by Vienna's Neujahrskonzert, the annual concert performed by the Vienna Philharmonic.Tired of getting hit on when you are just trying to dance with your girlfriends? Luckily, there is a solution.invites women to come down to Oasis Wynwood on Friday for a night ofwithout fearing harassment. Ladies are encouraged to invite their best friends to the ultimate girls' night out, which includes themed photo ops, pink 'n' pretty cocktails, and music by female DJs. The reggaeton party empowers and celebrates women who, one can only hope, will one day be able to a club without being admonished to "smile more."With so many ways to ring in the new year on Saturday, keep it local with funk-pop duo. Cuci Amador and Smurphio take over Bar Nancy in Little Havana with an end-of-year spectacular alongside Galactic Effect and ¡Bas! The $20 admission price includes a complimentary hot buttered rye shot and a Champagne toast at midnight. For a primer of what to expect on Saturday, listen to Afrobeta's latest album,, which features standouts like "All of the Things" and "Chancletazo."The Big Orange is set to rise on the InterContinental Miami as the throngs ring in the new year below in Bayfront Park. For this year's, Willy Chirino and Arturo Sandoval serve as headliners, with acts like Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nivola, El Chacal, Diana Lara, and Carlos Olivia further down on the bill. As always, the party is free (a VIP ticket option nets you an open bar from 8 p.m. till midnight and a mainstage viewing area). Of course, there'll be a fireworks show for all at midnight.Don't want to make the trip downtown?has become the go-to alternative for those who prefer not to deal with the traffic flocking downtown or crossing the causeways to Miami Beach. Head to Wynwood Marketplace for a night of live music, unlimited drinks, and free admission. Mr. Pauer will provide the tunes, and a VIP open bar will be available for $59.Since its founding in 2004, London-based collectivehas been reminding partygoers that dance music is queer — really, really queer. So it's only appropriate that the collective takes over Oasis Wynwood on New Year's Day as part of the Dreamland NYE series of events. The party starts early, at 2 p.m., and continues after the sun goes down, with Purple Disco Machine serving as the nightfall headliner.Start 2023 on a high note withat Story. The trio has continued to conquer the electronic dance music scene since its start in 2000. Above & Beyond has been recognized for its powerful melodic sounds and translucent beats. In addition to the music, the band is behind the record labels Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep and the weekly radio show