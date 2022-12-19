The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, December 19

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas at Actors' Playhouse

Daddy Yankee at FTX Arena

Roger Sanchez at Lost

Matzoball at LIV

Alexander Arias has been mining his Hispanic upbringing for laughs both on the stage and on his social channels as. Most South Floridians can relate to his brand of humor, whether he's impersonating your sister from Kendall, abuelita, or Miami-bro cousin. On Monday, he'll kick off his five-night stint at Miami Improv, the No Me Ho Ho Jodas Comedy Show.During Miami Art Week, Artechouse opened its latest exhibition,an exhibit centering on Pantone's "Color of the Year," magenta. It's the fourth year the space has partnered with the color specialists. With themes of optimism and joy, the exhibition features multiple interactive installations, including one in which Artechouse Studio worked with images from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope and NASA's archive of outer-space images that capture magenta-hued planets and stars.The musicalre-created that one night on December 4, 1956, when Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley found themselves at a recording studio in Memphis. The production, which debuted in 2006 in Daytona Beach, was a smash, with shows both on Broadway and Off-, as well as in theaters across the U.S. For, Actors' Playhouse reunites the four music icons for the holidays. The book was written by Colin Escott, who co-wrote the original musical, with the characters taking the audiences through stories of Christmas past, present, and future.Where would reggaeton and Latin trap be without? In 2004, the Puerto Rican rapper released "Gasolina," reggaeton's first massive hit, peaking at number 32 on theHot 100. The 46-year-old is currently amid his farewell tour, dubbed La Última Vuelta World Tour. The tour is also in support of his seventh and purportedly final album,, which features production from Dímelo Flow, Play-N-Skillz, Luny, and Tainy and guest appearances by Myke Towers, Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, and Natti Natasha.Take in the views from the Pérez Art Museum Miami's waterfront terrace as you enjoy a live performance by. The up-and-coming composer and drummer will be joined by Tim Watson on guitar and effects and Jesse Katz on upright bass. The performance is part of the museum's Backroom Sessions series, which welcomes visitors to explore the museum after hours. In addition to the music and happy-hour specials, this edition features a late-night screening of the 2006 rom-com classic, courtesy of Ballyhoo Media.Santa Claus is coming to town — and he's putting on a big-ol' show for everyone to celebrate his arrival.at Jungle Island presents a Christmas wonderland that promises to fill you with holiday cheer. The experience includes festive music for everyone to sing along to, sparkling lights, carnival games, performers, and circus acts to round out the fun. Plus, you may spot Santa and Mrs. Claus somewhere in this magical wonderland.Miami-born, L.A.-based comictakes the stage at Villain Theatre on Thursday and Friday as part of his "Hot Christmas with Joey Greer" special. The one-man show offers you the chance to laugh about our warm-weather holiday before you're forced to sit next to your aunt, who always asks if you have a boyfriend yet. Greer has been featured on Adult Swim,, and more.Are you ready for a holiday kiki? On Friday, Pridelines and Lamaj Eclipse host, complete with runway competitions and ballroom categories ranging from face to hands to overall realness. And of course, there's a best-dressed competition. Guests are encouraged (nay, expected) to come decked out in their most extravagant and formal holiday party attire. What's at stake? Well, $1,000 in cash prizes, including honors for best runway, performance, and sex siren.The collective behind the Boombox inis throwing a Christmas Eve Eve party, appropriately named the. Where's it taking place? You'll have to buy a ticket to find out. On the lineup, you'll find Badluck, Looongcon, Souls Departed, Ultrathem, and Vorsicht, who are set to take over the decks with heavy basslines and synths. Here's hoping someone drops a bangin' remix of "El Burrito Sabanero."On Friday, theface off against the Indiana Pacers at FTX Arena. When last we checked, the Heat sat in eighth place in the Eastern Conference — just below the Pacers. But the home team still has plenty of time to turn things before the playoffs begin in mid-April. Bam Adebayo injured an ankle on December 15, so here's hoping he's made a recovery by Friday.DJ/producerstops at Lost Nightclub on Friday to get everyone moving before the holidays. The house music legend won a Grammy for his remix of No Doubt's "Hella Good" and is a mainstay in the European dance-music scene, especially in Ibiza. He has collaborated and remixed with the likes of Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue, Daft Punk, and Madonna.On Saturday, get off the sleigh and work those legs at the, an annual running event celebrating the winter season. Attendees are expected to take on a long race filled with mistletoe, eggnog, reindeer, and elves helping racers cross the finish line. Participants are encouraged to dress in their Santa best and jingle in their belled running shoes. Runners who complete the race will be rewarded with a medal to mark the occasion.Another year, another. While all your gentile friends celebrate the holiday, you can skip the Chinese dinner and head to LIV on Saturday. Jewish singles will come together on Christmas Eve to find new friends and — if your mom's prayers are heard — a match. This year, there's even a Matzoball app to pull it all together and make it a modern dating experience.If Dad is rushing you to open your presents quickly, it's because it's game day. This Christmas Day, thewill host the Green Bay Packers, hoping to parlay their warm-weather advantage into a playoff berth. Fingers firmly crossed that South Florida football fans will have an extra-Merry Christmas.Now that you've opened your presents, gorged on holiday treats, and taken a good long nap, you're probably wondering what else to do. Head to Gold Rush Cabaret on Christmas Day for the. You'll be welcomed with a complimentary drink to start the night right, with DJ Luxx spinning tunes to keep the party going well into the early morning. Of course, Gold Rush's bevy of female entertainers will ply the stage. And if you arrive before 11 p.m., you can enjoy the "Rush Hour" specials, including $5 everything (entry and drinks) and $100 bottles.