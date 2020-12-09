The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, December 10

The only person whose travel plans haven't been disrupted by the pandemic is on a mission to spread holiday joy. Christmas is indeed coming to town this year by way of Santa's Village Drive-Thru at Miramar Regional Park. From the safety and warmth of your car, you're transported to the illuminated, magical North Pole Village with Santa where you'll have a chance to meet his elves, Mrs. Claus, and, of course, the big man himself. Don't forget to bring your Christmas wish lists so you can make a special, socially distanced drop-off. Through Wednesday, December 23, at Miramar Regional Park,16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar; 954-883-6950; santasdrivethruvillage.com. Tickets cost $48.99 to $120 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Friday, December 11

Supporting local businesses is more important than ever this year, and AXS Law wants to help participants do just that (safely) through its WINwood Scavenger Hunt. Fill out the online form, and you'll receive a list of 15 riddles that will have you exploring the many shops and restaurants in Wynwood, including the Salty Donut, Museum of Graffiti, and Fireman Derek's Bake Shop. You'll have all weekend to post answers to at least ten of the riddles on your Instagram Stories — bonus points for adding creativity, like wearing fun costumes, facemasks, or props. One winner, chosen based on the most correct and creative answers, will receive $1,000 in gift cards to spend at participating businesses. Friday through Sunday; axslawgroup.com. Suzannah Friscia

One of the most classic holiday stories of all time, A Christmas Carol, comes to the Broward Center's Amaturo Theater in musical form. Based on the novella by Charles Dickens, this tale of Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, and Christmas ghosts has been specially adapted for family audiences. The co-production with the Performance Project is also amping up social-distancing and safety protocols — tickets will be sold in pods of two or four, and the actors will be wearing custom transparent face masks. 5 and 8 p.m. Friday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $25. Suzannah Friscia

A Christmas Carol: See Friday Photo courtesy of Broward Center

Saturday, December 12

Holiday photo ops may feel more limited this year —sitting on Santa's lap? Not social-distance friendly. But at the Arsht Center's 'Tis the Season event, you can still experience some of that seasonal magic safely. After making a reservation, you'll have 15 minutes to take a photo in front of two different vignettes in the lobby of the Ziff Ballet Opera House. Afterward, you'll receive copies digitally. While you're at it, bring an unwrapped toy to add to the Arsht's Toys for Tots box, and on Sunday only, bring your furry friends to pose with you at a dog-friendly photo day. 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free; RSVP is required. Suzannah Friscia

Deep house producer Marsh heads to Do Not Sit on the Furniture to get behind the decks of South Beach's littlest nightclub. The British-born, Cincinnati-based artist has kept busy this year, releasing several EPs and his second album, Lailonie, via Above & Beyond's Anjunadeep label. Beautifully rich and touching, Lailonie was born from Marsh's life experiences over the past three years, including his wife's mother's unexpected death in 2018. Kicking things off is resident DJ Bryan Silverstein. 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via residentadvisor.net. Olivia McAuley

For its latest collaboration, Miami's genre-bending orchestra Nu Deco Ensemble teams up with Larkin Poe for a virtual livestream concert. Sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell, a singer-songwriter duo, are known for putting their own spin on roots rock 'n' roll, imbuing it with their Southern heritage. The concert will feature a world premiere arrangement and original works by Pascal le Boeuf (partnering with the National YoungArts Foundation), a reimagination of Led Zeppelin's music, and new work by Nu Deco guitarist Aaron Lebos. 8 p.m. Saturday; nu-deco.org. Tickets cost $15 via live.nu-deco.org. Suzannah Friscia

Cuba Under the Stars: See Sunday Craftmade Photography

Sunday, December 13

With Broadway still in the dark, there are limited ways to get your musical theater fix. Cuba Under the Stars, a theater and dinner show at the Fair Expo Center in Tamiami Park, might offer some respite to those who delight in the tastes, sounds, and vibrancy of pre-revolutionary Cuba. The two-hour production follows the journey of a young Cuban-American woman (Andrea Ferro) who sets out to learn about her culture with a little help from her date (Jeffry Batista). Alongside the actors, the performance includes 24 professional Broadway dancers, local Cuban singers (including Albita Rodriguez and Amaury Gutierrez), and a full orchestra, all while attendees dine on a menu by chef Ana Quincoces. 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday through February 28, 2021, at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; cubaunderthestars.com. Tickets cost $80 to $200 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Vivaldi's Four Seasons and a handful of other beloved classical masterpieces will reverberate through the idyllic Center for Subtropical Affairs on Sunday during Candlelight, the first of a series of weekly concerts to be held this month. The Listeso String Quartet will do most of the work, performing a musical program that features "Le Cygne" from The Carnival of the Animals suite by Saint-Saëns and "Méditation" from Massenet's opera Thaïs, as well as Vivaldi's most famous work. There are two seatings, the first at 6 p.m. and a second at 9. Tables of two and four are available for the hourlong performance. 6 and 9 p.m. Sunday, at the Center For Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org. Tickets cost $49 via feverup.com. Olivia McAuley

Monday, December 14

It's the final month of 2020, and you're not alone if you feel like you have a lot of reflecting to do. Join 1 Hotel South Beach for a New Moon Circle, where you'll set your intentions for the month, participate in a community ritual tea ceremony, be led through guided breathwork, and immerse yourself in a sound journey. You might just learn something new about yourself and your goals for the new year. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 833-625-3111; 1hotels.com. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Tuesday, December 15

If you're going to play a game of bingo, make it the hilarious, playful, X-rated Drag Queen Bingo, which makes its debut at McSorley's Beach Pub in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday. Check in by 7:50 p.m. and prepare to laugh a lot as host Nicole Halliwell guides you through a fun and entertaining game — this is definitely not your grandmother's bingo. Your ticket comes with a free beer to help you get the night started. The event is limited to 35 people and groups no larger than six, so be sure to arrive early to keep your spot. 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, at McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-565-4446; mcsorleysftl.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Historic Holiday Evening Stroll: See Wednesday Photo courtesy Miami-Dade County

Wednesday, December 16

With "walking weather" being so rare around these parts, why not make the most of the December chill and head to the Deering Estate for its Historic Holiday Evening Stroll? Cuddle up by the campfire and take in the incredible holiday decorations. This year's theme is "Vintage Florida," with holiday vibes brought to life by the estate's interior design team, which has transformed the landmark into a magical Christmas wonderland. And don't forget to remind the kids to bring their letters to Santa — Mrs. Claus will personally deliver them after making a storytime appearance. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $7 to $15. Olivia McAuley

Pack a blanket or two and a bottle of coquito to catch a screening of The Perfect Holiday at Soundscape Park on Wednesday. The feel-good holiday flick, projected onto the 7,000-square-foot wall of the New World Center, follows single mother Nancy (Gabrielle Union) as her love life takes an unexpected turn for the better — a Christmas miracle, perhaps. Since the event is free, seating is first come, first serve, so make sure to claim your spot early and sit back and enjoy the movie. 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, at Soundscape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-673-7577; mbartsandculture.org/soundscape. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley