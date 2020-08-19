The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, August 20

Outshine Film Festival, South Florida's premier LGBTQ+ event, celebrates its opening night on Thursday with the first film of a ten-day-long program. The flick, Stage Mom, will screen at the Drive-In Theater at Dezerland Park — the only in-person event in the otherwise virtual festival. There will be screenings of more than 40 features, documentaries, and shorts, all centering on contemporary perspectives on the queer experience. The virtual screenings are geo-locked, meaning that you need a Florida-based IP address to stream the films. Festival opener Stage Mom follows the journey of conservative Maybelline — played by Oscar-nominated Jackie Weaver — after she inherits a San Francisco drag bar when her son dies. 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Drive-In Theater at Dezerland Park, 14401 NE 19th Ave., North Miami; outshinefilm.com. Tickets cost $40. Olivia McAuley

With locations in Coral Gables, Doral, and the Falls, Bulla Gastropub is beloved by locals for its authentic take on Spanish cuisine. On Thursday, Downtown Doral brings Bulla's executive chef Gabriela Ruiz to everyone's screen to divulge the secrets of one of Spain's great culinary contributions. Streaming on Zoom, Perfect Your Paella at Home covers basics like the correct layering of ingredients and how to develop the socarrat, the layer of scorched rice at the bottom of the paella pan. No need to rush to the grocery store for ingredients — you can order a paella kit online directly from Bulla starting at $18. 11:30 a.m. Thursday; downtowndoral.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

As part of its free, virtual Conversations at MOCA series, the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami invites art historian and curator Liz Shannon on Thursday for a roundtable discussion. Inspired by the collaboration between journalist Leonard Pitts Jr. and photographer Carl Juste, whose work, I Am a Man, is on view at the MOCA plaza, Shannon presents "Two Voices, One Vision: When Writers and Photographers Collaborate." The talk explores other examples where images and text have been combined to provide new meaning. 7 p.m. Thursday; mocanomi.org. Admission is free with RSVP via zoom.us. Olivia McAuley

The August Virgin: See Friday Photo courtesy of Los Ilusos Films

Friday, August 21

Miamians know what it's like to spend summer in an unbearably hot place, so we're predisposed to relate to the heroine of the Spanish film The August Virgin, Coral Gables Art Cinema's latest virtual screening. The story begins when Eva, about to turn 33, chooses to spend the month of August in Madrid, when most of the city tries to head somewhere cooler. The result is a summertime coming-of-age story of a woman finding herself in her 30s, as she encounters former flames and old friends, dances in the streets at traditional Saint's Day parties, and meets a potential new love interest. Premieres Friday; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.99. Suzannah Friscia

Saturday, August 22

Goat yoga, sunrise yoga, yoga on the beach — you might think you've tried it all, but Twerk Yoga begs to differ. The monthly virtual class, led by Nashville instructor Renee Watkins, is here to spice up your at-home yoga practice, promising a full cardio workout with plenty of booty-shaking. As a teacher, Watkins' goal is to make classes affordable and accessible to a broader group of students and introduce them to the benefits of yoga. The Miami-born, Nashville-based DJ Sam, whose specialties include Top 40, hip-hop, R&B, reggae, and jazz, will soundtrack the class with beats fit for the dance floor. 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Miami might be at the height of summer, but at least it's fruitful. This month, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden celebrates avocado season by shining a spotlight on a wide variety of the creamy green fruit that grows so bountifully at Fairchild Farm in Homestead. Purchase a selection of avocados picked fresh from the farm, sip a homemade avocado smoothie, meet local artisans, and learn all about the Floridian varietals — Bernecker, Beta, Donnie, Hall, Miguel, and Simmonds — during Fairchild's Saturdays at the Garden. Owing to social-distancing guidelines, tickets are limited, so be sure to purchase yours in advance. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden; 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $5 to $12, free for members and children under 5. Olivia McAuley

The picturesque Deering Estate is home to nearly 40 species of butterflies, including some rarely seen ones. On the estate's seasonal Butterfly Walks, visitors can enjoy a guided tour through some of the butterflies' favorite spots on the property and explore a variety of habitats home to creatures like the bright-orange ruddy daggerwing, the dina yellow, and the endangered atala, which has been making a comeback in South Florida in recent years. 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, at Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $7 to $15, free for members. Suzannah Friscia

Perfect Your Paella at Home: See Thursday Photo courtesy of Bulla Gastorbar

Sunday, August 23

Miami's latest Museum of Ice Cream-esque Instagram playground is the Museum of Illusions, full of 3D backdrops that viewers can pose against to their hearts' content. The whole family is invited to let their imaginations run wild inside a variety of optical illusions, whether that means perching on the trunk of a giant elephant, scaling the side of a building, participating in a high-speed car chase, or riding a unicorn. You'll have Instagram content for days — even if all you've actually been doing is working from home on your couch. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, at 536 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-604-5000, miaillusions.com. Tickets $16 to $25 via showclix.com. Suzannah Friscia

Monday, August 24

Daviess County Bourbon celebrates the brand's recent relaunch with a monthlong series of exclusive tutorials from bartenders from across the nation. On Monday, Miami mixologist Juliette Saputo will showcase her cocktail creation, the Southbound Sour, inspired by Florida's quintessential dessert, the key lime pie. Along with the tutorial, Saputo will share anecdotes and insider secrets to bartending in the Magic City. The virtual event streams live via Daviess County's Instagram page. 3 p.m. Monday; instagram.com/daviesscountybourbon. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, August 25

Want to get up close and personal with Florida's marine wildlife while staying (mostly) dry? Miami EcoAdventures hosts Crandon Clear Kayak Adventure, which sends participants floating through the waters of Biscayne Bay in a transparent kayak. For two and a half hours, the tour takes you through seagrass beds, sand flats, an ancient fossilized reef, and the mangrove forest in Bear Cut Preserve, giving you a clear view of the ecosystems and sea creatures beneath the surface. The tour is for paddlers age 9 and up. 1:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, at Crandon Park Nature Center, 6747 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne; 305-361-6767 ext. 112; miamidade.gov. Tickets cost $45. Suzannah Friscia

Ellie Goulding: See Wednesday Photo by Nathan Jenkins

Wednesday, August 26

In celebration of her latest album, The Brightest Blue, Ellie Goulding has announced a one-night-only performance, the "Brightest Blue Experience," on Wednesday. The show will come to audiences live from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and the singer will be accompanied by a full band, plus a surprise special guest. As well as playing tracks off the new album, the singer also plans to perform some fan favorites. The recording will not be available on-demand, so fans of the British singer-songwriter must tune in on the day of the performance to catch the live event. 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets cost $15 via universe.com. Olivia McAuley

If you're going to learn to make anything this summer, it ought to be ice cream. Chef Jumoke Jackson, a private chef, caterer, speaker, and author, is ready to walk you through it with his Interactive Ice Cream 101 Social. In the livestream, he'll teach you how to make an easy ice cream that requires no churning, cooking, or ice cream machine, so you can enjoy your own delicious frozen treats during the hottest summer days. The class includes Jackson's new free ebook, Ice Cream Makes You Scream, which contains more than 60 original recipes. 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets cost $15 via chefsfeed.com. Suzannah Friscia