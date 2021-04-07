The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Thursday, April 8

For Rahsaan Alexander (AKA DJ Fly Guy), the shuttering of venues during quarantine last year dealt a major blow to his career. In response, he challenged himself to pick up a camera and document Miami during an unprecedented year during which everything changed. You can see a collection of his photos in the exhibit "To Miami, With Love: Pandemic Life & Protest" at Historic Ward Rooming House, presented by Hampton Art Lovers. The installation is part of a multimedia series that commemorates the first anniversary of the first lives lost to the pandemic. Noon Thursday, at Historic Ward Rooming House, 249 NW Ninth St., Miami; 786-529-8624; hamptonartlovers.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

High-energy producer G-Rex will headline at Treehouse on Thursday, showcasing his Detroit-incubated brand of trap meets dubstep. The artist has kept busy this year, releasing new music in collaboration with Project Pat from Three 6 Mafia and wrapping up a tour with Excision. Joining him at the Miami Beach nightclub is DJ Stellar, with Paper Mushrooms, Slyger, and SPVO as musical support. 6 p.m. Thursday, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com and $50 at the door; free entry before 7 p.m. with RSVP. Olivia McAuley

EXPAND Bonnie X Clyde: See Friday Photo by Koury Angelo

Friday, April 9

In 2018 between June and September, artist and curator Victor A. Diaz undertook a pilgrimage along El Camino de Santiago, which terminates in northern Spain, to work on his own personal and spiritual growth. Walking 2,600 miles, he encountered and collected many relics, which he reimagined into the installations for his exhibit "Sacred Steps," which opens Friday at Galeria del Sol. Inspirations for the exhibition include antique fragments, a Bible scene dating back to 1546, several homages to the Virgin Mary, and an altar to the Virgen del Carmen. Noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Monday, Galeria del Sol, at 1628 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-7076; curated.art/sacred-steps. Admission is free. Suzannah Friscia

Known for hosting some of the hottest pool and boat parties in town, Wicked Paradise heads to Daer Nightclub and Dayclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for a socially distanced outdoor soirée featuring some of house music's biggest names. Gene Farris and Offaiah headline a lineup that also includes Eran Hersh, Jako, and Ann Atman. Prepare to sip drinks by the pool and while you dance in your skimpiest swimwear. 5 p.m. Friday, at Daer Nightclub and Dayclub, 5700 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-779-4750; hardrocknightlife.com. Tickets cost $30 to $45 via fevo.com. Suzannah Friscia

Vigilante duo Daniel Litman and Paige Lopynski, better known as Bonnie X Clyde, met in high school in Virginia but they didn't start working on becoming an EDM powerhouse until they were far apart while attending college — Litman at the University of Miami and Lopynski at Virginia Tech. After college, they joined up in Miami, where they worked on their craft before decamping to Los Angeles in 2017. On Friday, you can check out the result of their hard work when the duo hits the decks at Brickell's La V Nightclub. 8 p.m. Friday, at La V Nightclub, 1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami;786-384-5754;facebook.com/lavnightclub. Tickets cost $20 for women and $40 for men viaeventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Take 6: See Saturday Photo by John Abbott

Saturday, April 10

Does the frame or pedestal make art art? Find out when Pérez Art Museum Miami takes its collection outside the traditional gallery setting for "Fresh Air | Fresh Art," a three-month installation of 19 works scattered throughout Maurice A. Ferré Park (AKA Museum Park). No need to worry about the intense Florida weather damaging any priceless creations. The pieces exhibited are replicas of works by José Bedia, Wangechi Mutu, Beatriz Milhazes, Sandra Ramos and others that are part of the museum's permanent collection. All day Saturday, through June 16, at Maurice A. Ferré Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami;305-375-3000;pamm.org. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran

The Puerto Rican reggae band Cultura Profética takes the stage at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park for a live outdoor concert on Saturday. What began as a cover band in 1996 became a group that released six albums of original music — the most recent being 2019's Sobrevolando. The band explores Latin identity, love, and environmental issues and experiments with genres like tango, salsa, and jazz. 6 p.m. Saturday, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Tickets cost $45 to $150 via miamioutdoorlive.com. Suzannah Friscia

Closing out Pinecrest Gardens' JazzAid Live series, ten-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Take 6 will perform live at the Banyan Bowl on Saturday. The most awarded a cappella group in history, Take 6 has performed with Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, Ella Fitzgerald, and Ray Charles since its formation at Oakwood College in Alabama in 1980. You can experience the group's signature infusion of R&B, jazz, and soul from your home when you tune in to the livestream, further buoyed by the knowledge that a percentage of the ticket sales benefits World Central Kitchen. 8 p.m. Saturday, via pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $15. Suzannah Friscia

Villain Theater aims to showcase queer performers at its House of Yas show on Saturday. Expect hilarious storytelling by performers Lee Cohen, Kidane Kelati, Poppy J Snacks, Daniel Martinez, Victoria Haig, and Auntie Maim. Tonight With Tarek and Five Queers alum Al D hosts and welcomes headliner Priscilla Blanco to the stage. 10 p.m. Saturday, at the Villain Theatre, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-391-2241; villaintheater.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Sunday, April 11

You missed Chilean-born German producer and DJ Ricardo Villalobos at Space Park on Friday? You'll have another chance to catch the dance-music powerhouse at Club Space on Sunday night, alongside collaborator and The Other Side label head Maher Daniel. These days the minimal pioneer's sets are a lot fuller, with beats that seem to mix his German upbringing with his Latin heritage. In other words, expect to dance your ass off. 6 a.m. Sunday, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Olivia McAuley

Every second Sunday of the month, the artist, teacher, and creative director Arsimmer McCoy brings her talents to the Room at MUCE for an evening of spoken-word poetry, live music, and comedy. The evening commences with an hourlong workshop by Poetry for the People, wherein participants are invited to bring a journal and share some of their own stories. The proceedings close out with a featured set by McCoy and special guests. 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Urban Contemporary Experience, 246 NW 54th St., Miami; 786-287-7008; muce305.org. Tickets cost $5 for the workshop and $20 for the live show via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

Miami Jewish Film Festival: See Wednesday Photo courtesy of Spiro Films

Monday, April 12

Lagniappe's nightly jazz events are a perfect excuse to relax in the restaurant's sprawling New Orleans-style garden, catch some jazz by the venue's main bar, and pair it all with a menu of delectable cheeses and wines. Vocalist and two-time DownBeat Student Music Awards-winner Melinda Rose will grace the musical lineup on Monday evening. She'll perform tunes from various genres, from jazz to neo-soul, including her own original work. 7 p.m. Monday, at Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0108; lagniappehouse.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, April 13

Wynwood brewpub Boxelder baby-steps its way into the world of natural wines on Tuesday with Wine for Beer Lovers. The night will showcase six natty wines — made with minimal sulfites and fermentation additives — curated by Boxelder and winemakers Alchemy of the Spirit, specifically for those who usually love a pint. The wines will be paired with light bites from nanobrewery and restaurant pop-up Offsite. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com. Tickets cost $65 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, April 14

Kicking off Wednesday, the Miami Jewish Film Festival will present 145 films via a hybrid of virtual and live programmed events. The opening-night screening of Honeymood, a heartfelt romantic comedy from Israeli writer and director Talya Lavie, at the North Beach Bandshell, is sold out. But tons of virtual screenings are on tap through April 29. Choice picks include the coming-of-age drama Summer of '85, the Charlie Megira documentary Tomorrow's Gone, and Catherine Corsini's An Impossible Love. Best of all, you can watch for free. Through April 29; miamijewishfilmfestival.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley