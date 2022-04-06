The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, April 7

It's Pride week in the Magic City, and the Pérez Art Museum Miami presents a night of drag performances to celebrate the occasion. During PAMM Pride Night, Missy Meyakie LePaige, Juicy Love, and Elishaly D'Witshes take the stage on the waterfront terrace. Tiffany Fantasia plays host with music by DJs Miguel Clark and Vida. Attendees can also take a Pride-themed tour of the PAMM's collection. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $16. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Sitting down with an artist and discussing their work is a rare but priceless opportunity. Thanks to ICA Speaks, it's possible. On Thursday, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami welcomes painter Stefanie Heinze to discuss her work recently acquired by the museum. Heinze has had her work exhibited in museums and galleries across the world, but this is her first U.S. museum acquisition. The piece, A Hollow Place in a Solid Body, can be seen at ICA Miami as part of its permanent collection. 7 p.m. Thursday, at 4141 Building, 4141 NE Second Ave., Miami; icamiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Friday, April 8

It's time to bring out those cowboy hats. Tortuga Music Festival returns for three days of fun and country music on Fort Lauderdale Beach. This year's lineup includes Nelly, Brothers Osborne, Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, and Luke Combs. The festival brings fans together for a beachside experience all while raising awareness for marine conservation. Tortuga partners with Rock the Ocean Foundation, bringing attention to the issues impacting the world's oceans and marine life. Noon Friday through Sunday, at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; tortugamusicfestival.com. Sold out. Sophia Medina

On Friday, comedian Margaret Cho makes her way to the Miami Improv for a three-night stint at the Doral venue. Cho's résumé is too long to list here, but watching an artist of her caliber perform in such an intimate venue will be a treat for her fans. The Grammy- and Emmy-nominated comedian has release countless comedy specials, including 2015's PysCHO, and had a much-beloved turn as Kim Jong Il on 30 Rock. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 8 p.m. Friday, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40. Jose D. Duran

Pandora Events, the organizer of Girls In Wonderland, one of the biggest lesbian parties in the country, hosts Fling at No. 3 Social on Friday. The party is one of the few lesbian-specific events during Miami Beach Pride this year. On the rooftop bar above Wynwood, guests can enjoy music by DJs Citizen Jane and Aileen. On Sunday, Pandora is also throwing a Tea Dance pool party at Highbar at the Dream South Beach. 10 p.m. Friday, at No. 3 Social Rooftop, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; no3social.com.Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Saturday, April 9

Those looking for an elegant night out don't have to look very far on Saturday. At Diner en Blanc, you're invited to a lavishing evening of food and elegance, all while dressed in extravagant white attire. At a secret public location that has yet to be revealed, attendees will enjoy a picnic-style event, albeit one with beaucoup decorum and etiquette. The secret dinner party recalls the elegance of high French society, inviting everyone to partake in the true glory of the extravagant lifestyle. Saturday, at location TBA; miami.dinerenblanc.com. Tickets cost $10 to $59. Sophia Medina

Brooklyn's much-loved queer club House of Yes stops in Miami for Pride on Saturday. The whimsical dance party has teamed up with Pew Pew Miami to bring the city a Pride party it won't soon forget. Two dance floors, performance art, pole dancing, games, photo booths, circus acts, and much more will fill the 6,000-square-foot venue. Serving up the rainbow-hued beats: Louie Vega, Eli Escobar, Djembe, and Inbal.10 p.m. Saturday, at Pew Pew Miami, 363 NE 61st St., Miami; pewpewtonight.com. Tickets cost $33 to $77 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Techno pioneer Robert Hood makes his way to the Ground on Saturday. As one of the founding members of the Detroit techno crew Underground Resistance, Hood long ago secured his place in dance music. Back in 1994, he pioneered the minimal techno sound with the release of Minimal Nation and he's put out music under a multitude of alter egos and side projects, including Monobox, the Vision, Floorplan, and Missing Channel. Come equipped with pen and paper, because you're about to get schooled on the dance floor. 11 p.m. Saturday, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Sunday, April 10

The Deering Estate welcomes seafood lovers to Sunday's 16th-annual Deering Seafood Festival, organized to raise awareness of the importance of environmental conservation. It's a daylong celebration filled with food and drink from some of the city's top vendors, as well as fun activities and live entertainment. This year's event includes a chef showcase in which six top local toques will demonstrate how to cook their favorite seafood dishes. The talent roster includes the Rusty Pelican's Jim Pastor, Zitz Sum's Pablo Zitzmann, and Cesar Zapata of Phuc Yea. 10 a.m. Sunday, at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $7 to $30 via etix.com. Sophia Medina

Don your most vibrant outfit and head to Ocean Drive to celebrate the spirit and culture of the LGBTQ+ community at the Miami Beach Pride Parade. A capstone event in honor of Pride Week, the parade brings together members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities as they march in solidarity. This year's celebrity grand marshal is actor, model, and YouTuber Max Emerson, while Enrique Santos, president and chief creative officer of iHeart Latino, will serve as advocate grand marshal. English singer Raye, who has worked with Charli XCX, David Guetta, and Anne-Marie, will perform on the festival's main stage. Noon Sunday, at Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; miamibeachpride.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina

On Sunday, poems are brought to life through dance at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden. Presented by Dance Now! Miami, Short Stories in the Garden gives visitors the chance to walk through the garden as performers partake in spoken word, dance, and music. The stories are inspired by the bucolic poetry of the 19th-century Italian poet Giovanni Pascoli. Actor Susie Taylor vivifies the poetry while the dancers move to the music by composer Mark Carlson. 4:30 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Monday, April 11

If you were a fan of Wynwood Yard's Reggae at the Yard event every Sunday, shift your focus to the start of the week at the Anderson. Presented by Kulcha Shok Muzik, Mellow Mood Monday focuses on all this reggae at the 79th Street bar. On the decks are Lance-O and Selekta Bin Bin, abetted by live performances by Jah Steve & the Counteract Crew and Kolkata & the Truth. 5 p.m. Monday, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Tuesday, April 12

On Tuesday, the Broward Center of the Performing Arts welcomes Symphony of the Americas for a musical tribute to Gershwin and Bernstein's Broadway. Those who enjoy the musical and theatrical styles of the performing arts are welcomed to indulge in a beautiful night of American classics derived from George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein. Artistic director Pablo Mieglo conducts this orchestral event, which features performances by soprano Kyuanne Richardson, mezzo-soprano Anna Lise Jensen, and tenor Alexander Zenoz. 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, at the Broward Center of the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to 75 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina

Wednesday, April 13

For this month's Seasoned Actors series, O Cinema honors the work of Tilda Swinton with a screening of the 2014 film Only Lovers Left Alive. Starring Swinton and Tom Hiddleston, the comedy-drama is a mythical tale about two vampires named Adam and Eve who've been lovers for centuries. Adam is a depressed underground musician who desires to reconnect with his music, while Eve is a seeker for knowledge. After being apart, the two reunite — this time with an unexpected visit from Eve's sister Ava who threatens their relationship. In 2016, Only Lovers Left Alive was ranked among BBC's "100 Greatest Films of the 21st Century." And in 2019, the Hollywood Reporter named this film the fourth best film of the 2010s. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at O Cinema, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $10. Sophia Medina

Originally scheduled to perform back in July 2020, Justin Bieber finally stops at FTX Arena on Wednesday as part of his Justice World Tour. Celebrating the release of his sixth studio album, Justice, the Canadian singer will be joined by opening acts Jaden and ¿Téo? For more than a decade, Bieber has delivered a constant string of hit singles, including "Baby," "Sorry," "Peaches" (featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon), and his latest collaboration with Kid Laroi, "Stay." 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $59.50 to $199.50 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina

Singer-songwriter Clairo heads to the Fillmore Miami Beach on Wednesday. "Pretty Girl" and "Flaming Hot Cheetos" singer is currently on the road in support of her latest album, Sling, which has been praised by critics. "Cottrill delivers her most innately beautiful and well-orchestrated album yet," the AV Club's Gabrielle Sanchez wrote about the album. Opening Wednesday's show is Brooklyn indie-rock outfit Widowspeak. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $35 to $55 via livenation.com. Ashley-Anna Aborenden