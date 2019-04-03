The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Since its 2009 inception, Miami Beach Pride has simply been a blast. The 2019 edition looks like it won't buck that trend. After attracting more than 145,000 people to its events in 2018, Pride this year will boast special events, social mixers, a VIP gala, a two-day festival, and a parade. This year's parade marshals are Judy and Dennis Shepard (the parents of Matthew Shepard). Among the can't-miss events, there's a kickoff party at Basement (Friday) and a pool party at the Clevelander (Saturday). Thursday through Sunday at various locations throughout Miami Beach; miamibeachpride.com. Event prices vary.

It's time to put that Oktoberfest stein to good use. At Das Boot Night at the Butcher Shop, bring your own cup, mug, stein, or any other drinking vessel, and the Butcher Shop will fill it with up to 32 ounces of beer for $10. You can also purchase your own Butcher Shop-branded boot for $15 and enjoy refills any night of the week for $12. Order a few rounds of pretzel bites with house-made béchamel; beef sliders with pepper jack cheese and pickled onion; and tequeños with chimichurri aioli to go with your beer. 7 p.m. to close every Thursday at the Butcher Shop, 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-846-9120; butchershopbeergarden.com.

Friday

One of the funkiest, most glamorous bands to rock God's green Earth is hitting the 305. Athens, Georgia's Of Montreal will be joined by fellow Georgia band Yip Deceiver in an intimate show at the Ground. Of Montreal's tunes have walked the line between psychedelic and electronic over the past 20-plus years, including its 15th studio album, 2018's White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood. 7 p.m. Friday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via ticketfly.com. Read more about Of Montreal on page 29.

Prepare for the world's biggest bounce house. The Big Bounce America is making a three-day stop in our area. The layout includes a massive bounce house with ball pits, climbing towers, confetti blasts, and more; "The Giant," which includes a 90-foot inflatable obstacle course; and "Air Space," with inflatable aliens and planets. In addition to family-friendly sessions, there are adults-only times too. Noon to 5 p.m. Friday at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar; thebigbounceamerica.com. Passes cost $15 to $28.

Swampspace's "Autochthonous" exhibit celebrates two ideas that are seemingly at odds: the blurring of identity and the uniqueness of every person. The multifaceted exhibition features works by the likes of Marcus Blake, Charo Oquet, Houston Cypress, and Reiner Gamboa. Special guest Anne Marie Miller will display beaded creations stemming from Indigenous Celebration, a Brazilian nonprofit empowering local communities. Opening reception 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Swampspace Gallery, 3940 N. Miami Ave., Miami; swampspace.blogspot.com. The exhibit runs through April 19. Admission is free.

At Richard Sandoval's Toro Toro, located inside the InterContinental Miami, pork lovers can "go ham" on a new dish. The restaurant recently introduced a monster-sized, 32-ounce cut of porcine goodness known as the chuleta — a giant meat Mohawk of pork loin, ribs, and a strip of pork belly all in one. The kitchen prepares the massive slab of Duroc pork by marinating it in an achiote-spiked mixture for up to 24 hours. The traditional way to cook a chuleta is deep frying, but Toro Toro takes a lighter route, roasting it on a wood-burning charcoal grill for a smoky element. It's served with arañitas, cilantro sauce, tomatillo kimchee, Bibb lettuce, farrotto con gandules, and chorizo ($60). The dish arrives at the table sizzling on a cast-iron platter, and the server is ready to cut and plate it. It's best enjoyed as nibs of succulent meat dabbed with cilantro and kimchi wrapped in crisp, fresh lettuce leaves. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-372-4710; torotoromiami.com.

Saturday

The ocean gets a lot of love in South Florida. But we have awesome rivers too. The 23rd-annual Miami Riverday celebrates the Miami River via free riverboat rides, kids' activities, tours, and environmental education. The event is the brainchild of the Miami River Commission, a watchdog that helps keep the river and surrounding areas in tip-top shape. You can enjoy some tunes at this event too, with performances by Spam Allstars and Luis Bofill & Band. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Lummus Park, 250 NW North River Dr., Miami; miamirivercommission.org. Admission is free.

Look out, y'all. It's time for the tenth edition of the POP Ball ("POP" stands for "Power of the Pussy"). This year's ball carries the theme "Power of Pride," so get decked out in your rainbow attire. The best-dressed individuals and groups will be awarded prizes, so no holding back! Cash Mizrahi, Oso Milan, Angel Yamamoto, and Danny Ebony will host the evening, and Angel X will provide the musical goodness. 9 p.m. Friday at Renaissance Ballroom at the Gables, 5910 SW Eighth St., West Miami; popballmiami.com. Admission costs $20 before 10 p.m. and $30 after.

This Saturday, the Miami Zine Fair will celebrate its fifth anniversary. Since its 2014 inception, the fair has grown with each year, resulting in heaps upon heaps of unique magazines and fanzines for all who visit. At its core, the Zine Fair shows a number of independent publishers and small presses some love, so you should show them some love too. Interested peeps should monitor the event's Facebook page for the latest slate of attendees and performers. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; littlehaiticulturalcenter.com. Admission is free.

This Pride Week will be quite a drag — in the best way possible. Reading Queer and Concrete Beach Brewery have teamed up for the poetry and drag show Miami's a Drag. The evening kicks off with a poetry session by local queer poets and then zooms into a Double Stubble drag show. Hosting the show are the always-fabulous DJs Hottpants and Mystic Bill. Expect performances by Candi Dixx, Dang-Ho Yu Sickning, Kat Wilderness, and others. The Hummingbird Table will provide grub for what will be an overwhelmingly delicious evening. 6 p.m. Saturday at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; readingqueer.com. Admission is free; donations are accepted.

It's National Poetry Month, and there are plenty of awesome poetry happenings to enjoy. Here's one of the best: The celebrated poet Campbell McGrath is hitting Books & Books for a chat about his latest book. Nouns & Verbs just hit shelves and features a survey of the poet's work stemming back 35 years, as well as some newbies. Be among the first to hear insights on the work directly from the man himself. 7 p.m. Saturday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

Revolution Live can get pretty rowdy depending upon who's rockin' the stage. Well, now an MMA fight is coming to the music venue, bringing an all-new level of rowdiness. CageZilla is hitting Fort Lauderdale for the first time with CageZilla 55. Among the fighters slated to battle are George Billy, Ryan Patterson, Trey Waters, Garrett Fodyck, and other rising stars. Just beware of flying sweat/blood/tears if you're seated nearby. 5 p.m. Saturday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $60.

Sunday

Inspired by the likes of Cheap Trick, the Muffs, and Joan Jett, Brooklyn's Big Eyes has been rockin' for ten years strong. In the heart of a tour that's taking the band to New Orleans, Texas, and up and down the East Coast, the group will make a stop at Las Rosas. The tour is timely — band's latest delectable LP, Streets of the Lost, dropped this week. 9 p.m. Sunday at Las Rosas Bar, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Monday

Don't be fooled by all the faces glued to Google: The library remains a vital and integral part of society. So let's celebrate our libraries during National Library Week. Miami Dade College has a slew of events going down this Monday through April 12, including a kickoff event with giveaways and coffee at the Wolfson Campus (Monday), a Game of Thrones-themed escape room at the InterAmerican Campus (Monday), and Library Olympics at the Hialeah Campus (Friday). You'll definitely want to bookmark a handful of these happenings. Monday through April 12 at various locations in Miami-Dade County; mdc.edu. Admission is free.

Tuesday

Fine, the Philadelphia 76ers, led by the seven-foot-tall Joel Embiid, are having a pretty good year and are among the Eastern Conference elite. The Miami Heat is also in the playoff hunt, and the team needs your cheering prowess, especially in a sea of loudmouthed Philadelphians. Do your part and show up for this one. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets start at $120 via ticketmaster.com.

Wednesday

What would you do if you had 100 days to live? That's the question at the core of the wildly emotional and entertaining production Hundred Days. Chock full of folk-punk music, the story follows Abigail and Shaun as they make the most of the time they have together. After kicking off Wednesday at the Arsht, the show will own the stage through April 21. You'll be left feeling reflective after this one. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and select showtimes through April 21 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost$55.

Roll out the red carpet, because rap royalty is coming to town. DMX will bring his trove of hits to Revolution Live this Wednesday. Count on hearing classics such as "Party Up (Up in Here)," "Who We Be," and "X Gon' Give It to Ya." DMX hasn't dropped an album since 2012's Undisputed, but who needs new music when X has already killed the game? 7 p.m. Wednesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $35.

For the past three months, El Tucán in Brickell had kept its doors shut. But now the club has reopened as a restaurant and lounge offering an authentic Miami dinner party instead of live cabaret. The remodeled 150-seat, two-level eatery embodies a tropical vibe via sofas in feline prints, textured wood, antique mirrors, advanced LED wall displays of lush greenery, and crystal fixtures. On the ground floor, the DJ booth on the center stage leads the entertainment. Guests on the second floor can cozy up in chestnut and leopard-print banquettes to enjoy entertainment that includes aerialists, singers, and dancers. El Tucán's original prix fixe has been also been replaced. The new à la carte menu includes interpretations of Asian-inspired specialties such as Wagyu beef sliders with caramelized onions, aged Manchego cheese, and quail egg ($24); tuna pizza with truffle aioli and shaved black truffle ($28.50); and yellowtail tacos with microcilantro and guacamole ($19.50). 1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-535-0065; eltucanmiami.com. Open Wednesday through Saturday 7 p.m. to late.