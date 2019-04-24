The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Calling all Fab Four fans: Beatles on the Beach is taking over Delray Beach for four glorious days to honor the greatest band of all time. Throughout the fest, you can enjoy some of the best Beatles tribute bands on Planet Earth, including Beat & Shout, Liverpool Live, and McCartney Mania, as well as performances by the likes of the Edgar Winter Band and Patti Russo. There will also be quirky activities such as Beatle Brunch at Deck 84 and even Beatles Yoga at the Colony Hotel. Thursday through Sunday at various locations throughout Delray Beach; beatlesonthebeach.com. Event prices vary.

Deep in Little Havana, in a spot wedged between popular ventanitas and cigar chops, South Korean chef Brian Koo is offering an unexpected Japanese omakase experience. Ahi Sushi, a seven-seat sushi bar which has been open for about eight months, is Koo's venture with the team behind the nearby Lung Yai Thai Tapas. Here, he follows the Japanese tradition that allows the chef to decide the meal. Koo methodically dishes out precisely timed portions of nigiri in a tasting menu of artfully crafted preparations. The full dinner experience costs $80 per person and typically includes 12 pieces of sashimi and seven nigiri. Offerings change according to seasonal ingredients and the chef's creativity. 1527 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-899-0779; ahisushimiami.com.

Calling all Game of Thrones fans. Cool down with Shake Shack's Dragonglass shake. The $6.79 treat, called "a prime example of the Wall-to-table movement," features frozen custard made with "packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand-churned by members of the Night's Watch." The shake is garnished with shards of "Dragonglass" that kinda resemble chocolate and then served in a reusable souvenir cup. The Dragonglass shake is available through May 19 at all South Florida Shake Shack locations (excluding those in stadiums, ballparks, transit centers, and airports), and supplies are limited. Through May 19 at various Shake Shack locations; shakeshack.com.

Shake Shack's Dragonglass Shake: See Thursday. Shake Shack

Friday

The comedy icon Whoopi Goldberg has been the center of movies and TV shows such as Sister Act and The View. Now she's taking center stage at the Hard Rock Event Center this Friday evening. In addition to talking politics daily on The View, she's recently lent her voice to Descendants 2 and The Stinky & Dirty Show and appeared in Instinct and Random Acts of Flyness. Whoopi continues to do it all. 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood. Tickets cost $45 to $130 via ticketmaster.com.

Do some neck stretches — you're gonna need 'em. This Friday, the Headbanger's Bowl will take over Churchill's, loaded with three stages of goodness. Slated to perform are 1000 Pounds of Thrust, Death of a Deity, Sun City Riot, Immoral Orchestra, Mind Virus, and other brilliantly named bands. In honor of the recent 4/20 weekend, there will be a $100 blunt-rolling contest too. Get stoked — and toked? 9 p.m. Friday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $10.

John Joseph has had one helluva life. Most folks know him as the lead singer of one of the most influential punk rock bands of all time, the Cro-Mags. The dude has also overcome an abusive mom, escaped harmful foster situations, survived a shooting and stabbings, and has completed more than ten Ironman events. He'll discuss his life and outlook with a Miami audience this week. 7 p.m. Friday at Sacred Space, 105 NE 24th St., Miami; consciouscityguide.com. Tickets cost $25.

Saturday

A Latin-reggae spectacle is set to go down in Wynwood. Puerto Rico's Prophetic Culture, Venezuela's Rawayana, and Argentina's Los Cafres will rock Mana. The three bands share nearly 70 years in the music biz and dozens of albums. If you had to choose one album to jam to (which is basically like choosing a favorite child), Los Cafres' 2004 smash LP, Quién da Más?, is a classic. 7 p.m. Saturday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami. Tickets cost $50 to $90 via eventbrite.com.

Our idiot politicians continue to debate how much of a border wall to build. But there's one wall in Miami Beach we can all get behind: the giant wall of the New World Center, where you can check out a live simulcast of the New World Symphony's performance with conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and world-famous pianist Yuja Wang. The concert will be projected on the huge wall overlooking SoundScape Park Saturday evening. It's known as a Wallcast Concert, and it's the last one you can catch this season. 8 p.m. Saturday in SoundScape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; nws.edu. Admission is free.

Music. Culture. Art. And cocktails too? Yes, please. You can get it all at Doral Art & Sip. The shindig will go down the fourth Saturday of each month at CityPlace Doral and is an awesome opportunity to enjoy art displays, live painting, tunes, and other diversions. You'll do it all to a backdrop of beats by DJ Mezmriz. This month's featured artists include David Banegas, Miriam Wimmer Stranberg, Alejandra Estefania, and GottheMojo. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; cityplacedoral.com. Admission is free.

PosterFest: See Saturday. Photo by Isabel Castro

It's the event Fido has been waiting for. Bo's Dog & Pet Fest, happening all weekend in Coconut Grove, will be loaded with 75 pet exhibitors, training demos, arts, crafts, and some A/C stations for when the heat gets hairy. Of course your well-behaved pets are invited. You'll want to adorn your fur-baby in the finest threads for the best-dressed pet contest. And maybe you'll want to match your animal for the master/pet look-alike contest too. 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2895 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; miamipetfest.com. Admission is free.

Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day 2019. And South Florida's most prominent indie bookseller, Books & Books, is ready to celebrate. The Coral Gables location is marking the holiday in style with exclusive books and literary pieces galore. Among the unique finds you can scoop up are an Adichie canvas pouch, an exclusive Charles Bukowski vinyl, and other special merch. 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

It's time for another PosterFest, loaded with presentations, workshops, and all kinds of colorful, printable treats. This year's fest carries the theme "Design for Good," zoomed in on South Florida's HIV rates, advocacy, and social change. There will be an exhibition of vintage HIV/AIDS-awareness posters as well as contemporary pieces from which to draw inspiration. The event is co-presented by AIGA Miami and Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County's STD/HIV Prevention and Control Program. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free.

You don't often get to see two hip-hop icons on one stage. But that's exactly what you can do Saturday when Method Man and Redman hit Fort Lauderdale. The dynamic duo dropped their last LP together in 2009, and since then, Method Man has released two solo studio albums, including 2018's Meth Lab Season 2: The Lithium. Redman's Muddy Waters, Too is in the works, marking his latest since 2015's Mudface. 10 p.m. Saturday at the Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $40 to $60.

Imogen Heap: See Sunday. Photo by Jeremy Cowarts

Sunday

Imogen Heap is headed to the Fillmore on her latest tour, which also resurrects Frou Frou, her duo with Gyu Sigsworth, for the first time since 2003. Frou Frou only had one studio album to its name, 2002's Details, but Heap has released three albums since, including 2014's Sparks. A classic listen is Frou Frou's tune "Let Go," which was featured in the 2004 film Garden State. 8 p.m. Sunday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $30 to $45 via livenation.com.

Monday

National Poetry Month is coming to a close. The O, Miami Poetry Festival has done another amazing job of crafting a monthlong poetry-palooza. If you haven't gotten in on the poetry action yet, Where the Land Is Free is your next great opportunity. Happening Monday evening at the Bakehouse Art Complex, the event boasts the talent of Aja Monet, Brittany King, and Say Sukii, highlighting poetry and visual art inspired by local grassroots community organizing. 7 p.m. Monday at Bakehouse Art Complex, 561 NW 32nd Ave., Miami; omiami.org. Admission is free.

Tuesday

Mishima : A Life in Four Chapters is a 1985 film whose tale and music are equally compelling. The story follows the contemporary Japanese novelist Mishima and his life in three parts: his childhood, his mature years, and the last days of his life. A string quartet accompaniment by Philip Glass provides the musical color of this black-and-white drama. Its minimalist elements come together to create something beautifully complex. 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; mbcinema.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25.

E.L. James: See Wednesday. Nino Munoz

Wednesday

Fifty Shades fans, this is the night you've been waiting for. E.L. James, author of the iconic, best-selling Fifty Shades series, will take the Arsht Center stage Wednesday evening for a chat about her iconic stories as well as her latest, The Mister. The new novel is loaded with passion, romance, and an underlying erotic love story. So, clearly, James is sticking with what works. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $55.

Chef/owner Michael Beltran has opened his second restaurant in Coconut Grove, Chug's. Billed as a modern Cuban-American diner, Chug's serves breakfast sandwiches and fritas alongside French toast sticks and pastelitos. Morning highlights include Abuela's Breakfast — a plate of white rice, fried eggs, black beans, and maduros; and a breakfast sandwich with fried eggs, ham, and papitas served on Cuban bread. The lunch and dinner menu features a lineup of Cuban fritas, along with a duck medianoche sandwich, a quarter-pound burger with Dijonnaise, and a house-made egg salad sandwich. The restaurant is also home to Pastelito Papi — Ariete chef Giovanni Fesser's wildly popular pastelito company. Fesser will oversee Chug's sweets and baked goods, including pastelitos in a variety of flavors, such as Buffalo chicken, frita, PB&J, and guava. 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Chug's, 3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove.