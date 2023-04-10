The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, April 10

Tuesday, April 11

click to enlarge Ella Mai at Revolution Live: See Wednesday Photo by Adrienne Raquel

Wednesday, April 12

Thursday, April 13

click to enlarge Shania Twain at Tortuga Music Festival: See Friday 2b Entertainment photo

Friday, April 14

click to enlarge Shimza at Wynwood Marketplace: See Saturday Photo by Stills by Tom

Saturday, April 15

click to enlarge Miami Beach Pride: See Sunday Miami Beach Pride photo

Sunday, April 16

In honor of, the Betsy Hotel hosts a lineup of top-tier poets on Monday. In collaboration with Barry University, the Betsy presents a free reading at the Andy Gato Gallery at Barry featuring James Cagney, Geoffrey Philp, and Rebecca Butterfly Vaughns. Cagney, a PEN Oakland Josephine Miles Award winner, authored the acclaimed. Philp has authored eight poetry books, two novels, two collections of short stories, and three children's books. And Vaughns, a Miami native, is a two-time Grammy-nominated freestyle spoken word artist and the author of a book on Overtown, AKA the Harlem of the South.On Monday, the New England hardcore group,, takes the stage at Gramps. Described as "punishingly short," Escuela Grind delivers politically charged lyrics that reflect modern anxieties and unrest. The band received critical acclaim for its sophomore album,, released in 2022. Metal Injection's Shaun McKenna praised the effort, writing, "Clocking in at a blink-and-you'll-miss-it twenty-one minutes,knows just how much room it has to swing its fists and still does so with wild abandon bordering on insanity."On Tuesday, O Cinema screens, a documentary that explores the life of Richard Penniman, the Black queer rock 'n' roll icon. The film features interviews with Penniman's family, fellow musicians, colleagues, and Black and queer scholars, who delve into Little Richard's significant impact on the music industry. Through the documentary, viewers can witness Penniman's distinctive self-expression, which propelled him to become a trailblazer in the rock-pop scene. The film highlights the challenges the artist faced in reconciling his beliefs with his sexuality and art and showcases his unwavering determination to break free from societal norms.On Wednesday, Revolution Live hosts English singer-songwriteras part of her Heart on My Sleeve Tour. Mai gained mainstream attention in 2018 with her single "Boo'd Up," which reached number five on the100 and achieved seven-times platinum status. Interestingly, the song was more popular in the U.S. than in her native U.K. Her self-titled debut album also performed exceptionally well, peaking at number five on the200. Thuy, a Vietnamese-American singer-songwriter, will open the show.On Thursday, O Cinema spotlights Michelle Yeoh for its Seasoned Actors series with a screening of the 2000 martial-arts film. Yeoh, this year's Best Actress winner at the Academy Awards, rose to fame during the 1990s after starring in a series of Hong Kong films, including, and. Directed by Ang Lee and set in ancient China,stars Yeoh as Yu Shu Lien, a warrior and former lover of Li Mu Bai. Shu Lien must join forces with Mu Bai to retrieve a stolen sword and fight a dangerous warrior known as Green Destiny.is back on the white sandy beaches of Fort Lauderdale, bringing a diverse range of country, rock, and roots music. The festival boasts an impressive lineup of big-name acts, including country-rock sensation Eric Church, music icon Shania Twain, renowned country artist Kenny Chesney, talented singer-songwriter Cole Swindell, and rapper Wiz Khalifa. Alongside the music, the festival aims to raise awareness for marine conservation and ocean wildlife.Miami Freedom Project hostsat Books & Books on Friday to celebrate Earth Week. Various South Florida climate organizations will attend to share their upcoming events, volunteer opportunities, and ideas for actionable change to create a better city. The event features a discussion about the Everglades and the book. The latter, written by conservationist Andrew Otazo, delves into climate change, overlooked communities in Miami, and the relationship between the Everglades and indigenous communities.makes its way to Superblue Friday evening, just in time for Earth Week. James Beard Award-winning chef Allen Susser will create a delectable menu of sustainable seafood tapas accompanied by cocktails crafted with Valdo Wines, Atian Rose Gin, and Axia Mastiha. Guests will receive a copy of Susser's cookbook,, and exclusive after-hours access to Superblue. A portion of the event's proceeds will go toward supporting Slow Fish, an initiative by Slow Food Miami that encourages consumers to steer clear of industrially harvested seafood.Celebrating its tenth year,is back at the Watsco Center for two days on Saturday and Sunday. Known as the "greatest show and tell on Earth," the event brings together inquisitive individuals who relish learning and sharing their skills with others. Engineers, scientists, and creatives of all kinds are invited to showcase their ingenuity in any way they see fit. Attendees can expect to see a wide variety of exhibits ranging from combat robots and cosplayers to handcrafted greeting cards.The eighth-annualtakes place on Saturday at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center. This year’s event boasts a stellar lineup, including Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Take 6, praised by American music producer Quincy Jones as the "baddest vocal cats on the planet." Professional violinist Kizie will also perform. Beyond the live music, you'll have the opportunity to appreciate an art exhibition titled "Ancestors," curated by Macedonian artist and filmmaker Kiro Urdin.South African Afro-house producerperforms at Wynwood Marketplace on Saturday. Known for his technical yet infectious beats and signature Afro-tech sound, Shimza is also well-known for his charitable work. In 2009, he initiated Shimza's One Man Show, which sponsors school uniforms and stationery for underprivileged children in his hometown of Thembisa.Charise Castro Smith's play, which premiered at Yale Repertory Theatre in 2018, will make its Florida debut at GableStage on Saturday. The play revolves around a Cuban-American family that endures the fury of Hurricane Andrew in 1992. The family matriarch, Valeria, has Alzheimer's disease, and the stress of the evacuation resurfaces her memories of exile. Through weaving together different realities, the play portrays the experience of living in exile and the psychological effects of Alzheimer's.Step back in time to an era of opulent dancing and glitz. Join the Eden Roc Miami Beach on Saturday for its first-evercelebration, a Gatsby-esque costume party that pays tribute to the French Roaring Twenties. Enjoy an evening of cabaret-style entertainment, featuring live performances, casino-themed activities, and a dazzling fashion show. Guests are encouraged to dress in their most extravagant flapper dresses and Oxford bags to vie for the title of the best-dressed attendee.If you missed British chanteuseset at last year's III Points, don't worry because she will be stopping at the Ground on Saturday as part of her world tour. Shygirl got her start in the UK club scene and began producing her own music in 2016. Since then, she has collaborated with producers such as Sega Bodega, Arca, Sophie, and Mura Masa. Last fall, she released her debut album,, which draws influences from UK garage, 2-step, hyperpop, R&B, and drum 'n' bass. This month, she releases the remix album, featuring collaborations with Björk, Tinashe, Eartheater, and Erika de Casier.Come test your open-water swimming skills this Sunday at, hosted at Miami Marine Stadium. This event is one of the largest open-water races in the United States, offering participants the chance to compete in a variety of races, including 800-meter, one-mile, 5K, and 10K swims. Sanctioned by the World Open Water Swimming Association, the event promises to put your abilities to the test. Spectators are also welcome to attend the event for free and cheer on the racers from the venue.has been ongoing this month, with several events leading up to Sunday's parade, which marks the celebration's 15th anniversary. The parade takes place along Ocean Drive and will feature numerous floats, cheerleaders, and drag queens. Keep an eye out for celebrity grand marshals Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan, as well as advocate grand marshal Jazzmun and community grand marshal Steve Adkins. The festivities don't stop after the parade, as there will be a party at Lummus Park with multiple stages and a performance lineup that includes Todrick Hall and Shangela.After the Pride event concludes on Ocean Drive, women who love women can head over to Highbar, located in Dream South Beach, to attend. This queer pool party for women is hosted by Pandora Events, which also organizes the popular Girls in Wonderland bash in Orlando. Vida, the Miami-born, New York City-based DJ, will be spinning the decks at the event. She's renowned for her open-format sets and has served as the resident DJ of the Brooklyn Nets' VIP lounge.