The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, April 1

There were plenty of jokes at the start of the pandemic that the safest place to be was Marlins Park. Whether that's true or not, going to a Marlins games is easily one of the best ways to get out of the house and enjoy some fresh air — well, if the roof is open. On Thursday, the Miami Marlins kick off their season against the Tampa Bay Rays. Don't worry if you aren't into baseball because bites by local favorites SuViche, Pincho, Novecento, and more are more than enough to satisfy. 4:10 p.m. Thursday, at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; marlinspark.com. Tickets cost $25 to $175. Jose D. Duran

On Thursday, O, Miami Poetry Festival kicks off its annual monthlong mission to expose locals to an abundance of poetry. With support from the Knight Foundation, the event spotlights poets via online events, activations, and workshops — all for free (or for a suggested donation). On Thursday, "Storytime for Grown-Ups" features MacArthur "Genius" Grant and Guggenheim Fellowship recipient Campbell McGrath reading on Bookleggers Library's Instagram. Other events during the month include an "Keeping Wonder Alive: Odes in Isolation" workshop on April 3 and "Sourdough Cento," a poetry and baking class, on April 11. 9 p.m. Thursday; omiami.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

In Sharon Stone's new memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, the actress known for her roles in Basic Instinct, Casino, and other Hollywood blockbusters — gives readers an intimate look at her life and career while telling the story of her journey back to wellness following a stroke. It's about female strength and resilience, motherhood, activism, and learning to speak up and find your voice. With help from Books & Books, Stone and singer Gloria Estefan will meet up virtually to discuss the memoir on Thursday. Gloria herself suffered a devastating accident in 1990 after breaking her back in a bus crash, only to make a stunning comeback the following year. 8 p.m. Thursday; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $36 via showclix.com and include a copy of the book. Suzannah Friscia

EXPAND Shiva Baby: See Friday Photo courtesy of Utopia

Friday, April 2

In the delightfully cringe-inducing Shiva Baby, Danielle (Rachel Sennott) heads to a family shiva after being paid by her sugar daddy. She encounters a mix of neurotic parents, estranged relatives nagging her about her appearance and accomplishments, a confident ex-girlfriend, and more — and her worlds collide when the sugar daddy himself arrives with his wife and baby. Director Emma Seligman's feature-film debut, which premieres at the Coral Gables Art Cinema on Friday, is a funny, sex-positive coming-of-age story that explores the conflicting pressures young women are forced to navigate as they enter adulthood. 6 p.m. and 7:55 p.m. Friday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8 to $12.75. Suzannah Friscia

Nestled under a giant oak tree in Allapattah is Oak Garden, where local label Public Works hosts a monthly live music event. Located just behind the health-food café Smart Bites To-Go, the open-air venue received its finishing touches during the pandemic and is now open with a full bar and outdoor seating. On Friday, an eclectic lineup, including Corey Perez, Keysel Pelaez, and Nick Country, will take the stage. But don't leave early — the Afro-Brazilian dance party takes over after the show. 7 p.m. Friday at Oak Garden, 791 NW 20th St., Miami; 305-894-6325; Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

On the first Friday of every month, comedian Chello Davis hosts Lyric Live at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater. At this talent showcase, the audience decides who deserves the $500 grand prize. The competition attracts the city's best undiscovered talent, and the audience isn't too shy to let them know if they aren't cutting the mustard. DJ H2 will hold down the ones and twos and backing music will be supplied by Jody Hill and the Deep Fried Funk Band. 7 p.m. Friday, at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami; 786-708-4610; bahlt.org. Tickets cost $8 to $15 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Juicy Fruit Vinyl Fair & Market: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Selina Gold Dust

Saturday, April 3

Kick your yoga up a notch with a power vinyasa flow set to the music of Prince and Lady Gaga at Inhale Miami's latest edition of Rave & Shine. The class features a live DJ followed by a dance party, vegetarian brunch and fruit bar, and vendor marketplace full of holistic goods. Be sure to get in the spirit of the music and don your best yoga ravewear with plenty of neon purple and pink. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Inhale Miami, 6310 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-391-1897; inhalemiami.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com, $30 at the door. Suzannah Friscia

Let your kids wow you with their magician skills at the Adrienne Arsht Center's Virtual Magic Academy. During the live broadcast, Max Darwin (AKA the Amazing Max) will teach kids magic tricks they can easily perform with simple objects from home, and he'll include plenty of jokes and audience interaction. All your kids will need to prep is a pencil, an assortment of coins, and a deck of cards. By the end of the session, they'll be ready to take the Magician's Oath — because a magician never reveals their secrets. 11 a.m. Saturday; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $20 to $40. Suzannah Friscia

If you haven't visited the Selina Gold Dust on the once-seedy area of Biscayne Boulevard, you're in for a treat. The Panamanian-based hotel group took over the former Gold Dust motel and turned it into a hipster-ready hangout that's helping to transform the neighborhood. On Saturday, pop in for the Gold Dust's Juicy Fruit Vinyl Fair & Market, featuring hundreds of records for sale from local vendors. Enjoy bites and cocktails from the on-site Cafe Kush with DJs Mickey Perez, Brother Dan, and Tomi Jonas providing the tunes. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Selina Gold Dust, 7700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-985-4764; selina.com. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran

A New York Times Critic's Pick, River City Drumbeat follows Edward "Nardie" White, the longtime leader of an after-school community drum corps in Louisville, Kentucky, as he hands his sticks to trainee Albert Shumake. The Deering Estate will screen the documentary in its courtyard on Saturday, with a conversation with director Marlon Johnson and South Florida film producer Cathleen Dean to follow. Guests may bring a packed picnic to enjoy during the screening. 6 p.m. Saturday, at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $20 via miamidadeparks.com. Olivia McAuley

Sunday, April 4

Whether you're looking for fresh ingredients, cooking ideas, or gifts, head to the Market at Miami Design District on Sunday to explore various local businesses peddling unique goods, complete with live entertainment. Spend a day wandering outside and you'll find locally sourced produce, food influenced by a variety of cultures, one-of-a-kind crafts and creations, and beaucoup other treasures. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free. Suzannah Friscia

William Osorio's "Margins of Truth": See Tuesday Photo courtesy of LnS Gallery

Monday, April 5

Expand your artistic skills and your lungs, as you breathe in the fresh air at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's art class, Plein Aire in the Garden. Artist and teacher Carlos Gallostra leads the course, teaching attendees how to paint and draw on location, focusing on capturing the beauty of the garden's tropical surroundings. This course is for painters of all levels who want to explore different types of media and approaches to drawing and painting; it consists of a total of seven sessions held each Monday through May 17. 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets for the entire course cost $180. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, April 6

Cuban-born, Miami-based artist William Osorio explores the concept of identity and its flexibility in "Margins of Truth," his second solo exhibition at LnS Gallery. Through his gestural painting style — which draws inspiration from contemporary artists like Jenny Saville and Gerhard Richter — Osorio explores the way identity is influenced by myriad factors, including one's culture and everyday surroundings. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through May 22, at LnS Gallery, 2610 SW 28th Ln., Miami; 305-987-5642; lnsgallery.com. Timed reservation required via lnsgallery.carrd.co. Suzannah Friscia

Wednesday, April 7

Tantra. You've probably heard of it, so why not take this opportunity to find out what it's all about? On Wednesday, the Modern Om Bungalow hosts an "Intro to Tantra" class that aims to open up participants' bodies and minds. Energy coach Michelle Alva will lead the session, which explores new ways to unlock one's creativity and sexual energy. Suggested items to bring along include a yoga mat, a blanket and pillow, and a bottle of water. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Modern Om, 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-617-5056; modernom.co. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com. Oliva McAuley