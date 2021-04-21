The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Thursday, April 22

In Wynwood, where bars and clubs have a life cycle of a fly, Gramps has stood for years as an unfaltering force of booze and performance. Having updated its space to comply with CDC guidelines, the hipster watering hole again offers a haven for Miamians to cut loose — safely! — every night of the week. Every Thursday, Gramps hosts Double Stubble, a classic Miami drag night with a rotating cast of performers. This Thursday's event will feature performances from Bonnie Builder, Christina Diamond, and Kat Wilderness. DJ Hottpants and Terence Tabeau will provide music for the event, with individual performances every half-hour from 9 to 11:30 p.m. 8 p.m to 1 a.m. Thursday, at Gramps, 76 NW 24th St. Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Admission is free. Jeremy David

Friday, April 23

Outshine Film Festival kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. at the Dezerland Park Drive-In with director Wes Hurley's Potato Dreams of America. A semiautobiographical comedy, the film follows "Potato," a character based on Hurley, as he moves from Russia to the United States as a closeted gay kid in the care of his mother, a mail-order bride. The LGBTQ+ festival runs from Friday, April 23, through Sunday, May 2, featuring primarily virtual premieres, with more than 80 films available to stream via Outshine's website. Bruce LaBruce's Saint-Narcisse, Swiss romance Beyto, and Brazilian drama The First Death of Joana are all part of this year's lineup. Friday through May 2; outshinefilm.com, Tickets cost $25 to $45. Olivia McAuley

There's no getting around it: Polo is about as one-percent as one-percent gets. In fact, this paper's knowledge of the sport amounts to a person on a horse hits the ball with a wooden mallet in hopes of landing it in the opposing team's goal. But does anyone really go to a polo match for the sport — or just to enjoy the scene? Find out for yourself when the World Polo League Beach Polo brings its three-day tournament to the sands of Miami Beach between 21st and 22nd streets. (You'll find us at the Champagne bar pretending to know all there is to know about the nuances of the sport.) Noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, between 21st and 22nd Streets, Miami Beach; miamipolocup.com. Tickets cost $100. Jose D. Duran

Rico Nasty at Afropunk's Black Spring: See Friday Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

In the past, New York City's Afropunk Festival has hosted legendary Black artists like Lauryn Hill, Ice Cube, and Lenny Kravitz. The festival centers on musicians and makers who, while adhering to the attitude, innovation, energy, and anti-authority aspects of punk music, break its historically white mold to encompass a multicultural sound. Afropunk's Black Spring finally brings that ethos to Miami — albeit virtually. Focusing on the Afro-Latino and Afro-Caribbean experience, the event will broadcast from Miami and Bahia, Brazil. Expect performances from Rico Nasty, Chocquibtown, Seu Jorge, Seafoam Walls, Black Pantera, and others. 4 p.m. Friday; afropunk.com. Admission is free. Jeremy David

Continuing its mission of having every resident of Miami-Dade County encounter a poem throughout the month of April, O, Miami Poetry Festival will pop up at the Underline's Promenade this week. From 8 to 10 p.m. April 23-25, an LED screen will project a loop of 44 poems written by local residents. All the works explore the topics of urban greenspace and Miami's subtropical ecosystem. 8 p.m. Friday at the Underline's Promenade, 800 SW First Ave., Miami; omiami.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Irie Jungle: See Saturday Photo by Nicole Danna

Saturday, April 24

It has been a while since South Florida has hosted a large-scale beer event. On Saturday, Tripping Animals Brewery will break the seal with Irie Jungle 2021. Now in its third year, the craft-beer event features 50 guest brewers, including Evil Twin NYC, Other Half, Crowns & Hops, Invasive Species, and Spanish Marie. On the music front, Otto von Schirach and Mister Feathers will perform live, while John Dread takes over during the afterparty starting at 9 p.m. In order to ensure everyone's imbibing safely, there will be two timed-entry sessions capped at 200 people apiece. Noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at Tripping Animals Brewery Co., 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral; 305-646-1339; trippinganimals.com. Tickets cost $75 to $250. Jose D. Duran

Alternative flea market-cum-drag-show-cum-music-emporium the Black Market makes its debut on Saturday at its new home at the Anderson. Over 30 vendors will set up shop, including the Miami Cakery Company, Vice City Vibes, and Vintage Goodies. Puerto Rican darkwave outfit Lust Era makes its Miami debut as part of the evening's musical lineup, sharing the stage with local favorites Donzii, Jaialai, DJ Rippin Kittin, and Bishop the Baker. Queer party collective Internet Friends takes over later. 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Though sometimes Miami may seem like the hub of techno music, the sound was created in Detroit and its surrounding suburbs back in the '80s. On Saturday, Miami Beach nightclub Treehouse will host two of Detroit's hardest-working techno producers. Stacey Pullen and Carl Craig have been producing, separately, since the '90s, creating deep, pounding, highly danceable tracks. Saturday will be a night of homage, dancing, and the fusion of two essential music cities' sounds. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Jeremy David

The New World Symphony presents the final installment of its virtual percussion series, Percussion Perspectives: Global Beats, on Saturday, with a special performance featuring tabla master Zakir Hussain. For the occasion, the musician will perform the world premiere of his original work, "Chalan No. 1 in D," along with the premiere of NWS alumnus Alex Orfaly's Danzón Luna. Works by Lou Harrison and Steve Reich will also be performed, all led by conductor Michael Linville. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; nws.edu; Tickets cost $10. Olivia McAuley

Oscar Viewing Party at Savor Cinema: See Sunday Photo courtesy of FLIFF

Sunday, April 25

With Miami Beach Pride delayed until September, you might be tempted to stash your rainbow paraphernalia until fall. Not so fast! On Saturday, the Bass Museum of Art's Artscape Concert Series at Collins Park celebrates Pride with plenty of music and theatrics. Opening the show: beloved DJ and drag performer Adora, along with special guests. Soul singer Karina Iglesias and singer-songwriter Robbie Elias will perform live. Before the celebration, enjoy art activities and free admission to the Bass from 2 to 4 p.m. 4 to 7 p.m Sunday at Collins Park, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free. Jeremy David

The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival rolls out the red carpet at Savor Cinema for the 93rd Academy Awards. The viewing party begins at 6:30 p.m. with a reception in the John Mager Courtyard, where attendees can get a taste of stardom by walking the red carpet while the arrival of actual celebrities at the Dolby Theater is livestreamed on the courtyard screen. The awards ceremony will screen in the auditorium and the courtyard, offering a choice of open-air or indoor viewing. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-3456; fliff.com; Tickets cost $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Olivia McAuley

Monday, April 26

Coming in hot after beating the Chicago Bulls 101-90 on March 12, the Miami Heat will play two more games against the team, on Saturday and Monday at the American Airlines Arena. Since January, the arena has allowed in-person attendance at Heat games — albeit at greatly reduced capacity. At present, the arena admits 3,000 attendees per game, far below the venue's 19,600-person capacity. Understandably, tickets for Monday's game are scarce, and though sold out on the Heat's website, they can be purchased via online resellers for as little as $100 apiece. Otherwise, watch from home on Bally Sports Sun. 8 p.m. Monday, at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets are sold out. Jeremy David

EXPAND Carry Out With Cochon: See Wednesday Photo courtesy of Cochon555/Agency 21 Consulting

Tuesday, April 27

Coral Gables Art Cinema screens the 1958 musical Gigi on Tuesday evening, transporting movie lovers to belle époque Paris. The film follows the story of the eponymous Gigi, memorably portrayed by Leslie Caron, who falls in love with a man far above her social station. Based on the novel by Collette, the film won nine Academy Awards and is widely considered the last great motion picture by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $10 (free for members). Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, April 28

Cochon555 began as a cookoff in which chefs prepare pork dishes from heritage-breed pigs to raise awareness about the agricultural importance of properly raised livestock. Now, the annual event is back with Carry Out With Cochon, encouraging people around the country to order four- to five-course takeout meals, complete with beverages, from world-class chefs in their cities. Wednesday sees chef Eileen Andrade of Finka Table & Tap offering a meal that includes a bottle of wine, ceviche, tortilla soup, pork milanesa, tres leches cake, and a paloma mocktail. Patrons can pick up their order from the restaurant, then join a Zoom call in which Andrade instructs how to plate each dish. Pickup available from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Finka Table & Tap, 14690 SW 26th St. Miami; 305-227-8818; finkarestaurant.com. $95 for dinner for one, $175 for dinner for two, via cochon555.com. Jeremy David