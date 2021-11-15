The Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

The Art of Architecture at Marseilles Hotel
The Miami Design Preservation League continues its the Art of Architecture series on Monday with a talk focusing on the preservation of the Clay and Casa Mantaza hotels on Español Way. Florida International University professor and executive director of FIU's Miami Beach Urban Studios John Stuart will moderate the discussion, which includes Infinity Real Estate partner David Berg and founder Steve Kassin. The pair is behind the new Esmé hotel, which occupies several buildings on Español, including the Clay and Casa Manataza. 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 15, at Marseilles Hotel, 1741 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; mdpl.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Friendsgiving Bike Ride
On Wednesday, take a bike ride through Miami's historic Coconut Grove neighborhood as part of the Friendsgiving Bike Ride. The ride will be led by City of Miami police and cyclists of all skill levels are welcome to attend — just make sure to bring a helmet. The ride is hosted by the Coconut Grove Business Improvement District and promises to get you in the mood for the upcoming holidays. 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 17, starts at Coconut Grove Playhouse parking lot, 3514-3518 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; coconutgrove.com. Admission is free.
Give Miami Day Celebration with Palo! at Oasis Wynwood
Local nonprofit Community Arts and Culture (CAC) celebrate Give Miami Day with a free concert at Oasis Wynwood with Palo! The organization strives to use the arts as a tool for education with programming all through the city, with its crowning achievement being the annual Afro Roots Fest. On Thursday, a portion of the proceeds from the beverage sales will benefit CAC and donations will be accepted during the event. 5 p.m. Thursday, November 18, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free.
Han Beyli and Miami City Ballet at North Beach Bandshell
On Thursday, the North Beach Bandshell hosted another edition of its North Beach Social. On Thursday, Miami City Ballet will do a pop-up performance during the event, giving attendees a rare chance to catch the storied dance company in an intimate setting. Ukrainian performance Han Beyli will take the stage during the second half of the night, bringing to the stage an eclectic set that combines his Azerbaijani heritage with world rhythms, R&B, techno, and jazz. 7 p.m. Thursday, November 18, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave. Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; northbeachbandshell.com
. Admission is free with RSVP.
Caribe Arts Fest at Griffing Park
Present by the North Miami CRA, Caribe Arts Fest celebrates the art, music, food, and culture of the Caribbean. On Saturday, head to Griffing Park to enjoy Junkanoo bands and performances by Boukman Eksperyans, Gio Beta, and Agape featuring Nadia Harris. The family friendly event will also have a dedicated Kids Zone, food trucks serving Caribbean bites, and special giveaways. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, November 20, at Griffing Park, 12220 Griffing Blvd., North Miami; caribeartsfest.com
. Admission is free.
Electric Kif at Lagniappe
On Saturday, local band Electric Kif will perform at New Orleans-inspired hot spot Lagniappe in Edgewater. Like all of the wine bar's shows, this one's free. The quartet released its latest album Dreamlike earlier this year, which came together in during the quarantine when the band had time to sit down and experiment. “It was all written while we were locked up in quarantine, so maybe you just feel that energy because it represents what we were going through then, our moment in time,” guitarist Eric Escanes told New Times earlier this year. 9 p.m. Saturday, November 20, at Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0108; lagniappehouse.com. Admission is free.