The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

"Geographies of Trash" at the Wolfsonian-FIU

"Fire Figure Fantasy" at Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

Nerd Nite at Gramps

Space Invaders Beach Cleanup

Outdoor Cycling at the Doral Yard

“Poetry Under a Simple Tree” at Historic Ward Rooming House

On Wednesday, Cuban-American artist David Anasagasti (AKA Ahol Sniffs Glue) premieres his pop-up exhibition, "Geographies of Trash," inside the Josephine Baker Pavilion (also known as the Wolfsonian Bridge Tender House) in front of the Wolfsonian-FIU. Made up of pieces of found “trash," the installation sees Anasagasti transforms the pieces into compelling art. The artist is perhaps bests known to fans of Miami street art for his graffitied eyeball tagged all across town.On Thursday, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami premieres its latest exhibition, "Fire Figure Fantasy." The show is the museum's first major exhibition of its permanent collection, with a focus on recent acquisitions. Both local and national artists are represented in the show, with a thread running through the show from the museum's newly acquired works and pieces from the last 50 years. Artists in the show include Henry Taylor, Esteban Jefferson, Rashid Johnson, Cameron Rowland, and Sable Elyse Smith.If you’ve never had the pleasure of geeking out at Nerd Nite, now’s your chance. Every month, Gramps hosts mini-lectures on topics of all sorts given by experts. It’s interactive, fun, and always feels fresh — plus, you can drink while learning something. This month's topics are "Caribbean Micronationalism," led by editor and publisher Jason Katz, and "Drugs," by law students Leiona Noah, Shaun Lenihan, and Ashley Lago.Join Club Space and Debris Free Oceans on Friday for its Beach Cleanup in Miami Beach. Meet up on the sand at 10th Street and Ocean Drive to help clean up the beach, which is of particular interest to Club Space since it just wrapped up its Sunset on the Sand concert series during Formula 1 weekend. After you finish helping, enjoy a complimentary yoga class led by Bibi Julz followed by a beach hang courtesy of Casalú seltzer as you enjoy the sunset.Can't afford a Peloton bike? No worries. On Saturday, the Doral Yard is hosting a free outdoor cycling class with the help of El Box Training. It's first-come, first-serve so arrive early if you want to guarantee that you'll have a chance to join the class. And sorry kids, this event is only for people ages 16 and up. While the equipment will be provided, make sure you bring a water bottle and towel — and don't forget to wear comfortable workout attire. (This is not a jeans kind of an event unless you want a serious case of chaffing.)April might have been poetry month, but there’s still lots of prose to go around in May. On Saturday, Hampton Art Lovers hosts poet Christell Victoria Roach, an MFA candidate at the University of Miami, for “Poetry Under a Simple Tree.” The event is a celebration of language, history, community, and belonging in the historically Black community of Overtown. Roach will read a section from her book,, and premiere her first short film. Attendees can also explore the current exhibition on view, "Starry Crown: Art of #BlackGirlMagic."