The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Every Monday, yoga instructor Raquel B. hosts Mindset Mondays at the Center for Subtropical Affairs. The idyllic setting serves as a backdrop for wellness and self-exploration, allowing practitioners to start the week in the right head space. The event combines yoga, journaling, meditation, and other wellness practices that benefit the mind, body, and soul.On Thursday, Coyo Taco's Coral Gables outpost hosts a Cinco de Mayo Block Party complete with tequila and tacos. The parking-lot party features DJ Damaged Goods on the decks along with a mariachi band and other yet-to-be-announced special guests. The taqueria is also offering $5 margaritas and $30 half-gallon margaritas all day long. However, the best deal happens from 5 to 7 p.m. when margaritas are free.With the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix set to take over the city, Swarm andhave come together to bring Racing Fan Fest to Wynwood Marketplace May 5-8. At the event, attendees can enjoy the Red Bull Fan Fan, shop at the official Formula 1 merch store, VR racing simulators, kids' zones, and more. The Red Bull Fan Zone is reason enough to attend, featuring the five-time world champion Oracle Red Bull and Scuderia AlphaTauri racing teams along with race-car photo-ops and a pit-stop challenge.No, Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day. In fact, it serves to commemorate Mexico's victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. Enough with the history lesson. Now indulge in all your Mexican favorites at Time Out Market's. The food hall will have tequila and mezcal shots, along with a buy-one-get-one-free taco special at La Santa that also includes a free margarita. There will also be a live mariachi band as well as a Selena-themed drag bingo, hosted by Athena Dion, starting at 8 p.m.In the early 1990s,blazed into Miami with his keyboard on fire as a core member of a veritable murderer's row ofwriters assembled by editor Jim Mullin. Almond attacked a dizzying range of topics, from the colorful to the incisive to the heart-rending — that last genre finding its apotheosis in "The Canyon." In 1995 he left Miami for grad school, then proceeded to crank out critically acclaimed fiction and nonfiction books. This week brings the publication of Almond's first novel,, which has already been optioned for a TV adaptation. On Friday, he'll read fromand discuss its ties to Miami in conversation witheditor Tom Finkel.Can't make it to Churchill Downs? Bring your fancy hat to Tobacco Road by Kush for a Kentucky Derby party on Saturday. The bar's TVs will broadcast the doings at Churchill starting at 2:30 p.m., with a special viewing of the Turtle Derby — "the slowest two minutes in sports" — at 4:30 p.m. as an intermission. The drink specials, presented by Woodford Reserve, include $11 old-fashioneds, $9 Moscow mules, $8 Jack and PBR, and $9 mint juleps.On Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium will crown the winner of the inaugural Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The Miami International Autodrome, a temporary circuit built on the stadium grounds, is more than three miles long and includes 19 corners. But you're probably not going: Tickets have long been sold out. If you want to experience the race in a communal setting, head to the Freehold for its. It's free to attend, but if you want to enjoy an open bar featuring bottomless brunch cocktails, well drinks, and draft beers for the duration of the race, be prepared to fork over $40.