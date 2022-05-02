The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Mindset Mondays at Center for Subtropical Affairs
Every Monday, yoga instructor Raquel B. hosts Mindset Mondays at the Center for Subtropical Affairs. The idyllic setting serves as a backdrop for wellness and self-exploration, allowing practitioners to start the week in the right head space. The event combines yoga, journaling, meditation, and other wellness practices that benefit the mind, body, and soul. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org. Admission is free but a suggested donation of $22 is encouraged.
Cinco de Mayo Block Party at Coyo Taco Coral Gables
On Thursday, Coyo Taco's Coral Gables outpost hosts a Cinco de Mayo Block Party complete with tequila and tacos. The parking-lot party features DJ Damaged Goods on the decks along with a mariachi band and other yet-to-be-announced special guests. The taqueria is also offering $5 margaritas and $30 half-gallon margaritas all day long. However, the best deal happens from 5 to 7 p.m. when margaritas are free. 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Coyo Taco, 1514 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; 786-434-9332; coyo-taco.com. Admission is free.
Racing Fan Fest at Wynwood Marketplace
With the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix set to take over the city, Swarm and Us Weekly
have come together to bring Racing Fan Fest to Wynwood Marketplace May 5-8. At the event, attendees can enjoy the Red Bull Fan Fan, shop at the official Formula 1 merch store, VR racing simulators, kids' zones, and more. The Red Bull Fan Zone is reason enough to attend, featuring the five-time world champion Oracle Red Bull and Scuderia AlphaTauri racing teams along with race-car photo-ops and a pit-stop challenge. Noon to 3 a.m. Thursday, May 5, through Sunday, May 8, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; racingfanfest.com. Admission is free.
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Time Out Market
No, Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day. In fact, it serves to commemorate Mexico's victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. Enough with the history lesson. Now indulge in all your Mexican favorites at Time Out Market's Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
. The food hall will have tequila and mezcal shots, along with a buy-one-get-one-free taco special at La Santa that also includes a free margarita. There will also be a live mariachi band as well as a Selena-themed drag bingo, hosted by Athena Dion, starting at 8 p.m. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Time Out Market, 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; 786-753-5388; timeoutmarket.com. Admission is free.
Steve Almond at Books & Books
In the early 1990s, Steve Almond
blazed into Miami with his keyboard on fire as a core member of a veritable murderer's row of New Times
writers assembled by editor Jim Mullin. Almond attacked a dizzying range of topics, from the colorful
to the incisive
to the heart-rending — that last genre finding its apotheosis in "The Canyon."
In 1995 he left Miami for grad school, then proceeded to crank out critically acclaimed fiction and nonfiction books. This week brings the publication of Almond's first novel, All the Secrets of the World
, which has already been optioned for a TV adaptation. On Friday, he'll read from Secrets
and discuss its ties to Miami in conversation with New Times
editor Tom Finkel. 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.
Kentucky Derby Party at Tobacco Road by Kush
Can't make it to Churchill Downs? Bring your fancy hat to Tobacco Road by Kush for a Kentucky Derby party on Saturday. The bar's TVs will broadcast the doings at Churchill starting at 2:30 p.m., with a special viewing of the Turtle Derby — "the slowest two minutes in sports" — at 4:30 p.m. as an intermission. The drink specials, presented by Woodford Reserve, include $11 old-fashioneds, $9 Moscow mules, $8 Jack and PBR, and $9 mint juleps. 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Tobacco Road by Kush, 650 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-703-3120; kushhospitality.com. Admission is free.
Race Day Sunday Viewing Party at Freehold
On Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium will crown the winner of the inaugural Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The Miami International Autodrome, a temporary circuit built on the stadium grounds, is more than three miles long and includes 19 corners. But you're probably not going: Tickets have long been sold out. If you want to experience the race in a communal setting, head to the Freehold for its Race Day Sunday Viewing Party
. It's free to attend, but if you want to enjoy an open bar featuring bottomless brunch cocktails, well drinks, and draft beers for the duration of the race, be prepared to fork over $40. 1 p.m. Sunday, at Freehold Miami, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-280-0330; freeholdmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP; open bar tickets cost $40 via posh.vip.