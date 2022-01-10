The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

"Shameless" at the Wolfsonian-FIU

MOAD Talks: Live with Loriel Beltrán and Juan Ledezma

Wayup Stayup at Freehold

Beaux Arts Festival at Watsco Center

Art Deco Weekend

Sol and the Tribu at the Doral Yard

Dutch designer and artist Bas van Beek made his U.S. debut at the Wolfsonian with the immersive exhibition "Shameless" during Miami Art Week, and the show remains on display through April 24. "Shameless" presents new works from the museum's collection, along with other highlights the career of Van Beek, who's known for repurposing historical designs and exploring the relationship between the "old" and the "new."Just before Miami Art Week, the Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College opened with a slew of new exhibits, including "Constructed Color," which focuses on Venezuelan artist Loriel Beltrán. In the show, Beltrán explores the structural use of color through abstraction. On Thursday, MOAD will host a discussion between Beltrán and art historian Juan Ledezma on how the artist's work connects to the contemporary art world and Latin American modernism.The Freehold hosts Wayup Stayup, a Caribbean fete with DJ Silent Addy and friends every Thursday. With the partying going until late, it's the perfect excuse to head over to the Wynwood hot spot to get the weekend started a bit early. And unlike most parties in the neighborhood these days, it's always free to get in.This weekend, the Beaux Arts Festival returns to the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables for its 71st edition. Presented by the Lowe Art Museum and Beaux Arts, the event takes place across the Wastco Center near the Walsh Avenue parking lot. During the two-day festival, patrons can enjoy over 150 juried artists working in different mediums along with food, live entertainment, marketplace, and children's art tent.The 45th-annual Art Deco Weekend takes place on January 14-16 and celebrates South Beach's most iconic visual and design style. This year's theme is "Art Deco Celebrates the Radio," featuring walking tours, lectures, exhibitions, artisan market, live music, and classic car show. Ticket prices vary, but many of the performances at the Jazz Age Stage at Ocean Drive and Sixth Street, the classic car show presented by the Antique Automobile Club of America South Florida Region, and the artisan market are all free to attend.Close out the week with the eccentric stylings of Sol and the Tribu at the Doral Yard on Sunday. The group is on a mission to reinvent the "Miami sound" into something that reflects the many cultures that call the city home. Heavily influenced by Afro-Cuban music, Rey Sugar and Sol "La Barbara" Ruiz take popular sounds like pop, R&B, and hip-hop and blend them with their only-in-Miami sound to lead the charge of what the city is capable of musically.