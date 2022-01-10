Support Us

The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

January 10, 2022 8:00AM

Art Deco Weekend returns to South Beach this weekend.
Editor's Note: Owing to the surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, many events are being canceled at the last minute. Before heading out to any event listed below, please contact the organizers to make sure it's still on — and please wear a facemask while indoors.

"Shameless" at the Wolfsonian-FIU

Dutch designer and artist Bas van Beek made his U.S. debut at the Wolfsonian with the immersive exhibition "Shameless" during Miami Art Week, and the show remains on display through April 24. "Shameless" presents new works from the museum's collection, along with other highlights the career of Van Beek, who's known for repurposing historical designs and exploring the relationship between the "old" and the "new." 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, January 10, through April 24, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free for Florida residents; tickets cost $12 for everybody else.

MOAD Talks: Live with Loriel Beltrán and Juan Ledezma

Just before Miami Art Week, the Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College opened with a slew of new exhibits, including "Constructed Color," which focuses on Venezuelan artist Loriel Beltrán. In the show, Beltrán explores the structural use of color through abstraction. On Thursday, MOAD will host a discussion between Beltrán and art historian Juan Ledezma on how the artist's work connects to the contemporary art world and Latin American modernism. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 13, at Museum of Art and Design at MDC, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-237-7700; moadmdc.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Wayup Stayup at Freehold

The Freehold hosts Wayup Stayup, a Caribbean fete with DJ Silent Addy and friends every Thursday. With the partying going until late, it's the perfect excuse to head over to the Wynwood hot spot to get the weekend started a bit early. And unlike most parties in the neighborhood these days, it's always free to get in. 8 p.m. Thursday, January 13, at Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-280-0330 freeholdmiami.com. Admission is free.

Beaux Arts Festival at Watsco Center

This weekend, the Beaux Arts Festival returns to the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables for its 71st edition. Presented by the Lowe Art Museum and Beaux Arts, the event takes place across the Wastco Center near the Walsh Avenue parking lot. During the two-day festival, patrons can enjoy over 150 juried artists working in different mediums along with food, live entertainment, marketplace, and children's art tent. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 15, and Sunday, January 16, at Watsco Center, 1320 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; beauxartsmiami.org. Admission is free.

Art Deco Weekend

The 45th-annual Art Deco Weekend takes place on January 14-16 and celebrates South Beach's most iconic visual and design style. This year's theme is "Art Deco Celebrates the Radio," featuring walking tours, lectures, exhibitions, artisan market, live music, and classic car show. Ticket prices vary, but many of the performances at the Jazz Age Stage at Ocean Drive and Sixth Street, the classic car show presented by the Antique Automobile Club of America South Florida Region, and the artisan market are all free to attend. Friday, January 14, and Sunday, January 16, at Lummus Park, at Ocean Drive between Fifth and Tenth streets, Miami Beach; artdecoweekend.com. Ticket prices vary.

Sol and the Tribu at the Doral Yard

Close out the week with the eccentric stylings of Sol and the Tribu at the Doral Yard on Sunday. The group is on a mission to reinvent the "Miami sound" into something that reflects the many cultures that call the city home. Heavily influenced by Afro-Cuban music, Rey Sugar and Sol "La Barbara" Ruiz take popular sounds like pop, R&B, and hip-hop and blend them with their only-in-Miami sound to lead the charge of what the city is capable of musically. 5 p.m. Sunday, January 16, at the Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral; 305-744-5038; thedoralyard.com. Admission is free.
