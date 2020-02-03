The Seven Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

The Super Bowl and all of the accompanying craziness it brings with it is officially over. While that may have been fun, there's a solid chance you may have had a little too much excitement and dipped a little too deeply into your bank account. Fortunately, there are plenty of free happenings taking place this week that may help you offset your losses without leaving you starved for entertainment. Kick things off with Rock Star Karaoke at the Clevelander on Monday, where you can sing with a live band and maybe even earn a $200 bar tab while you're at it. From Tuesday through Saturday, the reliably loud and always offbeat International Noise Conference will be taking over Churchill's Pub. Looking ahead to Friday, there are two big "Under the Stars" events: Giralda Under the Stars takes over Giralda Avenue in Coral Gables, and you can camp under the stars in Doral's Central Park. After all of that excitement, you'll be able to end the week on a namaste note with a free Full Moon Detox Beach Meditation session at South Pointe Beach.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:

Bring your vocal A-game to The Clevelander's new karaoke night, Rock Star Karaoke, on Monday. Courtesy of the Clevelander

If you're ready to take your shower and/or car singing to the next level, bring your A-game to the Clevelander on Monday nights. Its Rock Star Karaoke weekly shindig has quickly become an entertainment destination, boasting a live band backing up singers and a $200 bar tab prize for the karaoke king/queen of the evening. If you're the type of person who needs some liquid courage before stepping up to the mic, the Clevelander has a selection of half-priced drinks during the event. 9 p.m. Monday, February 3, at the Clevelander South Beach Hotel & Bar, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; clevelander.com. Admission is free.

It's time for another edition of International Noise Conference at Churchill's Pub, which will be taking place Tuesday through Saturday. Alexander Oliva

What's all that noise you hear coming from Churchill's Pub? Well, if it's any time between Tuesday and Saturday evenings, it's the International Noise Conference. The brainchild of Miami icon Rat Bastard, this year's fest is anchored by the likes of Seizure Machines, Arturo Garcia Guitar Quarter, Prima Donna, Ghostflower and more. The shows kick off at 9 p.m. nightly and runs until 3 a.m. 9 p.m. Tuesday, February 4 through Saturday, February 8, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.

Gramps will host a special performance by Eladio Carrión and Mariah on Wednesday evening. Marta Xochilt Perez

The Acura x Genius: Precision Crafted Performances tour has already hit L.A. and Brooklyn, delivering performances by emerging artists and some cool car displays under one roof. On Wednesday, the tour makes a pit stop at Gramps in Wynwood with intimate performances by Kansas City-bred rapper Eladio Carrión, Mariah, and a set by DJ Bodega Flee. In addition to the tunes, Acura will have free refreshments and photo stations set up on-site. 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th Street, Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

It's the first Friday of the month, which means it's time for another edition of Giralda Under the Stars. Every month, Coral Gables' always-beautiful promenade, Giralda Avenue, opens up that much more with outdoor dining opportunities and live tunes. For this edition, enjoy music along the promenade with a special " "Vintage Vibes and Gypsy Rhythms" theme. Pro-tip: Diageo, a big-time liquor conglomerate, will have plenty of free samples along the Giralda Under the Stars stroll, too. 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Giralda Plaza, Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; shopcoralgables.com. Admission is free.

Okay, so maybe you're not quite ready for an uber-primitive camping trip in the Everglades just yet. A perfect foray into the camping world for you and/or your family will be the City of Doral's Camping Under the Stars event starting this Friday. As part of the event, you can pitch your tent (bring your own camping supplies!) in the city's Central Park, roast some marshmallows with your neighbors, and watch a movie on a giant outdoor screen. 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave., Doral; cityofdoral.com. Admission is free with registration.

Eight festivals in one? It's a thing and it's happening this weekend in the form of the Sixth Annual Coral Gables Mega Festival of the Arts. In a nutshell, five of the festivals are free to attend, including a fine art fest (with more than 200 vendors), kids' fest (with art stations, face painting and more), home show, fashion show and pet fest (with training, demos and contests for Fido). If you're looking to splurge, there are spirits, craft beer and seafood fests taking place too with a price for admission. Saturday, February 8 and Sunday, February 9, in Downtown Coral Gables, 355 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables. Admission is free for select events and tickets/packages available via eventbrite.com.

At the end of a weekend, a little bit of meditation never hurts to get you ready for the week ahead. On Sunday afternoon, the latest Full Moon Detox Beach Meditation is happening on South Pointe Beach, anchored by a 5:30 p.m. yoga class, 5:50 p.m. meditation ceremony, and 7 p.m. flower ceremony to carry it home. Typically 500 or so folks show up to these events, so you'll want to arrive early to claim your spot. For the super-early birds (or if you just want to help keep our beaches clean), the group is hosting a beach clean-up at 3 p.m., too. 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sunday, February 9, at South Pointe Beach, 1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.