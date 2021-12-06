Support Us

The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

December 6, 2021

Beach Cleanup at Virginia Key Beach Pary

As part of its Keep Her Wild program, Rakastella and Debris Free Oceans have partnered for a "Beach Clean Up" on Tuesday. Promising a party with a purpose, the sunset beach cleanup will feature beats to dance to while you pick up rubbish and zero-waste beer from a keg provided by Wynwood Brewing Co. The event is free, but you can opt for a $10 ticket add-on and receive a reusable stainless steel Debris Free Oceans and Wynwood Brewing-branded cup or a $20 add-on to receive a double-walled stainless steel tumbler. Who says helping the planet can't be fun? 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Key Beach Dr., Miami; debrisfreeoceans.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

A Decade in Dade at Yo Space

Yo Miami, the creative network founded by Yuval Ofir, celebrates "A Decade in Dade" on Friday at its Little Haiti headquarters. To mark the occasion, Ofir has curated a ten-year retrospective of artists whose work reflects the city's artistic legacy, with a mixture of street art and fine art. And because this is a party, enjoy music by Master Feathers and complimentary beer from Beat Culture Brewery. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, at Yo Space, 294 NE 62nd St., Miami; yo-miami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Wallcast Concert: Scheherazade and Gershwin at SoundScape Park

Conductor Marin Alsop makes her return to the New World Center on Friday and Saturday to lead the orchestra through a program that features the music of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and George Gershwin. "Scheherazade and Gershwin" will focus on Gershwin’s Concerto in F and Rimsky-Korsakov's symphonic suite Scheherazade. You can catch the performance for free when the concert broadcasts on the side of the New World Center. So bring a blanket and enjoy the classical sounds. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at SoundScape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-673-3330; nws.edu. Admission is free.

Free Family Fun Day: Holiday Traditions at HistoryMiami

On Saturday, bring the family to HistoryMiami for its Free Family Fun Day. Every second Saturday, the museum offers special activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This weekend brings a holiday twist, with crafts, music, and storytelling that embrace the season. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP via historymiami.org.

Waffle Party Vinyl Brunch at Dogfish Head

Sweat Records' monthly Waffle Party Vinyl Brunch returns to Dogfish Head on Sunday. The party invites everyone to gorge on waffles while enjoying an all-vinyl set by DJ Hottpants. Enjoy the brunch (vegan options are available) while sipping Sweat’s collaboration with Dogfish Head, Sweat?…Sweet! available on tap for a limited time. 11 a.m. Sunday, at Dogfish Head, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; dogfish.com. Admission is free.

Sundays Are Lucky at 1-800-Lucky

Every Sunday, local promoter Sorta Secret takes over Wynwood's Asian food hall 1-800-Lucky for an end-of-the-week bash with Sundays Are Lucky. This week features Cocodrills, consisting of Christian "Pridef" Diaz and Amadeus Cruz. Last year, the duo dropped the two-track EP Playtime, featuring its signature tech-house vibe. 4 p.m. Sunday, December 13, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Admission is free.
