The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Live From the Scene Canned Food Drive at Bar Nancy
Some complain that the holiday season has become a celebration of blatant consumerism. While those feelings aren't entirely unfounded, many still use the time to help those in need. On Tuesday, Bar Nancy's Live From the Scene hosts a canned food drive featuring live music, DJs, and standup comedy. Entry to the show requires a donation of canned food or any shelf-stable item. Performers scheduled to take the stage include Taylor James Davis, Ambori Jani, Cynn Sage, and comedians Brittany Brave, Sergio Mendez, and Amanda Vasco. Donations and proceeds raised will benefit Curley's House of Style. 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Admission is free.
Noche Noche Buena at La Cocina Cocteleria
On the eve of Christmas Eve, La Cocina Cocteleria hosts Noche Noche Buena, a party that intends to "put to shame every other [nochebuena] you've ever attended." It's your family gathering on steroids, complete with a holiday vendor market, cigars, and free food. The party starts at 6 p.m. Cuban time (their words, not ours), where you can feat on lechón with all the trimmings for free until it's all gone. Plan Libre brings the festive music, and all you need to do is bring a shoe donation for Shoes for Streets, which provides shoes to the homeless community. 6 p.m. Thursday, December 23, at La Cocina Cocteleria, 1000 E. 16th St., Hialeah; 305-887-8863; kushhospitality.com. Admission is free.
A Mariah Phuc-ing Christmas at Phuc Yea
Upper Eastside restaurant and bar Phuc Yea knows that all it wants for Christmas is you. That's why it's celebrating "A Mariah Phuc-ing Christmas" on Thursday. The ladies' night takes place in the Grinchmas Lounge, featuring Christmas cocktails, karaoke (Mariah-inspired, of course), and games. You can also enjoy $1 oysters and $7 cocktails. Ladies who RSVP get a free cocktail. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, December 23, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com for a free drink.
for a free drink.
The Bolero Sabanero at ATV Records
So you've ripped open all your presents and drunk too much eggnog. Now what? You could go to the movies, but chances are the flick you want to see will be sold out. So why not put your parents to bed and head out for the night? Follow your own personal Star of Bethlehem to ATV Records on Christmas night, where Deep Playa hosts the Bolero Sabanero. On the decks are Dude Skywalker, Jovi, Kike Roldan, and Fer Luna spinning a holiday-tinged (we hope) house setlist. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 25, ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; atvrecords.com. Admission is free before 11 p.m.; otherwise, tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com.
Gender Blender at Las Rosas
UPDATE: Due to rising COVID cases, Las Rosas has canceled all upcoming performances at the venue.
On Sunday, Las Rosas hosts the final Gender Blender of 2021. The queer party, hosted by Party Karloz, features a mix of punk music and drag performances. This week, New York City-based Ecuadorian-American musician Tompsy will perform alongside folk outfit the Barely Damned and singer-songwriter Carney. On the drag side, expect appearances by Lady Paraiso and Sin Silva. And you're wondering what 2022 has in store for you, Reno is doing tarot-card readings. 10 p.m. Sunday, December 26, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.