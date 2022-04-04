Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

April 4, 2022 8:00AM

Dance Now! Miami presents Short Stories in the Garden at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on Sunday, April 10.
Dance Now! Miami presents Short Stories in the Garden at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on Sunday, April 10. Photo by Michael Todd/Dance Now! Miami

Mellow Mood Monday at the Anderson

If you were a fan of Wynwood Yard's Reggae at the Yard event every Sunday, shift your focus to the start of the week at the Anderson. Presented by Kulcha Shok Muzik, Mellow Mood Monday focuses on all this reggae at the 79th Street bar. On the decks are Lance-O and Selekta Bin Bin, abetted by live performances by Jah Steve & the Counteract Crew and Kolkata & the Truth. 5 p.m. Monday, April 4, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free.

Shine a Light on Antisemitism and Racism at the Historic Ward Rooming House

Artists David Oxides and Marvin Weeks come together at the Historic Ward Rooming House for Shine a Light on Antisemitism and Racism. Leaders of Miami-Dade's Black and Jewish community will be in attune to discuss racism and antisemitism, while the artist will unveil the collaborative work. The panelists will also discuss the similarities between Black and Jewish cultures. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Historic Ward Rooming House, 249 NW Ninth St., Miami; 786-529-8624; hamptonartlovers.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

MOAD Talks with Ivana Bago

On Thursday, curator Ivana Bago discusses the exhibition "Hreinn Fridfinnsson: For the Time Being," on view at the Museum of Art and Design. Bago, who's based in Zagreb, Croatia, has published extensively on contemporary art and serves on the editorial board of the scholarly journal ARTMargins. Regarding Fridfinnsson, she argues that instead of describing the artist's work as "romantic conceptualism," the term "magic conceptualism" should be used. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Museum of Art and Design, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-237-7700; moadmdc.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

ICA Speaks with Stefanie Heinz

Sitting down with an artist and discussing their work is a rare and priceless opportunity. Thanks to ICA Speaks, it's possible. On Thursday, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami welcomes painter Stefanie Heinz to discuss her work recently acquired by the museum. Heinz has had her work exhibited in museums and galleries across the world, but this is her first U.S. museum acquisition. The piece, A Hollow Place in a Solid Body, is part of the ICA's permanent collection. 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at 4141 Building, 4141 NE Second Ave., Miami; icamiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP.

Roller Boogie Pride Night at Jungle Plaza

All Skates Go to Heaven pops again in the Miami Design District for a Pride edition of its Roller Boogie with music by DJ Marc Vane. Dig through your closet, fish out those skates, and head to the Jungle Plaza. A limited number of skate rentals will be available at the event, and roller skates and inline skates alike are welcome. Organizers also encourage everyone dressed in rainbow colors to show off their LGBTQ+ pride. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami. Admission is free.

Miami Beach Pride Parade

Don your most vibrant outfit and head to Ocean Drive to celebrate the spirit and culture of the LGBTQ+ community at the Miami Beach Pride Parade. A capstone event in honor of Pride Week, the parade brings together members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities as they march in solidarity. This year's celebrity grand marshal is actor, model, and YouTuber Max Emerson, while Enrique Santos, president and chief creative officer of iHeart Latino, will serve as advocate grand marshal. English singer Raye, who has worked with Charli XCX, David Guetta, and Anne-Marie, will perform on the festival's main stage. Noon Sunday, April 10, at Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; miamibeachpride.com. Admission is free.

Short Stories in the Garden at Miami Beach Botanical Garden

On Sunday, poems are brought to life through dance at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden. Presented by Dance Now! Miami, Short Stories in the Garden gives visitors a chance to walk through the garden as performers partake in spoken word, dance, and music. The stories are inspired by the bucolic poetry of the 19th-century Italian poet Giovanni Pascoli. Actor Susie Taylor vivifies the poetry while the dancers move to the music by composer Mark Carlson. 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Benny & me

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation