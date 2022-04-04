The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Mellow Mood Monday at the Anderson

Shine a Light on Antisemitism and Racism at the Historic Ward Rooming House

MOAD Talks with Ivana Bago

ICA Speaks with Stefanie Heinz

Roller Boogie Pride Night at Jungle Plaza

Miami Beach Pride Parade

Short Stories in the Garden at Miami Beach Botanical Garden

If you were a fan of Wynwood Yard's Reggae at the Yard event every Sunday, shift your focus to the start of the week at the Anderson. Presented by Kulcha Shok Muzik, Mellow Mood Monday focuses on all this reggae at the 79th Street bar. On the decks are Lance-O and Selekta Bin Bin, abetted by live performances by Jah Steve & the Counteract Crew and Kolkata & the Truth.Artists David Oxides and Marvin Weeks come together at the Historic Ward Rooming House for Shine a Light on Antisemitism and Racism. Leaders of Miami-Dade's Black and Jewish community will be in attune to discuss racism and antisemitism, while the artist will unveil the collaborative work. The panelists will also discuss the similarities between Black and Jewish cultures.On Thursday, curator Ivana Bago discusses the exhibition "Hreinn Fridfinnsson: For the Time Being," on view at the Museum of Art and Design. Bago, who's based in Zagreb, Croatia, has published extensively on contemporary art and serves on the editorial board of the scholarly journal. Regarding Fridfinnsson, she argues that instead of describing the artist's work as "romantic conceptualism," the term "magic conceptualism" should be used.Sitting down with an artist and discussing their work is a rare and priceless opportunity. Thanks to ICA Speaks, it's possible. On Thursday, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami welcomes painter Stefanie Heinz to discuss her work recently acquired by the museum. Heinz has had her work exhibited in museums and galleries across the world, but this is her first U.S. museum acquisition. The piece,, is part of the ICA's permanent collection.All Skates Go to Heaven pops again in the Miami Design District for a Pride edition of its Roller Boogie with music by DJ Marc Vane. Dig through your closet, fish out those skates, and head to the Jungle Plaza. A limited number of skate rentals will be available at the event, and roller skates and inline skates alike are welcome. Organizers also encourage everyone dressed in rainbow colors to show off their LGBTQ+ pride.Don your most vibrant outfit and head to Ocean Drive to celebrate the spirit and culture of the LGBTQ+ community at the Miami Beach Pride Parade. A capstone event in honor of Pride Week, the parade brings together members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities as they march in solidarity. This year's celebrity grand marshal is actor, model, and YouTuber Max Emerson, while Enrique Santos, president and chief creative officer of iHeart Latino, will serve as advocate grand marshal. English singer Raye, who has worked with Charli XCX, David Guetta, and Anne-Marie, will perform on the festival's main stage.On Sunday, poems are brought to life through dance at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden. Presented by Dance Now! Miami, Short Stories in the Garden gives visitors a chance to walk through the garden as performers partake in spoken word, dance, and music. The stories are inspired by the bucolic poetry of the 19th-century Italian poet Giovanni Pascoli. Actor Susie Taylor vivifies the poetry while the dancers move to the music by composer Mark Carlson.