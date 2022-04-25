The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Musicians’ Forum at New World Center

Heaux Tales & Cocktails at Gramps

Ordinary Boys at Lost Boy

BeatCamp at Coyo Taco Coral Gables

“Smoke, Lilies, and Jade” at the Underline

Indie Craft Bazaar at Revolution Live

Little Haiti Book Festival at Little Haiti Cultural Complex

The Musicians’ Forum comes alive at the New World Center on Monday. Produced by New World Symphony fellows, the forum showcases unique musical partnerships and spontaneous performances. Monday event includes the works of fellows Scott Jackson, Scott Leger, Margeaux Maloney, and Gabe Napoli. Best of all, you can enjoy the talent of these young artists for free.On Wednesday, Planned Parenthood brings Heaux Tales & Cocktails, a sex trivia event, to Wynwood watering hole Gramps. Presented alongside PowerU, Miami Worker’s Center, and the Women’s Emergency Network, the sex-positive event and karaoke night is hosted alongside Let's Sang. The person with the most sex knowledge wins a prize at the night's end. The event will also be collecting funds for the Women’s Emergency Network, a South Florida abortion fund helping to provide resources to those looking for care.Miami's longtime Morrissey and the Smiths tribute band Ordinary makes its way to the downtown bar Lost Boy for a night of music by the Manchester heroes. Led by vocalist AJ Navarrete, the band started in 2010 and has performed at venues like Churchill's Pub and Las Rosas. The band's sets include faithful performances of hits like "How Soon Is Now?" "This Charming Man," and "There Is a Light."Get ready to feel your body tremble when DJ Craze's monthly BeatCamp Drum & Bass party takes over Coyo Taco's Coral Gables outpost. Headlining the April showcase is Slow Roast Records signee Shinobi, who promises to put the venue's sound system to the test. Also on the bill is Stereotype bringing his own drum 'n' bass sound.Experience a magical performance inspired by the work of Harlem Renaissance icon Richard Bruce Nugent. “Smoke, Lilies, and Jade” consists of song, dance, instrumentals, and animation. Presented by O, Miami, Bookleggers Library, Hued Songs, and the Underline, the multimedia performance takes place at the Sound Stage Plaza at the Underline. Oh, and there'll be a free beer tasting by Tripping Animals.Revolution Live gets crafty on Saturday when the Indie Craft Bazaar takes over for a day of art and goodies. Guests can browse an array of handmade products from over 100 vendors. There’re also DIY activities, mimosas, drink specials, and sweet treats to indulge in. And if all that shopping makes you hungry, there’s an on-site food truck. Since 2009, the event has been bring the community together while giving local artisans a platform to showcase and sell their goods.You don’t have to wait until fall to awash in literature. On Sunday, the Miami Book Fair presents the Little Haiti Book Festival, bringing together authors from Haiti and Haitian diaspora through documentaries, writers' workshops, storytelling, children’s activities, dance, and music performances. On top of the food vendors, panels, and performances, don’t forget the many books — there will even be some free ones available.