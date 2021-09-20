The Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

Oktoberfest at Tripping Animals Brewing Co.

Tripping Animals celebrates Oktoberfest with a weeklong celebration that kicks off Tuesday, September 21, with a special beer release and merch drop. But the festivities really get going on Friday, September 24, with live polka music by Damian Project and axe throwing, and on Saturday, September 25, with the polka music and the axe throwing, along with a special mug promotion and free beer if you RSVP.Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky has launched La Reunión, a pop-up experience to safely share in-person moments again. On Tuesday, the Scottish spirits brand lands at Maps Backlot in Wynwood with complimentary cocktails, live music, craft and food vendors, and a sneaker-customization experience courtesy of Fila. Guests can also give back to the community at the event; Buchanan’s has partnered with local charity Buddy System MIA, which fights for food access in the city. The event is first-come, first-served, so be sure to reserve a spot.The Miami Design District, in collaboration with Istituto Marangoni, presents the fourth-annual Expressions, a two-day talk series on emerging trends and global value shifts. Taking place at Instituto Marangoni (3704 NE Second Ave.) and the Palm Court Event Space (140 NE 39th St., Third Floor), the events are free and open to the public. Topics scheduled to be discussed: “NFTs in the 305”; “Transformative Beauty in the Age of Inclusivity”; “Climate, Art, and Design”; “What’s Cooking in Miami”; and “Welcome to the YOLO Economy.” The talks are capped at 50 people, so RSVP ahead of time, and masks are required.Brazilian singer Anitta has been part of the music industry since 2013, but her star only recently began to rise in the States. Her latest album,, released in 2019, charted at number four on’s Latin Pop Albums chart, and she’s getting ready to release her fifth album,, later this fall. Anitta made her first mainstream awards appearance outside of Latin-music-focused events when she performed at this year’s MTV VMAs. Catch the singer when she performs a free show at the Oasis on Saturday because there’s a possibility that she’ll be doing arena tours this time next year.Local event promoter Skowskii Music is back with its first event since the pandemic event on Saturday. Groundcontrol will feature a lineup of local talent at Las Rosas. Expect performances from Bed Scene, Butterfly Snapple, and Wan.Opa-locka’s Arts & Recreation Center (the ARC) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday with help from Arsht on the Road. There'll be a pop-up music performance by MonteroS, a tour of the exhibition “Casting Shadows | Framing Histories,” and learn about Hispanic and Latino artists in the Opa-locka Community Development Corporation's (OLCDC) collection. The family-friendly event includes activities for children to enjoy.On the last Sunday of every month, La Cocina Coctelería in Hialeah presents Kok Sh*t Bingo. What’s Kok Sh*t Bingo? It’s bingo, but with a defecating chicken deciding your fate. A bingo board will be on the floor of a chicken coop, and you win if the chicken poops on your number. You can buy your raffle ticket by either purchasing a drink at the bar or bring pet food donations.