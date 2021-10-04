The Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

Who's on First? Open Mic at Beat Culture Brewery
Yo Miami has teamed up with Beat Culture Brewery to give the city's rising talent a platform to try their material on a willing audience. Hosted by DannyMiami Reyes, each edition features ten comedians who will test their new material in a short set. Those who want to participate should arrive early and sign up at 7 p.m., otherwise enjoy the show at 8 with $2 tacos all night and Beat Culture's excellent brews. 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, at Beat Culture Brewery & Kitchen, 7259 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5642; beatculture.com. Admission is free.
"Beauty and the Beach" at Art Deco Museum
The Miami Design Preservation League presents the second lecture in a four-part series about Morris Lapidus and MiMo architecture, titled "Beauty and the Beach." If Lapidus' name doesn't right a bell, his work ought to. He's the architect behind Miami structures like the Lincoln Road Mall, the Fontainebleau, the Eden Roc, and Temple Judea. Shining a light on Lapidus' genius are developer Avra Jain, University of Buffalo associate professor Hiroaki Hata, architect and designer Diane Bald, and former Lapidus collaborator Deborah Desilets. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, at the Art Deco Museum, 1001 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-672-2014; mdpl.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Spanish Marie Anniversary Party
The Hammocks brewery Spanish Marie celebrates its anniversary with a weekend-long shindig that will bring in guest beers — both from out of town and local — along with food, live music, and vendors. Spanish Marie was born in 2013, debuting a local homebrew competition, winning gold for its Colada Porter. The brewery opened its doors in 2018, bringing Miami's craft beer craze to Miami-Dade's southwestern suburbs. Guests can try beers from Brewlihan, Pontoon, Beat Culture, Lost City, and Unbranded during the anniversary event. Also, enjoy bites from Pastelito Papi, Offsite, Ted's Burgers, and more, and live performances by Soulpax, Frank Matyok, and Moongzar. While you can pop in any time this week, the big party happens on Saturday. 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, October 8; noon to 1 a.m. Saturday, October 9; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 10; at Spanish Marie Brewery, 14251 SW 120th St., Suite 108, Miami; spanishmariebrewery.com. Admission is free.
Jay Electronica at Oasis Wynwood
In 2007, when Jay Electronica dropped his debut mixtape, Act 1: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge)
, the release received universal acclaim from critics and listeners alike. That led to the artist signing with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. Probably no one expected that it would take 13 years for Jay Electronica to release his debut album. A Written Testimony
, which is influenced by the doctrine of the Nation of Islam, dropped in March 2020 — less than perfect timing — but critics seemed to be just as enamored with the rapper all these years later. On Friday, you'll have the rare chance to catch Jay Electronica for free when he performs at the Oasis. 7 p.m. Friday, October 8, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via tixr.com.
"Ten Years of Few & Far Women" at Wyn 317
Graffiti is often thought of as a man's game — but if that's what you're thinking, you haven't been paying attention. Since 2011, the women-led street-art collective Few & Far has been working to bring together women and uplift them. When Wynwood was more murals than shiny new buildings, the collective had several pieces around the neighborhood. Now, they've returned to celebrate a decade of writing their own history, with "Ten Years of Few & Far Women" at Wyn 317. The exhibition, which opens on Saturday, features live mural-painting in addition to the artwork on display. Participating artists include MeMe, Ursula X Young, Agana, Deity, Dime, Beth Emmerich, and more. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 9, at Wyn 317, 4320 NW Second Ave. Miami; 305-761-1116; wyn317.com. Admission is free.
Monterrey, Rick Guerre, Air Hockey, and DJ Millionyoung at Las Rosas
Monterrey's Roger del Pino is moving to New York City, but the local music scene is throwing him a farewell party before he goes. Del Pino's band will be performing alongside Rick Guerre and Air Hockey with a DJ set by Millionyoung. Monterrey dropped a new song, "Cold Advice,"
produced by Firstworld back in July. There are plans to release an EP later this year, but in the meantime, it's safe to assume Del Pino will be busy unpacking boxes. 10 p.m. Saturday, October 9, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.