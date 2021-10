The Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

Who's on First? Open Mic at Beat Culture Brewery

Yo Miami has teamed up with Beat Culture Brewery to give the city's rising talent a platform to try their material on a willing audience. Hosted by DannyMiami Reyes, each edition features ten comedians who will test their new material in a short set. Those who want to participate should arrive early and sign up at 7 p.m., otherwise enjoy the show at 8 with $2 tacos all night and Beat Culture's excellent brews.The Miami Design Preservation League presents the second lecture in a four-part series about Morris Lapidus and MiMo architecture, titled "Beauty and the Beach." If Lapidus' name doesn't right a bell, his work ought to. He's the architect behind Miami structures like the Lincoln Road Mall, the Fontainebleau, the Eden Roc, and Temple Judea. Shining a light on Lapidus' genius are developer Avra Jain, University of Buffalo associate professor Hiroaki Hata, architect and designer Diane Bald, and former Lapidus collaborator Deborah Desilets.The Hammocks brewery Spanish Marie celebrates its anniversary with a weekend-long shindig that will bring in guest beers — both from out of town and local — along with food, live music, and vendors. Spanish Marie was born in 2013, debuting a local homebrew competition, winning gold for its Colada Porter. The brewery opened its doors in 2018, bringing Miami's craft beer craze to Miami-Dade's southwestern suburbs. Guests can try beers from Brewlihan, Pontoon, Beat Culture, Lost City, and Unbranded during the anniversary event. Also, enjoy bites from Pastelito Papi, Offsite, Ted's Burgers, and more, and live performances by Soulpax, Frank Matyok, and Moongzar. While you can pop in any time this week, the big party happens on Saturday.In 2007, when Jay Electronica dropped his debut mixtape,, the release received universal acclaim from critics and listeners alike. That led to the artist signing with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. Probably no one expected that it would take 13 years for Jay Electronica to release his debut album., which is influenced by the doctrine of the Nation of Islam, dropped in March 2020 — less than perfect timing — but critics seemed to be just as enamored with the rapper all these years later. On Friday, you'll have the rare chance to catch Jay Electronica for free when he performs at the Oasis.Graffiti is often thought of as a man's game — but if that's what you're thinking, you haven't been paying attention. Since 2011, the women-led street-art collective Few & Far has been working to bring together women and uplift them. When Wynwood was more murals than shiny new buildings, the collective had several pieces around the neighborhood. Now, they've returned to celebrate a decade of writing their own history, with "Ten Years of Few & Far Women" at Wyn 317. The exhibition, which opens on Saturday, features live mural-painting in addition to the artwork on display. Participating artists include MeMe, Ursula X Young, Agana, Deity, Dime, Beth Emmerich, and more.Monterrey's Roger del Pino is moving to New York City, but the local music scene is throwing him a farewell party before he goes. Del Pino's band will be performing alongside Rick Guerre and Air Hockey with a DJ set by Millionyoung. Monterrey dropped a new song, "Cold Advice," produced by Firstworld back in July. There are plans to release an EP later this year, but in the meantime, it's safe to assume Del Pino will be busy unpacking boxes.