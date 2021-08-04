The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

click to enlarge Dave Chappelle: See Friday Photo courtesy of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Thursday, August 5

"Currents," featuring works by María de los Angeles, Rodríguez Jiménez, GeoVanna Gonzalez, among others, is on view at David Castillo Gallery. The exhibit explores the cyclical nature of history and the repeated resurgence of civic unrest in critical periods. Through their own unique lenses, the artists examine such themes as queer erasure and exuberance, and race-related inequality and violence, examining each issue with their own voices at the center of the conversation. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; on view through August 28, at the David Castillo Gallery, 3930 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8110; davidcastillogallery.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Every Thursday, join the Wharf Miami for Game Night — but not just any game night. Find anything from giant beer pong, arcade games, foosball, skeeball, Ping-Pong, Jenga, and cornhole at the riverside venue. Between 4 to 7 p.m., guests can avail themselves of happy-hour prices, with mules, mojitos, and margaritas starting at $4 and going up in price with each passing hour. And squash that hunger with bites by the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, and La Santa Taqueria. 4 p.m. Thursday, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Friday, August 6

Every Friday, get a taste of southwest Miami-Dade's food concepts at Tropical Park's Food Truck Friday Fiesta. Presenter Miami Food Truck Events has done the heavy lifting, rounding up some of the city's best mobile restaurants for the whole family's enjoyment, so all you need to do is bring a blanket to spread out. Spend the evening eating, hanging out outdoors, and listening to music while the kiddos enjoy bounce houses and other activities. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; 786-287-6688; miamifoodtrucksevents.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley







On Friday, sip on an old-fashioned and listen to Alexa & the Old-Fashioneds at Bar Nancy. Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Alexa Lash leads the band, which will be celebrating the release of its latest single, "Baked Apples." Lash's sound is a unique mix of pop, rock, soul, and spoken-word influences. Opening this show is neo-Americana rock outfit &etilde;&etilde;Despirotta. 9 p.m. Friday, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

It's often said comedians can't push things too far anymore because of "cancel culture." Well, nobody told Dave Chappelle that — and we very much doubt he cares. His 2019 Netflix special, Sticks & Stones, seemed to irk critics when he joked about the abuse allegations against Michael Jackson and R. Kelly and made jokes at the expense of the LGBTQ+ community. Bold and brave or crass and tasteless? That's up to you to decide. The 47-year-old entertainer will be at Hard Rock Live starting on Friday for a three-night stint. 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $115 to $390 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran

With cocktails, DJs, and a great ambiance, Fête Fridays at Le Chick Miami promises to be a great way to kick off the weekend. The hidden-gem restaurant in Wynwood prides itself on providing an upscale vibe and delicious craft cocktails. On Fridays, Le Chick invites guests to its outdoor lounge to enjoy those cocktails (and bottle service) with beats from DJ A10S. While the kitchen closes early, small bites are available until 2:30 a.m. Tables can be book ahead of time by emailing ashley@lechickmiami.com. 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, at Le Chick Miami, 310 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-216-7086; lechickmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Saturday, August 7







A self-care movement is afoot, and Daybreaker's Galactic Disco at the Faena Forum is leading the way. On Saturday morning, the fun fitness event starts with a meditation led by instructor Agustina Caminos and set against sounds from Jared Bistrong, followed by an elevated movement class by Kira Alvarado. Next, get ready for the ultimate morning disco, serenaded by Dude Skywalker. Once guests have danced their hearts out, they can grab a bite from the women-owned bakery Eat Me Guilt Free, which will provide protein-packed snacks. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Faena Forum, 3300 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; faena.com. Tickets cost $25 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

All over, people are rallying for Britney Spears, who has been trapped in a conservatorship since 2008. On Saturday, Miami's biggest Spears fan Felipe Servat, alongside other organizers, have organized a local #FreeBritney March as the hashtag "Free Britney" continues to trend. Marchers will meet up Ocean Drive and 15th Street at noon, and at 1 p.m. everyone will march few blocks down Ocean Drive, turn right and march a few blocks west, and head north on Washington Avenue to Lincoln Road. Noon Saturday, meet at Ocean Drive and 15th Street, Miami Beach. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Pedal steel guitar maestro Roosevelt Collier will perform a free live concert at Hollywood's ArtsPark on Saturday alongside four-piece post-blues outfit Juke. Collier, AKA "The Dr.," rose to fame thanks to his potent blend of blues, gospel, and rock, later performing with the likes of the Allman Brothers and Robert Randolph following the release of his solo debut, Exit 16. Collier and Juke bring their stylings for an evening of music presented by the City of Hollywood and curated in partnership with Gene de Souza. 7 p.m. Saturday, at ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 N. Young Cir., Hollywood; 954- 921-3500; hollywoodfl.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Catch powerhouse comedian Nery Saenz on Saturday night at the Sunset Place eatery and comedy club Yumbrella. New Times' "Best Stand-Up Comedian" honoree is sure to have guests in stitches with his irony-laced storytelling skills, which he has honed over a decade touring the U.S. and performing on lineups with some of the top names in the industry. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Yumbrella, 5701 Sunset Dr., Miami; 305-397-8499; undertheyumbrella.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Back in 2017, actors Kyle Kaplan and Vinnie Pergola ditched their careers as thespians to form the electronic duo Phantoms. In a short amount of time, they've collaborated with the likes of Giorgio Moroder, Vanessa Hudgens, and Anna Clendening. As Phantoms, Kaplan and Pergola have proven to have slick production skills that very much fall in the sphere of house music. Currently on tour, the duo lands at Le Rouge on Saturday — so make sure you're ready to dance. 9 p.m. Saturday, at Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-872-2774; lerougemiami.com. Tickets cost $35 to $45 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Sunday, August 8

Wellness expert Kira Alvarado of Kira Kulture is partnering with Born Free Pet Shelter, a pet-adoption facility, on Sunday for an event at the Oasis that gives back to our furry friends. Paradise Pump + Pups will include a body-weight bootcamp led by Alvarado, a mindfulness meditation, eco-conscious pop-up shops, mini massages, and a pet adoption before concluding with a dance party featuring DJ Damaged Goods. Even if you don't take home a new pup, you're still helping out: A portion of ticket sales will benefit Born Free. 10 a.m. Monday, at the Oasis, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Monday, August 9

Head to the oh-so-hip Anderson on Monday for its weekly hip-hop party featuring A Tribe Called Quest founding member Jarobi White. Jam along to the hip-hop legend's set and enjoy fresh tacos from the bar's in-house taco truck. After 10 p.m., guests in the food and beverage industry enjoy 50 percent off all drinks. 9 p.m. Monday, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, August 10

Every second Tuesday of the month, Overtown Poetry Open Mic takes over Lil Greenhouse Grill. Whether you're a creative looking for a stage, an inquisitive sort in search of something new, or just looking for a good time, everyone is welcome to share their talent. (Plus, if you sign up, the door fee is waived.) This event is hosted by poet Calvin "madeS.O.N." Early and chef Karim Bryant is serving up his delicious cuisine. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Lil Greenhouse Grill, 1300 NW Third Ave., Miami; 786-277-3582; lilgreenhousegrill.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Coral Gables Art Cinema celebrates the birthday of its founder, Steven Krams, with a special screening of the Italian film classic Cinema Paradiso on Tuesday. The drama follows young Salvatore, who, through his friendship with a local projectionist, falls in love with the art of filmmaking. The screening, a fundraiser for the art-house cinema, will be introduced by Krams and is accompanied by light bites and refreshments. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $20. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, August 11

On Wednesday, catch smooth grooves all night with Captain Luv at Miami Lakes hotspot Chela's Beer Garden. Chela's and Chill is a weekly event highlighting local acoustic performances, but once a month, Chela's sets sail with the Captain on a sea of smooth grooves. Courtesy of Yacht Rock Miami, you'll be sure to ride the wave of good vibes. And you might want to arrive early — from 4 to 7 p.m., there are happy-hour specials to be had. 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, at Chela's Beer Garden, 15301 NW 67th Ave., Miami Lakes; 786-558-9393; chelasbeergarden.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

The Void Miami is back at Brickell hotspot Blackbird Ordinary for its weekly get-down, Jenny From the Block Party. Featured DJs change from week to week, but no matter who's behind the decks, expect plenty of Afrobeat, hip-hop, reggaeton, and dancehall tunes all night long. Oh, and ladies: If you leave your man at home, it's free for you to get in. 10 p.m. Wednesday, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Olivia McAuley