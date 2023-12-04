The 20 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, December 4Are you a Swiftie or part of the BeyHive? Blackbird Ordinary puts that to the test when it hosts Taylor Swift Versus Beyoncé on Monday night. The two divas will go head to head as the DJ plays all the hits. You're encouraged to come dressed as your favorite pop supernova. Whoever you choose, this is the kind of party where everybody wins. 10 p.m. Monday, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; instagram.com/blackbirdordinary. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tuesday, December 5Pérez Art Museum Miami opens its big Miami Art Show on Tuesday with "Gary Simmons: Public Enemy." It's the first comprehensive career survey of the multidisciplinary artist's work and promises to be the most in-depth presentation of his work to date. The exhibition covers 30 years of the artist's career and features approximately 70 works. Since the late '80s, Simmons has played a vital role in situating questions of race, class, and gender identity at the center of contemporary art discourse. 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through April 28, 2024, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $12 to $16; free for members and children 6 and under. Jose D. Duran
arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $130. Sophia Medina
Dance music duo Sofi Tukker take over the Faena Theater on Tuesday, helping kick off Miami Art Week. Also on the bill are Miami-based DJ and producer Richie Hell, Francisca Oyhanarte AV Show, and Mia Moretti & Margot. Sofi Tukker consists of group members Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern. Together, they have conquered the dance music scenes with tracks such as "Drinkee," "Best Fiend," and "Purple Hat." In 2017, the pair received a Grammy nomination for the song "Drinkee," and the following year, after the release of their debut album, Treehouse, they nabbed a nomination for "Best Dance/Electronic Album." 10 p.m. Tuesday, at the Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5742; faenatheater.com. Tickets cost $250. Sophia Medina
Wednesday, December 6Emmy Award-winning comedian Brett Goldstein promises you the "Second Best Night of Your Life" when he stops at the Hard Rock Live on Wednesday. Goldstein is best known to American audiences for playing Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ comedy series Ted Lasso. In 2005, Goldstein started acting with his role in the self-written thriller Wish You Were Here. Later, he starred in several comedy series, including the BBC series Uncle and Channel 4's Derek, which Ricky Gervais directed. In 2020, producer Bill Lawrence hired Goldstein as a writer for Ted Lasso, ultimately leading him to be cast for the role of Roy. 8 p.m. Thursday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $105 to $235 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
On Wednesday, Lot 11 Skatepark hosts Sukeban, a new Japanese women's Joshi wrestling league. The term sukeban roughly translates to "delinquent girl," giving you a clue of what you can expect. Blending fashion, beauty, and anime with traditional Japanese women's wrestling, Sukeban blends wrestling moves with kawaii culture. The league makes its Miami debut at Lot 11, with writer and actor Kunichi Nomura serving as host and looks by Olympia Le-Tan and Isamaya Ffrench. 10 p.m. Wednesday, at Lot 11 Skatepark, 301 NW Second Ave., Miami; sukeban.com. Tickets cost $60.62 to $303.08 via dice.fm. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, December 7Discover the art of unburdening your soul and nurturing your inner essence at the Wellness Oasis, an immersive retreat meticulously crafted to champion self-care and impart the wisdom of mindfulness at the Standard Spa, Miami Beach. Brace yourself for a transformative journey through invigorating yoga, serene meditation, and revitalizing breathwork sessions, all meticulously curated to elevate your consciousness. It all kicks off Thursday with a soul-stirring breathwork session helmed by Devi Brown, who will guide you through the profound connection between grief and wellness. Then, join Dr. Deepak Chopra for a guided sunset meditation and delve into the fascinating world of Blue Zones and longevity with Dan Buettner during an empowering workshop. 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; standardhotels.com. Tickets cost $175 via wellnessoasis.splashthat.com. Sophia Medina
Los Angeles-based collective Soulection is set to make its mark at Oasis Wynwood as part of the venue's Miami Art Week programming. Under the banner of Soulection & Friends, the collective will assume control, bringing with it a diverse range of musical styles encompassing house, electronica, hip-hop, and R&B. While the lineup remains undisclosed, the group is renowned for never falling short of igniting the party atmosphere. Perhaps the most enticing aspect of the event? It's free. 9 p.m. Thursday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via oasismiami.tixr.com. Jose D. Duran
Prepare to be swept off your feet as Grammy Award-winner Bruno Mars takes the stage at Hard Rock Live on Thursday. Mars burst onto the scene in 2010, igniting the charts with hits like "Nothin' On You" alongside B.O.B and "Billionaire" featuring Travie McCoy. His sonic tapestry weaves together pop, R&B, funk, soul, reggae, and disco, creating a genre-defying experience that'll have you grooving all night long. With a staggering 14 Grammy Awards under his belt, Bruno Mars is not just an artist, he's a global phenomenon; having sold more than 200 million records worldwide, he stands tall among the best-selling music artists ever. 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $128 to $458 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Friday, December 8The art world descends on the Miami Beach Convention Center for another edition of Art Basel Miami Beach. The fair hosts some of the top galleries from across the globe, hoping to sell works to deep-pocketed collectors. But don't worry — even if you can't afford to buy anything, you're still allowed to gawk at the work on display, including blue-chip and museum-worthy pieces. This year, five Miami galleries will be exhibiting, including veterans David Castillo and Frederic Snitzer Gallery, as well as Spinello Projects, Central Fine, and Piero Atchugarry Gallery. Art Basel will hold a conversation segment where artists and cultural figures share some of their knowledge about art and topics currently shaping the industry. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; artbasel.com.Tickets cost $58 to $3,500. Sophia Medina
Get ready for an unforgettable three-day celebration of music and arts as the Art With Me festival returns to Virginia Key Beach Park. The Tulum-imported event promises a dynamic blend of good vibes and exceptional music. Immerse yourself in a myriad of showcases and interactive experiences featuring installations, galleries, live performances, and wellness sessions. The music lineup is nothing short of stellar, with headliners that include British legends Underworld and French duo Polo & Pan. Channel Tres, Damian Lazarus, Jan Blomqvist, Lee Burridge, and LP Gobbi are joining the ranks, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere throughout the weekend. 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; artwithme.org. Tickets cost $49 to $399 via tixr.com; children 12 and under are free. Sophia Medina
After a short sabbatical, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami's First Friday is back just in time for Miami Art Week. Juliana Huxtable's new band, Tongue in the Mind, performs in the museum's sculpture garden on Friday. The band debuted in May, garnering hype even before its first release. Though Tongue in the Mind spent the summer playing Europe's festival circuit, Friday's ICA show marks the band's second show in the U.S. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Tickets cost $10. Jose D. Duran
Under the guidance of artistic director Patrick Dupre Quigley, Seraphic Fire is set to infuse South Florida with holiday cheer this weekend. Experience the enchanting blend of candlelight and angelic harmonies in the magical presentation of "A Seraphic Fire Christmas." This performance showcases festive carols from various traditions and modern reinterpretations of timeless classics. More than just a seasonal soundtrack, the concert marks the release of Seraphic Fire's latest Christmas album, featuring beloved holiday tunes. 7:30 p.m. Friday, at St. Philip's Episcopal, 1121 Andalusia Ave., Coral Gables; 7 p.m. Saturday, at All Souls Episcopal Church, 4025 Pine Tree Dr., Miami Beach; and 7 p.m. Sunday, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 333 Tarpon Dr., Fort Lauderdale; seraphicfire.org. Tickets cost $62. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Rapper, chef, and TV personality Action Bronson is scheduled to grace the stage at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Friday, courtesy of the New York events promoter Murmrr and Le Poisson Rouge. Backed by a complete band, this performance is part of his Dr. Bachlava & Human Growth Hormone Tour. Bronson's most recent album, Cocodrillo Turbo, released in 2022, has been aptly characterized by Pitchfork's Drew Millard as "a hallucinatory, fuzzed-out journey into the wilderness." 8 p.m. Friday, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $53.56 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, December 9The Tribeca Festival Music Lounge has seized control of the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, presenting a captivating series of talks and performances throughout Miami Art Week. This Saturday, don't miss the opportunity to engage with legendary actor Robert De Niro and French photographer-street artist JR as they delve into discussions on art, family, and film and provide a sneak peek into an exciting undisclosed project. As night falls, the lounge comes alive with a mesmerizing performance by experimental electronic artist Actress and the talents of composer and multi-instrumentalist Takuya Nakamura. 5 to 6 p.m. and 8:30 to 10:45 p.m. Saturday, at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; tribecafilm.com/musicloungemiami. Tickets cost $50 to $150. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Step into a winter wonderland as Pinecrest Gardens undergoes a festive transformation, aglow with enchanting lights for the holiday season. Night of Lights kicks off this Saturday and continues until January 6, providing you and your family the opportunity to bask in the brilliance of this dazzling display. Dive into the holiday spirit with engaging activities such as a cozy pajama party, live festive performances, photo sessions with Santa Claus, and a chance to explore the seasonal gift bazaar for unique finds and holiday treasures. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday through January 6, at Pinecrest Gardens; 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $18 to $23 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Miami Music Week is months away, but that's not stopping Circoloco from landing at Factory Town on Saturday. The Ibiza-based party brings a roster of dance-music heavyweights that include Peggy Gou, Seth Troxler, Dixon, Chloé Caillet, Maceo Plex, and Dennis Cruz. The music will be spread across two stages and go nonstop for 12 hours, so bring some sunglasses to bask in the sunrise. 7 p.m. Saturday, Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami; factorytown.com. Tickets cost $86 to $231 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, December 10On Sunday, Friends of the Underline, the organization behind Miami's linear park, invites you to join Bike the Underline. Kick off at the Brickell Backyard at the Underline and embark on a scenic journey through downtown parks, uncovering hidden gems that may have escaped your notice in the hustle of daily life. While the ride is free to join, register in advance and equip yourself with essentials like water, sunscreen, and a helmet for a safe and enjoyable experience. 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, at the Brickell Backyard Sound Stage Plaza at the Underline, SW Eighth Street and First Avenue, Miami; theunderline.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Join Ahana Yoga for a vibrant celebration of the art of yoga at Jungle Plaza this Sunday. YogArt Basel offers a perfect opportunity to unwind and regain balance before the upcoming work week. Led by instructor Dawn Feinberg, these sessions challenge you to connect with your body and discover your center. Adding a unique touch, DJ Danny Stern provides an energetic soundtrack, transforming this into more than just your average yoga experience – it's a lively celebration of movement and mindfulness. 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; ahanayoga.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Reggie Watts, the versatile musician, comedian, actor, and former bandleader of The Late Late Show with James Corden, takes the stage at Gramps for an intimate performance this Sunday. Watts' shows transcend the boundaries of music and comedy, weaving together his formidable voice, looping pedals, and limitless imagination. With sold-out performances across the U.S. and Europe and appearances at renowned festivals like Bonnaroo, SXSW, Bumbershoot, and Just For Laughs, Watts is a force. Adding to his accolades, his recently released memoir, Great Falls, MT: Fast Times, Post-Punk Weirdos, and a Tale of Coming Home Again, has earned acclaim, being named one of the "Best Comedy Books of 2023" by Vulture. 7 p.m. Sunday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com.Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden