The 19 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

click to enlarge Villano Antillano performs at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Wednesday, October 4. Photo by Giovannie Berdecia

click to enlarge Call Super takes over the decks at Floyd on Thursday, October 5. Photo by George Nebieridze

click to enlarge Comedian Matt Rife brings his ProbleMATTic World Tour to Hard Rock Live on Friday, October 6. Photo by Noah Schutz

click to enlarge Scottish producer Sam Gellaitry stops at the Ground on Saturday, October 7. Photo by Gregor Gaynor-Kirk

click to enlarge Miami Carnival brings together the Caribbean diaspora on Sunday, October 8. Photo by Berment Photography

One of the most popular art styles is perhaps landscape painting. Throughout the ages, artists have tried to make sense of the world by capturing it one brush stroke at a time. Even after the invention of photography — which many feared would be the end of traditional painting — artists continued to put it all on the canvas. In the Wolfsonian's latest exhibit,curators Lea Nickless and Silvia Barisione explore diverse depictions of land in the museum's collection, with works spanning from the late 19th to the early 20th Century, tracing global evolution and changing perceptions of our surroundings.Discover inner peace and tranquility on Monday through movements with Inhale Miami's. The class allows you to release stress through traditional Chinese practices that help you find self-empowerment and mindfulness. Led by sifu Fred Holt, you'll be encouraged to push your boundaries and find ease through movement. The session promises to help you find good energy flow and balance.Gainesville-based authorstops at Books & Books on Tuesday to discuss her new novel,. The book tells the story of a servant girl who escapes from her colonial settlement and is an intense and charged novel centered on her solitary struggle for survival in the wilderness.is Groff's fifth novel and the followup to her 2021 book andbestseller,On Tuesday, alternative rock bandstops at the Parker to hit fans with a wave of nostalgia. Formed in 1986, the band consists of vocalist and guitarist Glen Philips, guitarist Todd Nichols, bassist Dean Dinning, and drummer Randy Guss, who replaced longtime member Josh Daubin. Throughout the band's career, the quartet has released seven albums, the most recent being 2021's. Some of their renowned tracks include "Walk on the Ocean," "All I Want," "Something's Always Wrong," and "Fall Down."It's starting to feel a lot like Miami Art Week. Kicking things off is the Bass with its exhibitionOrganized around the museum's recent acquisition of Paik's(2003), the show closely examines the artist's connection to Miami, who made South Florida his home until his death in 2006. The artist's local legacy culminated with the sculptural installations at Miami International Airport in 1990.was located in the Concourse B lobby and greeted the public with 100 TV monitors assembled in a biplane-shaped neon frame, whilein Concourse E spelled out the city's name with 74 monitors. The works are no longer in public view. The Bass' show hopes to spotlight the artist once again and show how he engaged with the region.Music promotertakes over Miami Beach Bandshell on Wednesday for a night of Caribbean music. The lineup includes queer rap princess Villano Antillano, urbano talent Rafa Pabön, Dominican by the way of Italy singer Yendry, alt-perreo act RaiNao, Dominican singer Letón Pé, and French-Dominican act Calacote. Expect a mixture of cumbia, salsa, Latin pop, neoperreo, and more as every act takes the stage throughout the evening.Capping off the annualLatin Music Week, which brings the entire Latin music industry to the city for panels, events, and parties, is the, which returns to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables. This year, Mexican artist Peso Pluma leads the pack with 21 nominations across 15 categories, including Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Top Latin Album of the Year. Other nominees include Bad Bunny, Karol G, Shakira, Rauw Alejandro, Feid, and Rosalía. In addition to the trophies, there will be performances by Peso Pluma, Marc Anthony, and Sofía Reyes. The most anticipated act expected to take the stage on Thursday night will be Bad Bunny, who has promised to premiere a new song.On Thursday, Extra Credit at Floyd hosts London-based producer. The stage moniker of Joseph Richmond Seaton, Call Super is known for his meticulous approach to the composition, production, art direction, and presentation of his work. He also produces music under the name Ondo Fudd, and his sound has been compared to acts like Ricardo Villalobos and Brian Eno. His 2017 album,, was praised by critics, with Pitchfork's Andy Beta noting in his review of the record, "There's a sense here that Seaton is seeking to move beyond such tropes in dance music towards something not yet defined."Country singer Willie Nelson brings histo the iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Friday. Performing alongside the music icon for the outlaw country festivities are folk band the Avett Brothers, Southern rock band Gov't Mule, country singer Elizabeth Cook, and Nelson's son, Particle Kid. This year's edition is notable, as Shotgun Willie celebrates his musical legacy and 90th birthday. Prepare to go bigger than ever in honor of one of the leading figures of progressive and outlaw country.Why stop at one cocktail when you can sample several? On Friday,will serve more than 100 samples of the finest cocktails and spirits in the world at the Coral Gables Country Club. Liquors, including gin, rum, tequila, and vodka, will be paired with savory hors d'oeuvres and live music to dance the night away. Cigar connoisseurs can enjoy a smoke at the specially dedicated terrace. Say cheers to the weekend and toast the good times at this spirit-filled event.Thanks to his superb crowd work, comedianhas taken the internet by storm, particularly on TikTok. Now he's embarking on the ProbleMATTic Tour, a 155-date world tour that should be easy for him to sell out, considering he has more than 17 million followers on TikTok alone. Rife heads to Hard Rock Live on Friday as part of the tour, where he'll perform two back-to-back, sold-out shows. Just ensure you're prepared in case he calls on you in the middle of the show.EDM producerreturns to LIV on Friday to shell out plenty of beats. Marshmello first gained recognition in the dance music sphere after publishing various remixes to tracks by acts such as Jack Ü and Zedd. In 2016, he released his debut single, "Alone," which peaked at number 28 on theHot 100 and became his first platinum-certified track. His other hits include "Wolves," featuring Selena Gomez; "Silence," with Khalid; and his collaboration with Bastille, "Happier."Grab your board and get ready to shred when therides into Skatebird Miami on Saturday. Everyone is welcome to enter the competition, which is open for men, ladies, juniors, and quads. (Registration closed on October 5 at midnight.) However, if all you want to do is watch, you are welcome to enjoy all the skills the contestants show off during the competition.Presented by local brewery Tripping Animals,is an all-you-can-eat-and-drink culinary experience. The annual event brings together some of the biggest heavy-hitters in the South Florida food scene, including Giorgio Rapicavoli (Eating House), Jeff Maxfield (Walrus Rodeo), Pablo Zitzmann (Zitz Sum), Renata Ferraro (Flour & Weirdoughs), and Eduardo Lara (Wolf of Tacos). The brewery is equally as good, with Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen, Casey Brewing, Jester King Brewery, and Grimm Artisanal Ales and a wine list curated by Mendez Fuel.One of the hardest parts of the spooky season is finding a costume for Halloween night. But why buy a new one when you can trade your old one with somebody else? Debris Free Oceans, in partnership with Earth Breezy, hosts the second-annualat Unbranded Brewing on Saturday. To combat plastic overconsumption and make it easier and cheaper to find a costume, DFO welcomes you to bring in any of your books, clothing, shoes, and decor to share with others. While the browsing and swapping occur, guests can enjoy a cold craft beer made by the brewery.British drum 'n' bass and jungle legendand Miami turntable talentjoin up for a night of nonstop beats at 1-800-Lucky on Saturday. Size is an important figure in the UK dance scene, emerging in the '90s when the country's influence on electronic music felt seemingly unmatched. Nicaraguan-born, Miami-based DJ Craze has been a champion for the Miami bass sound and is the only DJ in history to win the DMC World DJ Championships three times in a row. In addition to the two heavyweights, Saturday's lineup includes Strife, Somejerk, the Engineer, and Disidente.Scottish DJ and producertakes over the Ground for a DJ set on Saturday. Describing himself as someone who views the world through palettes of vivid color, his music is lively and inviting while offering something fresh. The 26-year-old is a wunderkind of sorts, finding success as a producer when he was just a teenager. In addition to producing music, Gellaitry often sings on his tracks. "Me singing is just another instrument I can use," he says. While his appearance on Saturday is just a DJ set, one can only hope he hops on the mic at some point during the night.South Florida's Caribbean diaspora comes together at the Fair Expo Center for. Hundreds gather to strut in their most vibrant outfits and stunning masquerade, made of various colors, feathers, and jewels. Attendees often go above and beyond to show off pride in their heritage. Along with the outfits, parade attendees dance and jump to live music produced by the mas bands. Whether you are a long-time attendee or a newbie who has always wanted to be part of the fun, now is the time to dance, rejoice, and show off.Halloween is coming early at the Miami Children's Museum when it hosts its 13th annual. Families are invited to show up in costume and roam the halls for trick-or-treating. Once the baskets have been filled with chocolate and candy, guests can enjoy a series of fun festivities in honor of the season, including pumpkin decorating and spooky arts and crafts. If you are looking for mild scares and goosebumps, head to the museum's haunted house. All funds raised for the event will support the museum's educational programs, ensuring that children from all backgrounds receive the proper education and hands-on learning experience they need to grow.