The 19 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Miami Swim Week the Shows kicks off on Wednesday, July 5.

Miami New Drama brings Papá Cuatro back to the stage on Thursday, July 6.

La Isla de los Hombres at Miami-Dade County Auditorium kicks off the International Hispanic Theatre Festival on Friday, July 7.

"Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids" opens at HistoryMiami on Saturday, July 8.

Comedian Daniel Weingarten brings the laughs to Gramps on Sunday, July 9.

English glam-rock bandtake the stage at Revolution Live on Monday as part of their Remember the Name... Tour. The band released its third album,, in 2020 via Interscope Records, and in 2022, it jumped ship and signed to Big Machine Record, releasing several stand-alone singles. The latest, "Too Good at Raising Hell," was released on June 30. Opening Monday's show is the Detroit band Mac Saturn.Strap on your skates and celebrate America's 247th birthday at theat the Miami Beach Bandshell. On Tuesday, the venue turns into a roller rink, complete with tunes. The Bandshell Allstars provide the music; you bring the skates. Don't own a pair? Faena Arts will have some on hand to lend out. Not interested in skating? You can hang out on the rear deck and dance along. The City of Miami Beach's annual Fire on the Fourth takes place just outside the venue on the beach, complete with drones and fireworks.The City of Miami and the Miami Symphony Orchestra celebrate. Billed as an eco-friendly extravaganza, the city challenges everyone to prepare a plastic-free picnic — because you will be judged. There will be a contest to crown the most eco-friendly picnic setup, a live performance by the Miami Symphony Orchestra conducted by Eduardo Marturet, and a drone show.On Tuesday, the Ocean Drive Association hosts its annual. Dress in red, white, and blue, and head to Lummus Park at Ocean Drive and 12th Street for magnificent fireworks filling the night sky along the beach. There will be a live-music performance by the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival's orchestra. The setlist includes all-time favorite Broadway tunes and patriotic anthems such as Tchaikovsky's bombastic 1812 Overture.Are you still looking for the perfect swimsuit? Luckily,kicks off this week. The event features more than 100 emerging and established fashion designers, bringing together the fashion industry, fashionistas, and influencers and unveiling the latest in luxury swimwear and resort wear. Wednesday's opening runway show kicks things off with presentations by Ema Savahl, Amarotto Swimwear, and Paola Estefania, all while benefiting the Little Lighthouse Foundation.Rapperstops at Oasis Wynwood on Wednesday as part of Larry's Market Run Tour. June kicked off his music career with his 2010 debut. Previously signed by Warner Records, he is an independent artist who has toured with big-name artists such as Post Malone, Berner, and Curren$y. He is best known for his albums, and his latest,, released in 2022. It charted at number 39 on the200, his highest entry to date.After debuting last year, Miami New Drama brings the musicalback to the stage at the Colony Theatre. Conceived by Venezuelan-Canadian director Juan Souki, the production brings together five immigrant musicians to share their real-life stories and celebrate Venezuelan culture and music. Last year,won the Carbonell Awards for "Outstanding New Work," while Mariaca Semprún earned the trophy for "Outstanding Performance by an Actor in Lead Female Role, Musical." Semprún will return for this production alongside Miguel Siso, Eduardo Betancourt, Mafer Bandola, and Adolfo Herrera.On Thursday, Fort Lauderdale-based company New City Players premieres its production ofat Island City Stage. The play came together after the company adapted playwright Steven Brown'sinto a five-episode podcast amid the pandemic. Now, New City Players bring the story to life as their season's final play. The play revolves around two teenagers who kidnap a pill-popping country singer, leading to a game of cat and mouse with plenty of twists and turns.Thelaunches on Friday, celebrating its 37th edition of showcasing the works of Hispanic theatre groups from countries such as Spain, Colombia, Costa Rica, and the United States. The four-week festival presented by Teatro Avante kicks off with) at Miami-Dade County Auditorium. Based on the bestselling novel by José León Sánchez, the play narrates the terrible events in the San Lucas prison on Costa Rica's Pacific coast. Reflecting on the concept of freedom, this production brings the 1968 novel to life with a cast of experienced Hispanic actors.Spanish-born, Berlin-based producer(AKA Manuel Ibañez) takes over the decks at Domicile on Friday night. The techno titan got involved in the electronic music scene as a teenager, producing his first tunes by 17. He gained notoriety in Europe as a drum 'n' bass producer under the name Impak. These days he's focused more on the techno side of things with his new alias, Atonism. Local techno label E-Hrzn is bringing him to the Little Haiti venue along with Carlo Vento, DJ Prim, and N1na.Take fitness to another level at, which promises to be more of a party than another boring workout. Hosted by CycleBar Miami, the event at Oasis Wynwood will have more than 90 bikes for guests to take part in the fun and break a sweat. There will be three different classes, each led by four instructors, ensuring you get the best results from your workout. Plus, a live DJ will take the reins of the exercise music set list, making this the ultimate workout.HistoryMiami Museum's new exhibition,opens to the public on Saturday. Organized by the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, the exhibit features displays of life-size models of mythical creatures, paintings, and cultural objects from around the world. More than a display of fantastical beings, it explores the natural and cultural roots of these figures. During Saturday's opening party, enjoy family-friendly activities, including face painting, craft activities, music, and food vendors.It ain't officially mango season until Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden hosts its annual. Featuring a star-studded lineup of chefs, the event celebrates more than 400 varieties of mangos in the garden's collection. Chefs on the lineup include Allen Susser, Jeremy Ford, Niven Patel, Cindy Hutson, and Michael Schwartz. Throughout the weekend, you can enjoy cooking demos, mango tastings, lectures, food vendors, and the signature mango brunch.On Saturday, shop local when Revolution Live hosts the, a shopping event filled with fun merchandise, knick-knacks, goods, and crafts. Featuring more than 85 booths, you can shop a venue full of goods that can't be found at your usual chain retail store. Elevate your shopping experience with $5 mimosas during the event. You can also participate in the DIY action, as there will be a station to make your own crafts.July 10 marks. Why 710? It spells "oil" backward. Dab Day Productions takes over Wynwood Marketplace for its Dab Day celebration two days early on Saturday. You can celebrate the day with live music, food and drinks, art installations, and glassblowing. And it wouldn't be Dab Day without the area's medical marijuana treatment centers and doctors on site to educate, inform, and engage attendees about the benefits of medicinal pot.On Sunday, 11 art galleries across Miami open their doors to the public as part of the. Conceived by gallerist Mindy Solomon, the event highlights the programming at each gallery and allows you to take a more intimate look at the work on display. Participating galleries include Dot Fiftyone Gallery, Emerson Dorsch, Fredric Snitzer, Pan American Projects, and Diana Lowenstein.On Sunday, Cosford Cinema continues its screening of films on the Sight & Sound Poll with Spike Lee's 1989 movie. Set in one block of Brooklyn's Bed-Stuy neighborhood, the film follows the interaction of a cast of characters over the course of a single day, leading to heated confrontations as tensions rise along racial lines before exploding into violence. If you have never seen the film that solidified Lee as one of the leading Black cinematic auteurs, don't miss your chance to see it in 4K.Los Angeles-based standup comedianbrings the laughs when he takes the stage at Shirley's, the backroom at Gramps, on Sunday. Weingarten mines his multicultural background as the son of Mexican, Argentinian, and Jewish immigrants for his comedic material. The 31-year-old has appeared on TruTV'sandand was a staff writer on Disney Channel'sProducerstops at Hard Rock Live as part of his latest tour in support of his recently released self-titled album. Throughout his decade-long career, Illenium (AKA Nick Miller) has taken the dance music scene by storm, becoming one of future bass' leading figures. His sound can be defined as a mixture of powerful melodies and heavy bass, usually paired with emotional lyrics that pull on listeners' heartstrings. His latest album features collaborations with All Time Low, Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, and Jvke.