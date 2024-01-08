The 19 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, January 8

Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown lands at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, January 9. Photo by T. Charles Erickson

Tuesday, January 9

Wednesday, January 10

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo brings its gender-bending performance to the Adrienne Arsht Center on Thursday, January 11. Photo by Roberto Ricci

Thursday, January 11

Tamiami International Orchid Festival blossoms at the Miami-Dade Fair Expo Center on Friday, January 12. Tamiami International Orchid Festival photo

Friday, January 12

DJ collective Horse Meat Disco takes over the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday, January 13. Photo by Ro Murphy

Saturday, January 13

John Summit stops at Daer Nightclub on Sunday, January 14. Experts Only photo

Sunday, January 14

Every year, the YoungArts Foundation brings together the next generation of young talent for, a rigorous program that allows participants to collaborate across ten disciplines, refine their craft with renowned leaders, and establish lasting connections. Participants engage in classes and workshops, eligible for financial awards and potential nomination as U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts. From January 8 to 12, the community is invited to watch the next generation of artists in five nights of performances, writers' readings, an exhibition, and the publication of theFrom January 8 to 14, take a bite out of the Fort Lauderdale culinary scene during the. The annual event returns to entice residents and visitors with various dishes from the city's top chefs and restaurants. There will be one-night-only dinners at spots like Evelyn's, the Katherine, Burlock Coast, and Casa D'Angelo. The Grand Tasting takes place Saturday at Las Olas Oceanside Park and features food and beverage demonstrations and cooking demos., the Tony Award-winning musical that reimagines the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice in a post-apocalyptic setting, lands at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts starting Tuesday. Written by Anaïs Mitchell, the musical follows Orpheus' quest to rescue his love, Eurydice, from the underworld ruled by Hades. With a folk- and jazz-inspired score,received widespread acclaim for its innovative storytelling, music, and staging. The musical earned several accolades, including the Tony for "Best Musical," "Best Original Score," and "Best Direction of a Musical."O Cinema's "Seasoned Actors" series honors the work of Spanish actor Javier Bardem. On Wednesday, it's screening, the 2007 neo-Western thriller directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, based on Cormac McCarthy's novel. The film follows the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, with Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) finding a briefcase full of money, triggering a violent pursuit by hitman Anton Chigurh (Bardem) and Sheriff Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones). Exploring themes of fate and morality, the film received critical acclaim and won four Academy Awards, including "Best Picture" and "Best Director."Theis set to present 120 films from 25 countries starting on Thursday. The festival will feature the premiere of, the courtroom drama, Marco Bellocchio's, and award-winner. However, the distinction of opening-night film goes to, starring Anthony Hopkins. Directed by James Hawes, the film stars Hopkins as Sir Nicholas Winton, a British stockbroker who helped rescue hundreds of children during World War II. Screenwriter Lucinda Coxon will be in attendance to discuss the film after the screening.Search for your next heirloom piece when thereturns to the Miami Beach Convention Center. From Thursday through Monday, the show invites you to explore over 600 vendors from around the world who will be selling antiques and vintage pieces. Items range from jewelry and handbags to furniture, home decor, and artwork. You can also live yourdreams because there will be a complimentary appraisal day, allowing all ticket holders to receive an evaluation by experts.Written by Miami native David Rosenberg,explores the changing bonds of a Jewish family as two brothers take different positions toward the state of Israel. The play begins as Ben forsakes his position at a New York law firm to enlist in the Israeli Defense Force. His family grapples with the reevaluation of their secular Jewish identity and stances on Israel as the play explores how politics can strain familial ties and prompts contemplation on people's responsibilities to their community. Zoetic Stage's production at the Adrienne Arsht Center's Carnival Studio Theater marks the world premiere of Rosenberg's play.Celebrate the 50th anniversary of, the world's premier all-male comic ballet ensemble, at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Thursday. This internationally acclaimed dance group, affectionately known as the Trocks, originated in New York in 1974 and has evolved into a global sensation, captivating audiences all over the world. Renowned for theirperformances filled with razor-sharp wit and stunning pointe work, the Trocks deliver polished parodies of classical ballet masterpieces.Expose yourself to the captivating beauty of orchids at the. Whether you want to own an orchid, learn more about plant maintenance, or admire the majestic flowers, this festival welcomes everyone to participate. Discover exhibits showcasing various flower arrangements, as well as over 90 vendors selling an array of color variations of orchids. Lectures will teach guests about effective planting and growth, controlling diseases, and more. If you want first dibs on the best blooms, grab an early-entry ticket, allowing you to access the festival at 9 a.m.Embrace Miami Beach and its historical art deco glory during the 47th annual. For three days, residents and visitors can be transported back to the early days of the Magic City, with several events celebrating its signature art deco style. Kick off the celebratory weekend with an architectural tour through iconic Ocean Drive or shop for goods at an artisan market. If you are looking to really dive deeply into the city's historic art style, there will also be lectures led by some of Miami's leading figures. At night, things get swingin' at the Jazz Age Stage.Dive into the can't-miss, a 90-minute cinematic adventure showcasing seven handpicked gems from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. As the premier platform for short films and a springboard for emerging filmmakers, the festival boasts an illustrious history of nearly 40 years. The curated lineup of seven films packs a punch, with two award-winning titles and a mix of fiction, documentary, and animation.While the Fillmore Miami Beach reopened late last year, Friday'sconcert feels like the welcome-back show live music fans have been waiting for. The British new-wave legend stops at the South Beach theater to deliver his plethora of classics like "Watching the Detectives" and "Alison." The show is part of Costello's 7-0-7 Tour, which has the 69-year-old touring across the U.S.Everyone seems to be drinking the pickleball Kool-Aid — especially in Miami, where it's always pickleball weather. Naturally, this makes the city the perfect place to host the largest pickleball festival in the world. On Saturday and Sunday,takes over the Miami Marine Stadium, where more than 100 courts will host competitions throughout the weekend. Also look for VIP fan experiences, specialty vendors, live music, a curated food experience, and more.DJ collectivehas been delivering the queerest house- and disco-laced sets since 2004. On Saturday, it will take over the Miami Beach Bandshell with the help of Josh Wood Productions. The event, labeled "Horse Meat Disco NYC Takes Miami," is a continuation of a series of pop-up events that have been occurring in New York. In addition to the collective, the party will also present a set by Tedd Patterson and a gaggle of queer hosts from New York and Miami.Playwright Jon Marans has the kind of resume that's the envy of anybody in the theater industry. His play,, was first performed in 1995 and garnered a nomination for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama the following year. Nearly three decades later, it's finally making its Miami premiere at GableStage. The two-character play presents two men from different generations who find they have much more in common than they think.Hosted by DJ Oski,sets up shop at the Sandbox Stage on Saturday night. Making life even better is the lineup of local acts, including Ambush, Dirty Space Groove, Pink Foot Goliath, and Neowulf. It will be an eclectic mix of rock, hip-hop, and R&B sounds.It isn't too late to start the new year with plenty of laughs. Thelands at Hard Rock Live on Saturday and Sunday, bringing together some of the best standup comedians. The weekend's lineup will include sets by Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Bill Bellamy, Tony Roberts, Joe Torry, Lavell Crawford, Gary Owen, Earthquake, Tommy Davidson, and Special K.On Sunday, OCISLY Ceramics hosts a wheel-throwing class with a twist for beginners.will let you get your hands dirty in clay and learn how to wheel-throw while enjoying the sounds of João Gilberto, Stan Getz, and ACJ. The two-hour class will cover all the basics, including how to prep clay, shape it, and use tools to add details. Afterward, OCISLY will glaze your piece and throw it in the kiln, and a few weeks later, you can pick up your finished piece.DJ/producertakes over the decks at Daer Nightclub on Sunday night for an epic party. Summit is known to experiment with his sound, blending dance-music genres like house, techno, and tech-house. In 2020, he began to receive recognition for his work after the release of his single "Deep End." The following year, he skyrocketed to fame after releasing "Human" and "Sun Came Up," featuring Sofi Tukker. Some of his other popular tracks include "Where You Are," "Better Than This," and his remix to dance-music veteran Deadmau5's "I Remember."