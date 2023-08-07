The 19 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, August 7

Tuesday, August 8

Wednesday, August 9

Thursday, August 10

Friday, August 11

Saturday, August 12

Sunday, August 13

On Monday, head to Hamburger Mary's for, a queer women's event focused on art, networking, and having a good time. The evening starts with networking, a local queer vendors market, and an open mic session. There are only ten spots, so make sure to sign up beforehand. Afterward, get ready to enjoy a live performance and party to close out the night. It's a night of coming together to support artists and being surrounded by your community.On Tuesday,magazine hosts, a culinary event featuring the city's top restaurants. Taking place at Paradise Plaza in the Design District, the event features tasting from restaurants like Beauty and the Butcher, Chica, Makoto, Paperfish Sushi, and Steak 54. A portion of the night's proceeds will benefit Chapman Partnership, which provides programs and services to the local unhoused population.After tackling the Disney classic, Area Stage Company returns with another adaptation from the media empire. Starting on Tuesday, head to "Under the Sea" for the company's production ofat the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Featuring music from eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, the musical features a reimagined and immersive production that Area Stage director Giancarlo Rodaz is quickly becoming known for.Emmy Award-winning writer and late-night TV hoststops at the Hard Rock Live on Wednesday. Meyers is an acclaimed stand-up comedian and host nominated for 26 Emmys for his comedy, writing, and television work. His career began in 2001 as a cast member and writer on. He is now the host of, which is currently on hiatus due to the Hollywood writer's strike.Do you enjoy movies that are so bad they're good? The 1988 cult classic, starring, written, and directed by Y.K. Kim, definitely fits the bill. The film centers around a martial arts rock band that goes up against a band of motorcycle ninjas fighting against Florida's narcotics trade. On Wednesday, Gramps hosts a screening of the 1988 cult movie — with a twist.features a firing squad of local comedians commenting on the film as it plays. With so many "interesting" choices made by Kim, that shouldn't be too hard.Trivia, karaoke, and happy hour make quite the combo. They're also the highlight ofevery Thursday night. Happy hour takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. with $4 beer, $5 wines, and $7 cocktails. But don't over-imbibe because trivia takes place from 8 to 10 p.m., so make sure your team is ready to answer questions and mine the depths of their brain. You'll have the chance to earn prizes like a paid bar tab and gift cards from local vendors. Finally, karaoke starts at 10 p.m., so you can torture everyone with your poor rendition of "My Heart Will Go On."Local comedianshead to the Miami Improv as part of their Dirty Talk Comedy Tour. The trio promises to deliver some of their dirtiest jokes for an epic night of laughter and fun. Ross, Dolezal, and Francis are best known as the hosts of the, covering topics such as marriage, addiction, recovery, and military service.Don't wait until Halloween to get your dose of fire and fear. The annualkicks off Thursday with ten days' worth of horror films from August 10-20. The festival opens with the world premiere of. Directed by Cru Ennis and Lee Roy Kunz, the film tells the story of a prophecy that theorizes the coming of the Messiah and the Antichrist. A nun claims she immaculately conceives twins, leading to an uproar in the Vatican and the start of darkness and damnation.You've probably already heard the news that Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Miami in 2024. If that seems like far too long to wait, you're in luck. On Friday, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science hosts a Swift laser spectacle as part of its. The planetarium lights up during the show as the beams dance to Swift's music. With ten albums worth of songs, there's no guessing what's in store for the show.Football season is nearly upon us. Thankfully, there's a preseason game on Friday for those anxious to experience anothergame day. It's a great opportunity to see how the team is taking shape when it faces off against the Atlanta Falcons. Coach Mike McDaniel has had all spring and summer to whip the team in shape, with sportswriters noting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's muscle gain in the offseason. Here's hoping he puts all that strength to good use.Trance duois back to take control of the music and bring on the good vibes. In honor of the pair's recent release,, the dance veterans stop at M2 on Friday for a night of emotional melodies and perpetual euphoria. Formed in 1999, Cosmic Gate consists of Claus Terhoeven and Stefan Bossems. With more than 20 years under their belt, the dynamic duo has received wide acclaim for their work, including a Grammy nomination for "Best Remixed Recording."French electronic music producercertainly lives up to his name. His music is an interplanetary journey of sounds and eras to create his unique techno sound. In 2020, the avant-garde musician released his debut album,, on the Parisian label Mama Told Ya followed by his 2022 effort,. Recently, he founded his imprint, Archive, where he intends to release music whenever he wants. Check him out when he takes over the decks a Domicile on Friday night along with Naomi Luna and 3X Friends (Ultrathem, Winter Wrong, and SDRV).Want your rump to look like the peach emoji? Saturday morning, GluteHouse and Rodé Cycle Brickell host. The event promises a blend of cardio, strength training, and meditation, all led by experts. The day starts with a 30-minute spin class with Natasha and Daryl, followed by glutes and abs with Valerie Senior. Finally, cool down with a meditation led by Ale Medina, who is visiting from Rodé's yoga studio in Mexico City.Rainbow Oasiiis and Superblue present the inaugural. The festival celebrates artistic innovation, immersive experiences, and the power of storytelling. Rainbow Oasiiis, Miami's only artist-led artist-in-residence program, is the brainchild of multidimensional installation artist Haiiileen and is working with Superblue on "Full Spectrum," a series of open calls and programs. Chroma features various captivating films, including experimental pieces, thought-provoking documentaries, mesmerizing animations, and mind-bending virtual reality creations.rolls its way back to Sunrise for an action-packed show filled with heavy car-smashing entertainment. Witness monster truck drivers face ride, jump, and soar over challenging dirt obstacles with their 12,000-pound vehicles and compete against their fellow drivers. Plus, the new 2023 truck ThunderROARus makes its debut at the event.Theends this weekend with back-to-back shows at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, it's the Grand Classical Gala, featuring dancers from around the world performing classic and neoclassical repertoires. Meanwhile, the festival closing gala features guest principal dancers performing a different program on Sunday. Either performance is set to feature some of the best ballet dancers you've ever seen.On Saturday and Sunday, R&B singer-songwriterbrings his F*ck the World, It's a Wasteland Tour to the James L. Knight Center. The 27-year-old has been making music since 2013 but only scored his first-charting album last year with his sophomore release, which features production by Jake One, No I.D., and the Neptunes, and collaborations with Drake, Alicia Keys, and Tyler, the Creator. In his review for HipHopDX, David Aaron Brake noted, "His latest doesn't stray too far from his past work, but the inscrutable attention to detail is the closest he's gotten to nailing his intention." Rapper and singer Tommy Richman will open for Faiyaz.In 1982, director Mark L. Lester () unleashed the upon the world, a crime-action thriller about youth gone wild. The film follows an idealistic music teacher (Perry King) as he faces off with a gang of punk students in control of the city's drug and prostitution trade. If Lester's objective was to play into society's fears of rebellious youth, he didn't quite achieve that. Instead, the cult classic feels like a schlocky afterschool special squarely in the "it's so bad, it's good" category. Come to your own conclusion when Coral Gables Art Cinemas screens the film on Saturday as part of its After Hours series.Austin, Texas, triois on tour with local band Frogs Show Mercy, and the last show is on Sunday at Gramps. Also on the lineup are Woah and Swivvel. In May, Strawberry Milk Cult released its EP, a seven-track, lo-fi, indie-rock offering equally indebted to-era Sonic Youth as it is to the 2000s indie-rock revival. The band is still relatively young, formed in 2017 when the members were still in high school, so it will be interesting to see how they evolve musically as they mature.