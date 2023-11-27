The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, November 27

Tuesday, November 28

Wednesday, November 29

click to enlarge Princess Chelsea performs at Gramps on Thursday, November 30. Lil' Chief Records photo

Thursday, November 30

click to enlarge North Beach Music Festival kicks off at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Friday, December 1. North Beach Music Festival/DubEra photo

Friday, December 1

click to enlarge Vegandale celebrates plant-based foods at Virginia Key Beach Park on Saturday, December 2. Vegandale photo

Saturday, December 2

click to enlarge Dance Now! Miami's Program I takes over the stage at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, December 3. Photo by Jenny Abreu

Sunday, December 3

On Monday, authordiscusses her new book,. The story is the kind of true-crime tale that could only come out of the Sunshine State. It tells the story of how Officer Jeff Babauta infiltrated the shady world of illegal poachers in the Everglades to protect the natural world. A contributor to, Renner makes her literary debut withRock is certainly not dead on Monday night with, presented by DJ Illicit and Jason Dwarzski, at Blackbird Ordinary. If you were a 94.9 Zeta fan — think alternative, nu-metal, grunge, industrial, emo, and postpunk — this monthly party is definitely tailor-made for you. DJ Illicit and DJ Wonder are rocking out behind the decks this month.Rappertakes over the Kaseya Center on Monday for his Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour. Scott broke through in 2012 after signing his first major-label recording contract with Epic Records and a publishing deal with Kanye West's GOOD Music as an in-house producer. In 2015, he achieved commercial success after releasing his first studio album,, which features the certified quadruple platinum single "Antidote." Scott received widespread acclaim after the release of his 2018 studio album,, which produced his first number-one hit, "Sicko Mode," featuring Drake.Actor and singerstops at the Parker on Tuesday to help kick off the holiday season. Best known for his time onand his many stints on the Broadway stage, Criss will perform from his recently released holiday album,. The album ranges from big-band classics to novelty tunes and folk-pop ballads. Tracks include "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."Calling the BTS Army and Blinks! On Wednesday night,at Mama Tried gets into the Christmas spirit with an ugly sweater rave. DJ Maru decks the halls with songs from all your favorite K-pop acts, from Blackpink to New Jeans and Seventeen. There will also be themed boba cocktails, drink specials, and a raffle where you can win some sweet K-pop swag.has hosted plenty of shindigs over the years, but this one — an intimate happy-hour gathering where readers who've ponied up in response to the "Support Us" button on our website will mix and mingle with one another and meet our editorial staff — is a first in what will be a series of similar affairs. Thursday's inaugural meetup is hosted by our friends at the, whose mission to nourish and nurture local artists very much intersects with our own. Appropriately, along with beverages and bites, art will be on the agenda: Bakehouse director Cathy Leff will show off the nonprofit's stunning digs, and we'll unveil the upcoming cover of our annual Miami Art Week issue. Want an invite? Make a pledge to support our local, independent journalism!New TimesIn, graphic designer, photographer, and artistcaptures the lively essence of Miami while imparting lessons on perception and art. The book presents a diverse collection of more than 160 images featuring shapes, shadows, and architectural highlights of the city. It doubles as a visual meditation, as Gould uses photography to explore the vibrant beauty of Miami. On Thursday, Gould stops at Books & Books to discuss her book in conversation with James Voorhies, curator at the Bass.On Thursday, City Theatre brings to the stage the premiere of Carmen Rivera's play,. The bilingual production follows Maria Elena Garcia as she visits her family in Puerto Rico during the holidays. Though she has an intense love for the island and even majored in Puerto Rican studies in college, she realizes the people on the island consider her a gringa — effectively an outsider. So if she's American when she's in Puerto Rico and Puerto Rican when she's in America, who is she really?New Zealand acttakes over Gramps to give fans a dose of her signature indie-pop sound. Chelsea Lee Nikkel has been making music since the early 2000s, including as a touring member of the twee pop band the Brunettes and as part of the self-professed "circus punk" act Teen Wolf. She has released five albums throughout her solo career, including 2022's, described as a "nervous breakdown album." Opening Thursday's show is Kitty, who found viral fame when she released "Okay Cupid" as a high schooler in 2012.Things will get groovy when thetakes over the Miami Beach Bandshell. The festival will deliver a funky lineup from Friday through Sunday, including the Disco Biscuits, Cory Wong, George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Say She She, Sunsquabi, and Eggy. Though the acts lean toward jam bands, expect sounds to range from soul and jazz to funk and electronica.Inspired by the life of Gilda Radner, a pivotal member ofin the '70s,by Charisma Jolly is an intimate experience with the comedian's life. Absurdist theater company LakeHouseRanchDotPng will put on the production, which follows the cherished yet overlooked comedian's endeavors to capture the audience's affection and establish her legacy amid battles with illness and personal uncertainties as a founding member ofChilean-German producerreturns to Miami on Friday for Un_Mute's outdoor bash at the 94th Aero Squadron. The lineup also includes Hamish & Toby, O.Bee & Tomas Station, Amir Javasoul, and Ohm Hourani. Villalobos will bring his decades of techno skills when he takes over the decks. He's considered one of the most influential figures in the scene and has left an indelible mark on the genres of minimal techno and microhouse.On Saturday,celebrates the plant-based lifestyle at Virginia Key Beach Park. You can expect more than 100 vendors, including Dumpling Haus, Capital Vegan, Ox's Way, Southern Fried Vegan, the Waffle Chic, Cilantro 27, and Vegan Cuban Cuisine. In addition to all the savory and sweet bites, DJ Khaled is set to headline the bash along with a DJ set by Swiss-born producer Lohrasp Kansara. There will also be 25 interactive art installations for those sweet social media posts.Audacy'sreturns to the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach for a weekend full of good vibes and music. The festival is set to deliver two days of music, with the Black Keys and Jelly Roll serving as headliners. Other acts on the lineup include Bleachers, Young the Giant, Silversun Pickups, Dirtu Heads, Sublime With Rome, and Awolnation. Besides the music, you can enjoy everything from art installations to sponsor experiences. Unfortunately, you won't be allowed to take a dip in the ocean while enjoying the music.Immerse yourself in Indian culture atat the Pompano Beach Amphitheater. You can delve into the subcontinent's customs on Saturday through music, traditional dance, and diverse foods. Members of South Florida's Indian community will come together for music performances, as well as a Bollywood dance, where you can move to the music of Indian cinema. If you want to wind down and relax, you can participate in a yoga and meditation session at the festival. There will also be a bazaar where you can purchase authentic Indian goods.On Saturday, the Miami Gay Chorus spreads more love and less hate this season with itsat the Sandrell Rivers Theater. From music to dance to spoken word, there's a little bit for everyone. Drag queen extraordinaire Karla Croqueta is this year's special guest, and the event is under the direction of Anaida Carquez Soler. The Miami Gay Chorus is partnering with the Unity Coalition to advance equality and fairness through education, leadership, and awareness in the Latin and indigenous LGBTQ community.leaps onto the stage at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday. The program celebrates the autumnal season with a showcase of, choreographed by artistic directors Hannah Baumgarten and Diego Salterini. The work transports you to a northern landscape as the wind slowly strips the leaves off the trees in preparation for winter. The evening also includes the world premiere of, a contemporary ballet quartet, and the classic repertory workAs one of the first Miami Art Week events,returns to North Miami's Scott Galvin Community Center with a VIP opening on Sunday. This year's theme is "Celebrating the Beauty and Brilliance of Global Africa," exploring the mix of Afrofuturism and traditional African aesthetics. Sunday's dress code is all white with a splash of African chic, as white represents purity and cleanliness in African spirituality. Ultimately, it's about celebrating the African diaspora's rich cultural contributions and traditions.